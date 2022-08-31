ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville man sentenced to 15 years for distributing child sexual abuse material

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cw6xV_0hcbbY2K00

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Court documents say in July of 2019 an FBI agent working in Salt Lake City was conducting an undercover investigation online when a user on the social networking application Kik sent two videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Law enforcement later identified the user as Chris Lynn Carder II, 36, of Evansville.

Hopkins Co. teacher accused of showing class “obscene” video

A search warrant was executed at Carder’s residence, and authorities say images and videos distributed and possessed by Carder included depictions of sexual abuse of children under twelve-years-old. Court documents say Carder admitted to FBI agents that he created the Kik account and that he used the account to send materials depicting sexual abuse of children.

As part of the sentence, a U.S. District Judge ordered that Carder be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for eight years following his release from federal prison and ordered Carder to pay $6,000 in restitution to the child exploitation victims. Carder must also register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school as required by law.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Identities released of people killed in murder-suicide

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The three people who passed away in the Smith Mills shooting over the weekend have been identified. Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer confirmed the deaths on Labor Day, two days after the murder-suicide. Authorities released these names Monday afternoon: Arianna L. Ziebell, 26 of Henderson, KY Joshua L. Mallory, 42 of Henderson, KY Mason […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Community reacts to double-murder suicide in Henderson County

Smith Mills, KY. (WEHT)– A small rural community is shaken tonight after police say a double-murder suicide claimed the lives of three people. Authorities were on the scene in Smith Mills for hours last night, and now those who lived nearby are sharing what they saw. “Smith Mills is a quiet neighborhood, and you know, […]
SMITH MILLS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Auto theft suspect threatens to push car into river

EVANSVLLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department believe a victim has been in contact with the person who allegedly stole their car. According to a police report, the victim reached out to officers and told them a relative borrowed their car and refused to give it back. The victim says they’re close to the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Case closed for missing 90-year-old man

RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — An elderly man that seemingly vanished over the weekend was found, authorities say. 90-year-old Cletus Gentry was reported missing from a Richmond home just before midnight Saturday. Authorities believed he may have left the area in a white 2013 Chevy Impala. Monday morning, Kentucky State Police say the investigation into his […]
RICHMOND, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Robbery suspect found with butter knife

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police believe a man possibly connected to a robbery several weeks ago was caught with a butter knife after being seen at the store again. On the morning of August 14, a man entered the Himalaya Food Mart and grabbed some items. Police say the man approached the cash register, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

“Active situation” ends in Smith Mills

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Saturday night, a large law enforcement presence was spotted on KY-136 in Smith Mills. A portion of the road was blocked off to traffic, and Trooper Corey King told us it was an “active situation”. Trooper King said authorities believed there was a barricaded man in a house, possibly with […]
SMITH MILLS, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Sex Abuse#Child Exploitation#Fbi Agents#Violent Crime#Fbi#Kik#Hopkins Co#The U S Probation Office#Nexstar Media Inc
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Child accidentally shot while playing with gun

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department said a child was accidentally shot while playing with a gun Sunday night. Officers were called to the 1800 block of South Garvin Street around 8:48 p.m. for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they said they found the juvenile that has been shot. Police said […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Arrested man claims pickle caused Lloyd crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Georgia man got himself in a real pickle Saturday night after police say he caused an accident on the Lloyd Expressway. The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched 2400 E Lloyd Expressway for an accident with injuries around 7 p.m. A motorcyclist tells police a man driving a vehicle […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Car with kids goes airborne in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A man was taken into custody after police say he drunkenly crashed into a ditch. Saturday afternoon, a Central City Police Department officer on patrol says they were nearly struck head on by another car. While trying to pull over the vehicle, the officer claims the car swerved off the […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

ISP: Motorcycle chase through Evansville ends in crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A high speed motorcycle pursuit ended with a crash and an arrest in Evansville overnight. Just before midnight Friday, a trooper says he spotted a black Yamaha motorcycle going fifteen over the speed limit on First Avenue. According to a police report, the biker sped up to around 80 miles per […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Funeral set for Ravenswood Drive shooting victim

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man who passed away last month in a shooting on Evansville’s southside will be laid to rest. According to his obituary, Trey LaShaune McGillicuddy was a Central High School grad and a father. People describe him as a caring and hardworking person. “He enjoyed playing baseball with his sons, watching […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

VCSO: Wreck at St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road with injury

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) tweeted an alert for people in the area of St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road. Law enforcement officials say there’s been a single vehicle injury crash at St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road. Deputies say the driver sustained a leg injury and was taken […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy