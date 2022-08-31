Armie Hammer’s fall from grace is the subject of “House of Hammer,” a new three-part documentary from Elli Hakami and Julian Hobbs. The actor, who once headlined films like “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” and “Call Me By Your Name,” is now reportedly working as a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands following multiple allegations that he attempted to coerce women into performing disturbing sexual acts. His interest in cannibalism and alleged request to eat a woman’s ribs has received the most attention in pop culture, but the allegations all fit together to form a pattern of abusive behavior. The accusations began...

MOVIES ・ 20 MINUTES AGO