I find currency a fascinating topic. From how to get the best exchange rates to strategies for using currency when we travel, my curious nature wants to learn more. When researching for a previous post I began wondering about the people who appear on banknotes. Can you name the people who are on the banknotes of your home country? How about the people on the banknotes of the countries you travel to? How about the banknotes that have pictures of women on them? Your attention to detail is challenged, eh? Mine sure is.

