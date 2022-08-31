Read full article on original website
Airplane Art – Qatar Airways Airbus A350-1000 at Frankfurt Airport
It’s Sunday again, so it must be time for more Airplane Art. This week, we have a Qatar Airways Airbus A350-1000 at Frankfurt Airport after completing the run from its home base of Hamad International Airport, Doha. Qatar Airways was the launch operator of the Airbus A350-1000, with 14...
50% BONUS bei British Airways Executive Club Meilensale
Bei British Airways Executive Club kauft man Meilen mit einem Bonus …. Es ist wieder Zeit für einen Avios Sale. Iberia Plus und British Airways Executive Club wechseln sich da immer wieder ab, jetzt ist BA an der Reihe. Avios Einlösungen können durchwegs Sinn machen. Projekte in der First,...
Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (3rd September)
It’s the end of another week, so it must be time for Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. Caldly Beach at low tide, The Wirral. SWISS prepares its next season of food for long haul premium customers – another seasonal change in the works. easyJet to trial...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
Drunk Woman Slaps Passenger On Flight, Coolest Uber Drivers In The US, DOT Launches Interactive Tool For Airline Passenger Rights & More- Travel News!
Secret Flying: ‘Drunk’ Woman Slaps Passenger, Tells Another ‘I’ll Put You In Hospital’. T+L wants you to Meet the Coolest Uber Drivers in US. Smarter Travel says DOT Launches New Interactive Tool For Airline Passenger Rights. Fodor’s writes about The 12 Most Hauntingly Beautiful Cities...
Review: Lufthansa First Class Lounge Munich (Terminal 2)
The “old” Lufthansa first class lounge in Munich (MUC) still earns a poistive review and represents an essential element of the first class product. Lufthansa Munich First Class Lounge Review (Terminal 2) I first visited this lounge in December 2010, located in Terminal 2 near gates G21 and...
How to combine points with Flying Blue Family Account ( Air France and KLM )
We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
Here are all the banks offering a transfer bonus to partner programs (Updated Sept 1st, 2022)
Hotels with Northern Lights Views, Renewing Passports Online, Secret Disney Attraction
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Monday, September 5, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Which Women Appear On Banknotes And Why
I find currency a fascinating topic. From how to get the best exchange rates to strategies for using currency when we travel, my curious nature wants to learn more. When researching for a previous post I began wondering about the people who appear on banknotes. Can you name the people who are on the banknotes of your home country? How about the people on the banknotes of the countries you travel to? How about the banknotes that have pictures of women on them? Your attention to detail is challenged, eh? Mine sure is.
Marriott Replacement Benefit, Busted Myth to Save Money on Flights, Are Airbnbs Cheaper than Hotels?
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Sunday, September 4, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Hilarious: Lines So Bad At Delta SkyClub, Passengers Are Fed While Waiting Outside
This really cracks me up. The crowding is apparently so bad at the Terminal 4 Delta SkyClub in New York (JFK) that passengers are being fed while waiting in line to get in. Delta Feeding Passengers As They Brave Long Lines To Enter Delta SkyClub Lounge (Hilarious Crowding…) As...
Book A Flight With Money + Miles, Enter To Win 1,000,000 United Miles!
United Airlines is currently running the Million Miles Sweepstakes. In the sweepstakes, one lucky winner will win 1,000,000 MileagePlus miles! Sixteen other winners will win prizes ranging from 50,0000 to 500,000 miles!. To enter the sweepstakes, all you have to do is book a flight using Money + Miles as...
Sunday Morning Photograph September 4 2022: Monument to 1300 Years of Bulgaria
When construction of the National Palace of Culture in Sofia — which is the largest city in Bulgaria — was completed in 1981 in time for a celebration of approximately 23,000 events which lasted a year to commemorate the anniversary of 1,300 years of Bulgaria, so was a work of art which was called Monument to 1300 Years of Bulgaria…
