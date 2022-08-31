ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson Fire Department says it has enough water to fight fires

By Mina Corpuz, Mississippi Today
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTLJz_0hcbbmRc00

In light of a citywide water crisis , officials say the Jackson Fire Department has enough water to respond to fires.

“By the grace of God we haven’t had any incidents in the area where we didn’t have access to water,” Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said Tuesday.

Pearl River flooding has caused a system-wide outage of the water system that serves more than 160,000 residents. Water pressure was reduced for the entire city Monday.

On Monday night, Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency and said an incident center would be set up to distribute water to residents.

The fire department found some areas didn’t have water or pressure in its hydrants yesterday. Armon said as of Tuesday, the department has seen water pressure return.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he has been in constant discussion with fire department leadership, including about its water reserves and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s ability to supplement the department’s water supply.

“We feel comfortable with our fire department’s reserves along with the support of MEMA,” Lumumba said during a Tuesday afternoon news conference. “If we meet the unfortunate circumstance of a fire, they would be able to continue.”

Generally, Armon said most water sources can be used to put out a fire. A pond or river could act as a water source as long as the department’s engine and hoses can reach it and debris is strained out before being pumped.

Armon said a portion of the fire department’s work is preparedness, including during recent heavy rains and flooding. Firefighters helped residents place sandbags to prevent flooding. The other day, he said a crew used a boat to help a resident retrieve necessities from their home in a flooded area, he said.

For the past few weeks since Jackson has been under a water boil notice, the fire department has distributed water to residents at its central station, Armon said. That distribution occurs daily at 2 p.m. at 555 South West St.

Armon said any situation that affects water access can impact firefighters’ ability to do their jobs. But he said the department is trained and prepared to work in less than ideal situations, including during a water crisis.

“We’re trained to work in chaos,” he said.

This article first appeared on Mississippi Today and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Three Jackson water supersites to close

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will transition three water distribution sites as water pressure improves at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The three school locations will close Monday, September 5, at 6:30 p.m., in anticipation of students returning to the classroom on Tuesday. “As water pressure drastically improves at […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Most Jackson neighbors experiencing normal water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility held steady overnight and into Monday morning. All tanks maintained storage levels overnight. They said the total plant output is currently meeting the goal of 87 PSI. However, there are additional challenges as repairs and adjustments are made at the plant. According […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Travelers: Water crisis not good for Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing water woes have made headlines across the United States. WJTV 12 News asked travelers at the Jackson airport, as they arrived, about their perceptions on the water crisis. They said it’s not a good look for the city. “I think it looks bad. I think it looks like there’s […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Ten truckloads of water distributed in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Jersey based company held two water distributions in Jackson. The NB Affordable Group Disaster Relief worked with local organizations to bring about ten truckloads full of water from across the country to two sites, the Jackson Medical Mall and New Horizon Baptist Church. Organizers say the logistics behind the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Water going fast at distributions around Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many businesses, organizations and neighboring cities are coming together to help get clean water to the people of Jackson. The need for clean drinking water is continuing to grow as Jackson remains under a boil water notice. The New Horizon Church parking lot was filled with vehicles lined up to get […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Burn-off at water facility may cause flare into sky

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city officials said most of the city should now have water pressure. A few remaining pockets in South Jackson may still be experiencing low or no pressure. They said total plant output at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility has increased to 86 PSI, which is close to the city’s […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors glad to see water crisis being addressed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mount Helm Baptist Church held a water distribution near Downtown Jackson. Families were able to get two cases of water per case until all of the nearly 700 cases were gone. Community members say they’re tired of having to live like this and hope the water crisis will be resolved soon […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
WJTV 12

Jackson leaders react to governor’s criticism on water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s water crisis has been years in the making after decades of neglect at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves said the basic work to maintain the plant was not done before the state stepped in to take control of the facility one week ago. He […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted after shooting at Vicksburg Texaco

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in Vicksburg following a shooting at BG Jr. Texaco on Friday, September 2. Vicksburg Daily News reported police responded to the scene just before 5:00 p.m. on Clay near Barryman. Investigators said Eric Deshawn Jackson Jr., 23, has been involved in ongoing dispute with someone. Words were […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors line up for water at Jackson church

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Another local church gave out water in Northwest Jackson. Several groups partnered with the Greater Fairview Missionary Baptist Church for the event. Cars started pulling over an hour early to make sure they didn’t get caught in the long lines they’ve become used to seeing at water distribution sites. People said […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Water Pressure#Water Distribution System
WJTV 12

Salvation Army, PepsiCo serve 10,000 meals to Jackson neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army partnered with PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation to host a food and water distribution event at McLeod Elementary School in Jackson on Monday. PepsiCo donated 10,000 meals and thousands of cases of bottled water for individuals who were unable to access the city distribution sties, as well as […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Police: Woman says she was using drugs for rituals

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly told Yazoo City police that she was using drugs for ritual purposes. The Yazoo Herald reported an officer noticed Claudia Morris, 35, coming out of an abandoned building on Highway 3. When he approached her, the officer said she appeared to be intoxicated. […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

JPS students to return to class Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced all students will return to in-person classes on Tuesday, September 6. They said water pressure at each school has been checked, and nearly all were found to be suitable for students and staff to return. However, Forest Hill High School is still […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for child endangerment after police chase

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man faces child endangerment and felony eluding charges after a chase with Warren County deputies on Friday, September 2. Vicksburg Daily News reported deputies tried to pull over Terry Porter, of Yazoo County, for failure to yield to a traffic stop. Instead of stopping, he drove away at a […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Vicksburg native nominated for U.S. Attorney position

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg native was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi. The Vicksburg Post reported Todd Gee has been the Deputy Chief of the Public Integrity Section of the U.S. Department of Justice since 2018. He was an assistant U.S. Attorney […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy