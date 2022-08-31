Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Labor Day Bridge to Bridge run for Illinois Valley Striders
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Early Labor Day morning, more than 300 runners took a four-mile run to support the Illinois Valley Striders, an organization that promotes wellness through running and walking activities, while striving to enhance the Peoria community. Runners prepared to run from Water Street in Peoria, over...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria celebrates Labor Day with parade
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday is Labor Day, and what better way to spend it than by honoring those who work hard by throwing a parade. “They make me feel good for the labor movement. You know, it’s still there, it’s still thriving and the people are still interested in it,” said Nancy Gardner, co-chair of the Labor Day parade committee.
Central Illinois Proud
Twins Cities honor workforce during Labor Day parade
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Twin Cities celebrated the men and women of the workforce, during Bloomington’s Labor Day parade. Monday, the streets of downtown Bloomington were lined with community members for the annual event. “Samuel Gompers, the old labor leader always said that this was a day...
Central Illinois Proud
2nd annual “Run 4 Dray” race raises money for childhood cancer
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A local Non-profit organization raised money for OSF children’s hospital and other organizations dedicated to childhood cancer with a 5k run and 1-mile walk. Dray is a 4-year-old boy diagnosed with brain cancer and currently is undergoing chemotherapy twice a day. Once diagnosed, Dray’s...
Central Illinois Proud
Lou’s Drive-In preparing to close until next summer
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — After 8 p.m. Sunday, Peoria’s Lou’s Drive-in will be closed until next April. Customers lined up outside the establishment Sunday to put their final orders in before closing for the season at 8 p.m. Known for its popcorn, hot dogs, and homemade root...
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Marigold Festival Grand Marshal humbled by honorary title
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — This year’s marigold festival grand marshal reflects on his decades spent in the Pekin community. Jim Fairchild said he’s proud of the honorary title. “Becoming the Grand Marshal is very humbling to me,” said Jim Fairchild. “I didn’t feel like that was something...
Central Illinois Proud
Hundreds attend Threshermen’s Reunion Parade
PONTIAC, Ill (WMBD) — Hundreds lined the Sunday Sidewalks in Pontiac cheering on The Threshermen’s Reunion in Pontiac. The parade featured tractors, horses and The University of Illinois Marching Illini Band. Spectators received candy and were even squirted with water. Aubrey Christiansen,13, said she comes to the parade...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Blues and Heritage Music Festival returns to Riverfront
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Every Labor Day weekend since 1990, Peoria has hosted its Blues and Heritage music festival at the city’s riverfront. After a two-year Hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival returned Friday and Saturday. Coordinators say that approximately 5,000 people show up annually from...
Central Illinois Proud
Pedestrian dead after motorcycle crash in Bloomington Friday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after being hit by a motorcycle Friday night in Bloomington. According to Bloomington police, just before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street for a crash. When they arrived, officers learned that a motorcycle collided with a pedestrian.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s latest homicide under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was killed in Peoria Saturday morning, and police are looking for more information as they investigate the city’s latest homicide. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of W. Adrian G. Hinton Avenue and N. Grove Street. When they arrived, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. They immediately began lifesaving measures.
Central Illinois Proud
Man facing attempted murder charges following Peoria stabbing
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A second suspect has been arrested following an investigation into a stabbing last weekend in Peoria. Kendall Howard, 31, was taken into custody Friday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and mob action. He is being held at the Peoria County Jail. The...
