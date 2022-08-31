Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg operates abbreviated pick-up schedule due to Labor Day
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In observance of Labor Day on Monday, City Hall and related offices for the City of Hattiesburg, except for public safety, are closed. Sanitation crews will also operate an abbreviated schedule. You can find the schedule below:. Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. - Closed for Labor Day.
LIST: Water donation locations in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizations across the Pine Belt are coming together to help collect water for those still struggling in Jackson. Below is a list of places you can make donations to:. Petal Healing Garden - To donate water, visit the organization’s Facebook page or call 601-408-3856.
Historic Sumrall church ‘deteriorating’ due to flooding, services canceled
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Founded in 1904 and rebuilt in 1952, St. Louis Missionary Baptist Church is a staple and safe haven for the Sumrall community. With the pandemic interrupting services for the last two years, church members said they’re ready to get back in pews, but now there’s a bigger issue - water damage due to continuous flooding.
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. reminds drivers to be safe this Labor Day
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is reminding people about the importance of keeping roads safe this holiday. Lance Chancellor, JCSD public information officer and grants administrator, said there will be a lot of traffic on the roadways. The department is participating in the ‘Drive Sober...
Labor Day travelers see decrease in gas prices
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - With more Labor Day travelers expected this year, the city of Laurel has seen its fair share of people out and about. The Jones County Circle K employees also reported more in-store traffic, and the big reason is cheap gas. Michelle Abney, the Customer Service...
Labor Day deals are underway in the Pine Belt
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Today, shoppers were in and out of stores, weaving through aisles, filling baskets with fresh produce, meats and other goods. Local Corner Market employees said they were prepared for the Labor Day rush and greeted guests with smiles and fully stocked shelves. Cicely Garrette stopped by...
Families enjoy Labor Day in the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Most people pile into cars to travel over the Labor Day Weekend, but others, like the Nelsons, spend the holiday closer to home. Avie Nelson and her husband both work full-time jobs, and they try to get quality time with their kids whenever possible. They decided to make the most of the long holiday weekend right here in their hometown of Hattiesburg.
Grand Paradise Waterpark ends summer season on Labor Day
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Families in the Pine Belt took advantage of good weather on Labor Day and spent the day in splashing fun. Grand Paradise, in Collins, celebrated the holiday and marked it as the last day of the summer season for the waterpark. Although the season is ending,...
Hattiesburg High gearing up for First Responder’s Day
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Instructors at Hattiesburg High School are gearing up for its First Responders’ Day event. Emergency personnel from multiple agencies throughout the Hub City will be at the event, including the Hattiesburg Fire Department, EMS, ASAP Ambulance and the military. High School Law and Public Safety...
Pine Belt Fair has successful first weekend despite the rain
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This week, the Pine Belt Fair brought the Hub City classic rides, fair food and the return of the Hypnotist Show by Benjamin Jackson. “The comedy hypnotist show is basically, like, I get people to come up on stage, and I hypnotize them to do different, funny things,” said Jackson. “And lots of people come, and they love the show because when you’re under hypnosis, you do feel relaxed, and it’s a very good experience. And of course, when you get up from hypnosis, you feel very energetic, so lots of people love to do that. And it’s a fun show to see.”
2 women suffer injuries in Saturday shooting in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two women suffered injuries after a shooting Saturday. The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at Forest Glen (Bonhomie) Apartments on Country Club Road just before 5 p.m. At the scene, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the...
Heidelberg man arrested on multiple charges in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to an overnight incident on Sunday involving a fight in progress. According to the sheriff’s department, 18-year-old Anthony Sumrall, of Heidelberg, was reportedly trespassing and fighting with his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend on Township Road. JCSD Deputy...
Southern Miss students kayak to class on Labor Day
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For most, school was out on this Labor Day. However, for a group of students from the University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus, class was in session on a kayaking trip to Deer Island. “Campus Recreation is a part of Student Affairs, so this is...
Hattiesburg Zoo to host 3rd ‘Sensory Day’ on Sept. 11
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mark your calanders. The Hattiesburg Zoo is hosting its third “Sensory Day” of 2022 on Sunday, Sept. 11. This event is geared toward customers with sensory needs. “Sensory Day at the Hattiesburg Zoo has been well received by our community this year, so we...
Sickle cell awareness event held in Collins
Laurel Love Letters is part of the Loblolly Festival. Iconic Hot Coffee general store re-opens under new management. Hot Coffee Junction is open for business and still serving its signature free cups of coffee. Petal gardening center shares tips to make fall gardens thrive. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:58...
Local Pastor Receives Double Kidney Transplant
Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - A local Hattiesburg pastor received a double kidney transplant. Pastor Edward Ruffin Jr. of Plymouth Rock Baptist Church in Hattiesburg, Mississippi says that the bi lateral transplant was a surprise; he was only expecting one kidney at the time. “They told me that they had a...
Lillie Burney Learning Center working to help students improve
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Hub City school is working to help students improve on both the behavior and academic fronts. According to the state Department of Education, Mississippi’s dropout rate hit 8.5% during the 2020-2021 school year. That’s a downward trend from the 13.9% rate in 2014.
Covington church hosts sickle cell disease awareness event
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Covington County church is raising awareness of sickle cell disease. Shady Oak Missionary Baptist Church hosted a kick-off event Saturday in recognition of National Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month. Church members held a memorial service for many who’ve died from the disease. They also...
Kiwanis Club of Waynesboro celebrates 35 years, new president
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Kiwanis Club of Waynesboro recently celebrated its 35th anniversary. To celebrate the occasion, the club met for new member inductions and the passing down the president-elect position. The outgoing president, Tony Weaver, is a charter member of the community organization and has served as president...
USM College Panhellenic Association chapter earns national recognition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi College Panhellenic Association chapter earned national awards for Innovation in leadership, programming and marketing from the National Panhellenic Council for the 2021-22 academic year. College Panhellenic Associations are affiliates of NPC established to enable cooperation among the women’s-only sororities on campus....
