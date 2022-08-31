ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Feeling spicy? Here are 9 local Orlando spots to score pumpkin spice treats

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01tjvT_0hcbbsUk00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ready or not, it’s pumpkin spice season.

With a certain mammoth coffee chain announcing the return of its famous pumpkin-flavored coffee drink this week, Channel 9 compiled a list of local alternatives if you’re looking to celebrate the fall even in our triple-digit heat.

Lineage Coffee

Foxtail Coffee

Barnie’s Coffee & Tea

Cups and Pups

Jeff’s Bagel Run

Hourglass Brewing

Major’s Project Pop

NewCity Coffee Co.

Sister Honey’s

