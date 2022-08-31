ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VF Confirms Job Cuts as Layoffs Pile Up

By Jessica Binns
 5 days ago
The parent company of Vans, Supreme and The North Face is trimming some fat as the broader industry responds to slowing consumer demand and growing economic uncertainty by pruning headcount.

VF Corp . confirmed the content of a Denver Business Journal article published Tuesday citing CEO Steve Rendle’s letter to employees outlining plans to cut about 300 corporate jobs and another 300 open roles. A rep on Wednesday said the Colorado company is “not providing any more details” on the workforce reduction.

The Denver-based employer of 35,000 noted a slowdown among consumers and retail partners when it reported first-quarter results last month, telling Wall Street analysts that demand was sagging among “value” shoppers as “certain retailers begin to take a more cautious approach to open-to-buy.” Vans sales tanked 7 percent to $946.8 million after the skate brand’s fourth-quarter revenue came in flat at $1 billion from the year-ago time frame. Though Kevin Bailey is back in his “old chair” as Vans global brand president, the executive needs time to execute a turnaround at the Dickies’ parent’s business-driving brand and admitted the sneaker label has its work cut out for it.

“Vans has enjoyed outsized brand heat in its history and we have not emerged from the pandemic with as much velocity as expected and have lost some momentum,” he said in May.

Jobs are increasingly on the chopping block as companies selling anything beyond the essentials look for ways to batten down the hatches in the face of mounting uncertainty.

Snapchat’s parent on Wednesday said it’s downsizing its roughly 6,400-strong workforce by 20 percent, as the social-media platform and partner to Adidas , Ralph Lauren and Levi’s has seen TikTok steal much of its luster in recent years. Beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond on Wednesday said it’s eliminating 20 percent of corporate and supply chain jobs, as the home goods retailer looks to scramble away from a financial cliff after giving former CEO Mark Tritton the boot. And the owner of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger on Tuesday announced cuts affecting 10 percent of its global workforce through the end of next year, after it eliminated 12 percent of its headcount in the throes of pandemic disruption.

Companies from Stitch Fix to StockX to ThredUp have all recently cut back on payroll as layoffs also mount in the logistics sector that keeps retail supply chains humming.

Sourcing Journal

Calvin, Tommy Parent Cutting Jobs

PVH’s revenue in the quarter fell 8 percent to $2.13 billion, as income dove 36.6 percent to $115.3 million. The company is also cutting headcount in a bid to reduce costs as consumer demand sags. In a Nutshell: PVH Corp., in reporting second quarter results, updated its full year revenue and earnings per share (EPS) outlook to reflect its current expectations for the second half of 2022 based on the challenges in the macroeconomic environment and trends within the retail industry. These include lower consumer demand as a result of inflationary pressures, as consumers reduce discretionary spend and certain wholesale customers take...
Sourcing Journal

Lululemon Stores Robbed of $45,000 as Kohl’s Suspects Steal Nike Merch

Add Lululemon and Kohl’s to the list of retailers caught in a crime wave sweeping big cities nationwide. And in Canada, two suspects remain at large for robbing an Armani store of two jackets worth $10,000 combined. The New York Police Department (NYPD) is seeking seven shoplifters who stole a reported $28,780 in clothing from a Lululemon store in New York City’s Meatpacking District on Aug. 16. The athleticwear retailer known for its yoga pants was robbed in broad daylight at 12 p.m., before the individuals fled on foot. The suspects stuffed merchandise into large sacks and a shopping cart. On the...
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders

Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
Footwear News

Walmart, PVH, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Other Companies Laying Off Staff Amid the Economic Downturn

As the U.S. economy suffers, layoffs and hiring freezes are ripping through various industries. In the wake of the downturn, companies across tech, retail, media have announced efforts to restructure their organizations and let employees go to cut costs. The total number of separations in July, which includes quits, layoffs and discharges, was 5.9 million, at a rate of 3.9%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Layoffs and discharges totaled 1.4 million at an unchanged rate of 0.9%. Here’s a running list of the major layoffs announced across the retail industry. Allbirds In late July, Allbirds laid off 23 people. “We have thoughtfully evaluated...
Fortune

Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023

This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
