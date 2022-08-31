MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The victim in Thursday night's homicide in Mobile is Cornelius Harris, a Blount High School graduate, according to family. A window at the Shell gas station on Halls Mill Road was shattered by a bullet. Mobile Police were dispatched there Thursday night in response to shots fired, but there was no one there. Not long after, police got a call about a gun shot victim at a Krystal restaurant on Government.

