Southern Minnesota News
Two teens injured in Watonwan County rollover Saturday
Two teens were injured when a car rolled over in Watonwan County Saturday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 3, Lydia Bea Dauwalter, age 17, of Chanhassen was driving a Lexus SUV northbound on Highway 4. At about 1:30 p.m., near milepost 33 in St. James Township, the Lexus left the road and rolled.
Southern Minnesota News
Criminal charges possible in ATV crash that left North Mankato mother dead
Police say criminal charges could be pending in a fatal ATV crash in South Bend Township last month. The crash ultimately killed Karissa Beth Bode, 32, of North Mankato. Bode died in the hospital the day after the crash. Investigators said initial information showed Bode had been operating the ATV...
KEYC
Sheriff’s investigators refer ATV crash to county attorney’s office to consider charges
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is referring an ATV crash that turned fatal to the county attorney’s office to consider charges. The incident happened on a river embankment near Eleanor Street in South Bend Township on August 14. Two people were reportedly riding a 2016 Polaris ATV northbound on the embankment and were thrown from the machine as it rolled downhill toward the river.
Southern Minnesota News
Granite Falls woman arrested Thursday for repeated arson fires
The Granite Falls Police Department has arrested a Granite Falls woman in connection to a series of arson fires at a 6-story apartment building in Granite Falls. Brenda Lynn Stang, 56, was arrested on Sept. 1. The Granite Falls Police and Fire Departments responded to reports of fires inside the...
School staff member dies on weekend camp retreat with students
BRAINERD, Minn. — A Hutchinson man was declared dead Monday after he was pulled from the water at a youth camp in Brainerd. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old man was a staff member at Maplewood Academy, and was on a retreat at North Star Camp with a group of students when he died.
2 dead in separate Labor Day drownings in Minnesota
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. -- Two men died on Labor Day in separate drownings in Minnesota.Officials with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office say a 77-year-old man drowned in Long Lake in New Brighton Monday. Someone called 911 just after noon after they saw a man in the water. Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said that it appears the man, who has not yet been identified by name, had been fishing. It's not known why he entered the water. The victim's family has reportedly been notified.A 30-year-old Hutchinson man drowned about 90 minutes later in Brained. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the victim – a school worker who was with students at Northstar Camp – went under water. A student was able to pull him out before first responders arrived. The man was taken to Essential Health - St. Joseph's Medical Center, where he later died.The identities of the victims have not been released.
Four Young Children in Southern Minnesota Traffic Crash
Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four young children were injured in a crash early Monday morning in the Worthington area. The State Patrol says the children who ranged in age from less than one year old to six years old were in a minivan that crashed into the ditch along a rural road about 18 miles northeast of Worthington. The minivan was driven by 24-year-old Bianca Nuno of Worthington. She and another adult passenger, 23-year-old Elizabeth Hernandez of Worthington, were also transported to the Worthington hospital for treatment.
Southern Minnesota News
Willmar man injured in Lyon County crash Saturday
A Willmar man was injured when his vehicle left the road Saturday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 3, Keven Ray Wertz, age 34, of Willmar, was driving a Ford Flex northbound on Highway 23 in Lyon County. At about 6 p.m., near Highway 14, Wertz’s vehicle left the road and crashed in the west ditch.
ktoe.com
Mankato Man Arrested For Drug Possession, Firearm Violation
On 08/30/22 Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force Agents were conducting surveillance looking for 45 year old Michael Benard Eken of Mankato. Eken had an active felony warrant for 3rd degree drug possession and felon in possession of a firearm after he failed to appear for a release conditions violation hearing. Eken plead guilty to felon in possession of a firearm in July and agreed to a 60 month prison sentence. He was released on conditions until his sentencing in November.
more1049.com
One Dead Following Paddle Boat Incident in Jackson County
Jackson, MN (KICD)—One person is dead following an incident on a Jackson County lake Sunday afternoon. Sheriff Shawn Haken tells KICD News dispatchers received a call around 12:15 reporting a possible drowning on Pearl Lake, about two miles north of the Iowa-Minnesota border, after a paddle boat became submerged.
School staff member dies after going under water at Brainerd camp
An employee of a school in southern Minnesota has died after a drowning incident in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the staff member, a 30-year-old man from Hutchinson, Minnesota, was with a group of students at a weekend retreat at Northstar Camp when he went under water at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
willmarradio.com
Death of Kadin Huntley one of 5 in the last 9 years at deadly intersection
(Danube MN-) The death of 19-year-old Kadin Huntley of Montevideo last weekend is the 5th fatal crash in the last 9 years at the intersection of Renville County Roads 1 and 4, eight miles south of Danube.. East-west traffic on 4 has a stop sign, while north-south traffic on 1 does not. Huntley died after the car he was riding in went through the stop sign Sunday and was hit by a southbound SUV. In June of 2019, 22-year-old Madison Vagle of Redwood Falls was a passenger in a vehicle that was hit by a semi at that intersection and died of her injuries. Two months later, in August of 2019, 88-year-old Anna Jansen of St. Michael and 53-year-old David Swanson of Lincoln Nebraska died in a crash there. And in September 2013, 47-year-old Curtis Schmidt of Danube was killed in a crash at that intersection. No word from Renville County officials at this time on if any safety improvements or studies have been done at that intersection.
Minnesota 19-year-old killed in crash, brother injured
One of two brothers involved in a car crash south of Danube in western Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Renville County Sheriff's Department identified the man who died as 19-year-old Kadin Huntley, of Montevideo. His brother, 19-year-old Calin Huntley, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Olivia Hospital for care.
myklgr.com
Missing toddler found near Morgan Tuesday evening
Area law enforcement and rescue crews located a lost toddler near Morgan Tuesday afternoon. On August 30, at about 2:38 p.m., the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 45000 block of 230th Street for a missing two year old juvenile. The juvenile had walked into the corn fields north of the property.
knuj.net
New Ulm Fire Department return to the Lamplighter Saturday Morning.
Around 7am Saturday New Ulm Fire and Police Departments were called back to Lamplighter Sports Bar and Grill in downtown New Ulm. Authorities had responded early Friday morning to extinguish flames at the restaurant. New Ulm Fire Chief Paul Macho’s statement Saturday morning.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato boy hospitalized after gun safe falls on him; online fundraiser started
An online fundraiser has been started for a Mankato boy who was hospitalized after a gun safe fell on him. Samuel Carver was excited to help with a “huge new gun safe” on Saturday in his family’s shop, according to a Go Fund Me page. The boy was unaware the safe was not yet secure and the safe fell on him when he opened the door, according to the page. The safe weighs 960 pounds, according to a Caring Bridge page started by Bethany Carver, the boy’s mother.
KEYC
Semi-involved crash on Hwy 22
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - A collision between a semi and a motorcycle near Mapleton has left one man fighting for his life. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. last night. According to the State Patrol report, the motorcyclist, Ronald Lee Feye, 61, of Minnesota Lake, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 and the semi was traveling southbound when the two collided.
hot967.fm
Groundbreaking Set For Sinclair Flats
The Cohen Esrey Development Group is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for Sinclair Flats on September 8 from 10:30-11 am. This is for the redevelopment of the city’s former public works site at 221 Lamm Street. About the Author: Ashley Hanley. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a North Mankato native and...
KEYC
Fire leaves Lamplighter Restaurant closed until further notice
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - An overnight fire left the Lamplighter Restaurant and Lounge closed until further notice. New Ulm Fire says responders arrived around 1 a.m. on Friday, noticing smoke coming from the building. The fire was under control in 45 minutes with Fire and Police on site for...
