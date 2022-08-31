Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
seehafernews.com
Defense Will Be Allowed To Present Evidence Of Another Killer in Brown County
The defense will be allowed to present evidence there was another killer when a man goes on trial in Brown County for a 1986 murder. 22-year-old Lisa Holstead’s body was found partially submerged in a swampy area more than 36 years ago. Lou Griffin is charged with first-degree intentional...
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– The dates for the 2022 iteration of Cardboard City have been revealed. Click here to learn more. – A Manitowoc native was honored Saturday during a very impressive Military Retirement Ceremony. Click here to learn more about the career of Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Christa Collier. – In...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Family-Owned Large Businesses Keep the Clipper City on the Industrial Map
Five years ago it appeared as though Manitowoc was falling off of the industrial map. The Manitowoc Company had packed their bags and took a midnight train out of town, the Mirro Company was long gone, and we were only a couple of years away from Tramontina closing its doors.
seehafernews.com
Blood Donor Opportunities In Manitowoc Area Soon
The American Red Cross office in Green Bay has announced three blood donation opportunities in the Manitowoc area this month. The first of the three is Tuesday, September 6th from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Manitowoc Senior Center, 3330 Custer Street. That’ll be followed by another blood drive on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
River North Apartments Just Months Away From Completion
Manitowoc’s new River North Apartments along North 10th Street at River Point Drive is only months away from completion. During an appearance on Welcome Home with Brandon Bartow this week on WOMT and WCUB Radio, Peter Allie of Park Regency Management gave us a project update. “Right now we...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Fire Department Reports Busy Labor Day
Firefighters in Appleton had a very busy Labor Day. It all started at around 1:00 p.m., as a smoke alarm sounded in the 3000 block of Chain Drive. They arrived to find a moderate amount of smoke in the kitchen, but no flames. An unconscious individual was taken to a...
seehafernews.com
Harvesting and Saving Seeds Offered at Manitowoc Public Library
The Manitowoc Public Library is offering a program this month entitled Bountiful: Harvesting & Saving Your Own Seeds. It is being held in the Balkansky Community Room on Saturday, September 24th from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Manitowoc County Master Gardeners and Lakeshore Seed Cooperative will be on hand for a “basic botany...
seehafernews.com
ADRC to Offer “Powerful Tools For Caregiving” Class
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of the Lakeshore is preparing to give a class for caregivers. This class, known as the “Powerful Tools for Caregiving” series begins on Wednesday, September 14th, and concludes on Wednesday, October 19th. The classes will be held at Harbor View Assisted Living...
RELATED PEOPLE
seehafernews.com
Jackie Nitschke Center Encourages Parents to Talk to Your College-aged Kids About Alcohol & Other Drugs
As recent high school graduates are starting up their college careers, the Jackie Nitschke Center in Green Bay is encouraging parents to talk to their college-aged kids about alcohol and other drugs. This comes on the back of a recent report from the National Institute on Drug Abuse indicating that...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library Invites Teens to Learn How to Cook
One of the most important skills a young person can learn is how to cook. Not everyone needs to be a 5-star Michelin chef, but being able to cook basic meals for yourself can save you a ton of money over the years. The Manitowoc Public Library is looking to...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library to Host Volunteer Fair
The following article was written by Therese Horstekker, the Volunteer Coordinator for the Manitowoc Public Library. It’s that time of year again! Kids are back to school, summer is winding down, and you are looking forward to some down time. Maybe kick back, read a book, have lunch with friends,
seehafernews.com
Inmate Escapes Brown County Jail
An inmate at the Brown County Jail has escaped. 35-year-old Justin James Dietrich of Wausaukee was jailed on several drug charges and violating probation and is not believed to be armed or an immediate danger to the community. Dietrich had reportedly escaped through the loading dock area just before 10:30...
Comments / 0