Jennie Garth 'Shocked' by Medical Diagnosis She Thought She Wasn't 'Old Enough' to Have
Jennie Garth is opening up about her life with arthritis. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, opened up to PEOPLE Thursday about the "shocking" moment she received an osteoarthritis diagnosis – a diagnosis she thought she was too young to have until she began feeling pain in her day-to-day life.
Ted Nugent Speaks Out About Ozzy Osbourne’s Decision to Relocate From ‘Hellhole’ Los Angeles
Following the news that Ozzy Osbourne was officially leaving the U.S. due to gun violence throughout the country, fellow musician Ted Nugent had a few choice words about the rock legend’s decision. As previously reported, Ozzy Osbourne spoke to The Guardian about the reason behind him leaving the U.S....
Armie Hammer Accuser Disavows ‘House of Hammer’ Documentary for ‘Exploiting My Trauma’
Armie Hammer’s fall from grace is the subject of “House of Hammer,” a new three-part documentary from Elli Hakami and Julian Hobbs. The actor, who once headlined films like “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” and “Call Me By Your Name,” is now reportedly working as a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands following multiple allegations that he attempted to coerce women into performing disturbing sexual acts. His interest in cannibalism and alleged request to eat a woman’s ribs has received the most attention in pop culture, but the allegations all fit together to form a pattern of abusive behavior. The accusations began...
