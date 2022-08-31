ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reedsville, WI

seehafernews.com

Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review

– The dates for the 2022 iteration of Cardboard City have been revealed. Click here to learn more. – A Manitowoc native was honored Saturday during a very impressive Military Retirement Ceremony. Click here to learn more about the career of Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Christa Collier. – In...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Blood Donor Opportunities In Manitowoc Area Soon

The American Red Cross office in Green Bay has announced three blood donation opportunities in the Manitowoc area this month. The first of the three is Tuesday, September 6th from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Manitowoc Senior Center, 3330 Custer Street. That’ll be followed by another blood drive on...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

River North Apartments Just Months Away From Completion

Manitowoc’s new River North Apartments along North 10th Street at River Point Drive is only months away from completion. During an appearance on Welcome Home with Brandon Bartow this week on WOMT and WCUB Radio, Peter Allie of Park Regency Management gave us a project update. “Right now we...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Fire Department Reports Busy Labor Day

Firefighters in Appleton had a very busy Labor Day. It all started at around 1:00 p.m., as a smoke alarm sounded in the 3000 block of Chain Drive. They arrived to find a moderate amount of smoke in the kitchen, but no flames. An unconscious individual was taken to a...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Harvesting and Saving Seeds Offered at Manitowoc Public Library

The Manitowoc Public Library is offering a program this month entitled Bountiful: Harvesting & Saving Your Own Seeds. It is being held in the Balkansky Community Room on Saturday, September 24th from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Manitowoc County Master Gardeners and Lakeshore Seed Cooperative will be on hand for a “basic botany...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

ADRC to Offer “Powerful Tools For Caregiving” Class

The Aging and Disability Resource Center of the Lakeshore is preparing to give a class for caregivers. This class, known as the “Powerful Tools for Caregiving” series begins on Wednesday, September 14th, and concludes on Wednesday, October 19th. The classes will be held at Harbor View Assisted Living...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Public Library Invites Teens to Learn How to Cook

One of the most important skills a young person can learn is how to cook. Not everyone needs to be a 5-star Michelin chef, but being able to cook basic meals for yourself can save you a ton of money over the years. The Manitowoc Public Library is looking to...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Public Library to Host Volunteer Fair

The following article was written by Therese Horstekker, the Volunteer Coordinator for the Manitowoc Public Library. It’s that time of year again! Kids are back to school, summer is winding down, and you are looking forward to some down time. Maybe kick back, read a book, have lunch with friends,
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Inmate Escapes Brown County Jail

An inmate at the Brown County Jail has escaped. 35-year-old Justin James Dietrich of Wausaukee was jailed on several drug charges and violating probation and is not believed to be armed or an immediate danger to the community. Dietrich had reportedly escaped through the loading dock area just before 10:30...
BROWN COUNTY, WI

