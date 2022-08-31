Read full article on original website
Scott Frost either hates Nebraska football or needs to be ousted immediately
At this point, why is Scott Frost even still leading the Nebraska football program?. It doesn’t matter if the Nebraska football team beats FCS North Dakota on Saturday, Scott Frost needed to go yesterday. After losing another game in typical Frost fashion, Nebraska finds itself playing down to North...
Projected college football rankings after Florida upsets Utah in The Swamp
Florida needed one big defensive stand against Utah to pull off the upset and they got it done. Now we look at the projected college football rankings. While many eyes in the college football world were fixated upon Columbus for the Ohio State-Notre Dame clash, there was a huge matchup going down in Gainesville with the Florida Gators playing host to No. 7-ranked Utah. And the Utes were on their heels from the start of the game, going into a heavyweight bout on the road against an SEC foe.
College football rankings 2022: Projected Week 2 AP Top 25 after Ohio State outlasts Notre Dame, Georgia dismantles Oregon
Projecting the AP Top 25 college football rankings after Week 1 with Ohio State passing the test against Notre Dame and Georgia blowing out Oregon. College football has finally arrived in its full form and, my god, is it beautiful. You want an upset? Well, let me direct your attention...
Texas A&M football fans needed only 1 quarter to be ready to bench Haynes King
Texas A&M football fans have seen enough and want Haynes King to grab a clipboard now. After a less-than-stellar first half vs. Sam Houston State, Texas A&M football fans have seen enough: They want Haynes King to be benched yesterday. King won the starting quarterback job over LSU transfer Max...
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
C.J. Stroud’s comments after Ohio State win will have fans ready to run through a wall
Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud explained his scrambling mindset in the perfect way to pump up Buckeyes fans. C.J. Stroud led Ohio State to a victory Notre Dame in the season opener to put the Buckeyes one step closer to the College Football Playoff. It wasn’t always pretty but...
Clemson football: Fans go nuclear on Dabo Swinney against Georgia Tech
Fans on Clemson message boards were not pleased with the team’s early performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The 2021 season did not go the way that the Clemson Tigers team and the fanbase had envisioned. They finished the year with a 10-3 record and in third-place in the ACC. But on Labor Day, Clemson had the chance to begin their bounce back tour with a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Florida football message boards waste no time replacing Billy Napier with Urban Meyer
It’s only the first game of the season, and one Florida Gators fan on a message board wants the school to fire head coach Billy Napier. The Florida Gators massively underperformed last football season, leading to the university firing Dan Mullen. In the offseason, the team hired Billy Napier, then the head coach of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, to replace Mullen. Napier’s first game was scheduled for Sept. 3 against the Utah Utes, the seventh-ranked team in the country entering the season.
Alabama Football: No depth chart update but other Crimson Tide news
Which Alabama football players will start where against Texas will not be known until they take the field Saturday morning. That is the world of Alabama Crimson Tide depth charts as explained by Saban Saturday night – as in, he may never publish another one. Not knowing all the...
