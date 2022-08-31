ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

BoardingArea

50% BONUS bei British Airways Executive Club Meilensale

Bei British Airways Executive Club kauft man Meilen mit einem Bonus …. Es ist wieder Zeit für einen Avios Sale. Iberia Plus und British Airways Executive Club wechseln sich da immer wieder ab, jetzt ist BA an der Reihe. Avios Einlösungen können durchwegs Sinn machen. Projekte in der First,...
BoardingArea

Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (3rd September)

It’s the end of another week, so it must be time for Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. Caldly Beach at low tide, The Wirral. SWISS prepares its next season of food for long haul premium customers – another seasonal change in the works. easyJet to trial...
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
BoardingArea

Drunk Woman Slaps Passenger On Flight, Coolest Uber Drivers In The US, DOT Launches Interactive Tool For Airline Passenger Rights & More- Travel News!

Secret Flying: ‘Drunk’ Woman Slaps Passenger, Tells Another ‘I’ll Put You In Hospital’. T+L wants you to Meet the Coolest Uber Drivers in US. Smarter Travel says DOT Launches New Interactive Tool For Airline Passenger Rights. Fodor’s writes about The 12 Most Hauntingly Beautiful Cities...
BoardingArea

Review: Lufthansa First Class Lounge Munich (Terminal 2)

The “old” Lufthansa first class lounge in Munich (MUC) still earns a poistive review and represents an essential element of the first class product. Lufthansa Munich First Class Lounge Review (Terminal 2) I first visited this lounge in December 2010, located in Terminal 2 near gates G21 and...
BoardingArea

How to combine points with Flying Blue Family Account ( Air France and KLM )

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
BoardingArea

Here are all the banks offering a transfer bonus to partner programs (Updated Sept 1st, 2022)

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
BoardingArea

Which Women Appear On Banknotes And Why

I find currency a fascinating topic. From how to get the best exchange rates to strategies for using currency when we travel, my curious nature wants to learn more. When researching for a previous post I began wondering about the people who appear on banknotes. Can you name the people who are on the banknotes of your home country? How about the people on the banknotes of the countries you travel to? How about the banknotes that have pictures of women on them? Your attention to detail is challenged, eh? Mine sure is.
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

