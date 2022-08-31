Evansville man sentenced to 15 years for distributing child sexual abuse material

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Court documents say in July of 2019 an FBI agent working in Salt Lake City was conducting an undercover investigation online when a user on the social networking application Kik sent two videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Law enforcement later identified the user as Chris Lynn Carder II, 36, of Evansville.

A search warrant was executed at Carder’s residence, and authorities say images and videos distributed and possessed by Carder included depictions of sexual abuse of children under twelve-years-old. Court documents say Carder admitted to FBI agents that he created the Kik account and that he used the account to send materials depicting sexual abuse of children.

As part of the sentence, a U.S. District Judge ordered that Carder be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for eight years following his release from federal prison and ordered Carder to pay $6,000 in restitution to the child exploitation victims. Carder must also register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school as required by law.

