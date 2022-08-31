PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This week, the Pine Belt Fair brought the Hub City classic rides, fair food and the return of the Hypnotist Show by Benjamin Jackson. “The comedy hypnotist show is basically, like, I get people to come up on stage, and I hypnotize them to do different, funny things,” said Jackson. “And lots of people come, and they love the show because when you’re under hypnosis, you do feel relaxed, and it’s a very good experience. And of course, when you get up from hypnosis, you feel very energetic, so lots of people love to do that. And it’s a fun show to see.”

FORREST COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO