Pensacola, FL

WEAR

Northwest Florida homeless family looking out for hope

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A family in Northwest Florida struggling to get back on their feet. It's a typical sign you'll see at most corners across the region. And sadly behind every sign is a story, often hard to tell. Lapagia Lee has been homeless since December and says she has...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Jury finds man charged in Cantonment murder not guilty

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A jury has found Jonathon Hobbs not guilty of premeditated murder. Hobbs faced a life sentence after he admitted to shooting and killing Danny Blackmon in February of 2021 on Lawson Lane in Cantonment. Hobbs testified that Blackmon approached him in an aggressive manner and said...
CANTONMENT, FL
WKRG News 5

Two men stabbed Saturday morning in Mobile, 1 critically injured

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were stabbed by a family member early Saturday morning, according to officials at the scene. Officials were called to the 2800-block of Coronado Court just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning. That’s off of Lloyd’s Lane, south of Cottage Hill Road in west Mobile. An official confirmed the suspect is […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman hides in bathroom with two kids when shots ring out in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gunshots Saturday night near a busy store on Schillinger Road left bystanders completely rattled, especially the woman who called 911 while hiding in a bathroom stall, huddled with her children. “I heard someone say that shots had been fired,” said Amber Barnard, who was inside Target....
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Fort Walton Beach police search home, arrest two

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Two individuals from Fort Walton Beach have been arrested by the Fort Walton Beach Department following a search of their home for drugs, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department has announced. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, on Tuesday, detectives with its...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

U.S. Coast Guard saves 2 from sinking boat in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Mobile said they safely saved two people from a sinking boat Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post USCG Sector Mobile. A 35-foot “recreational vessel” was taking on water near the Bob Sykes Bridge in Pensacola. Station Pensacola, CGC Ridley, Sector Mobile Command Center and a […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Missing and endangered woman last seen in Cantonment

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen Saturday morning. Angelica Vanessa Galaviz, 27, was last seen at 4:30 a.m. on the 2500 block of Southern Oaks Drive in Cantonment. Deputies say Galaviz may have her one-year-old son, King...
CANTONMENT, FL
WKRG News 5

Overturned vehicle fire near Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shared some incredible footage of firefighters working to put out a fire from an overturned vehicle on FL123 and 85 South near the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport via a Facebook post from the OCSO. First responders responded to the scene of a “rollover traffic crash” […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Escambia County deputies looking for missing 50-year-old woman

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 50-year-old woman in Escambia County,. Katina Dortlon was last seen Sunday at 6 p.m. on the 1400-block of West Hernandez Street. She may be in need of medical attention. If you have any information, call the ECSO at...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fatal motorcycle, car crash in Baldwin Co., US 98 now open

UPDATE (5:15 p.m.): The two-car crash was fatal according to incident command with Perdido Beach Volunteer Fire Department. The crash involved one motorcycle and another car. UPDATE (5:10 p.m.): Both lanes on US 98 are now open. BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement agency said a two-car crash on Friday afternoon has […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WMBB

US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in Mobile area sweep

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Popular tattoo artist killed in Saddle Up Saloon shooting remembered

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Last month marked one year since the deadly shooting inside downtown’s Saddle Up Saloon. Multiple people were shot inside the bar -- including 30-year-old Andy Sims -- who died at the scene. Another person and the club’s security guard were also injured. Suspect Freddy Escobar...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Thursday night's homicide victim a 2020 Blount High School graduate

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The victim in Thursday night's homicide in Mobile is Cornelius Harris, a Blount High School graduate, according to family. A window at the Shell gas station on Halls Mill Road was shattered by a bullet. Mobile Police were dispatched there Thursday night in response to shots fired, but there was no one there. Not long after, police got a call about a gun shot victim at a Krystal restaurant on Government.
MOBILE, AL
WJHG-TV

A cargo van hits an Okaloosa County school bus carrying students

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bus carrying students from Okaloosa County was traveling west on I-10. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a white cargo van was traveling in the same direction as the bus when it hit them from behind. FHP said the van failed to keep a safe distance when it struck the bus’s rear.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Chelsey stops by FOX10 Midday with baby Scottie

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We kicked off our new FOX10 Midday show with the return of Chelsey Sayasane. Chelsey stopped by for a visit with her baby girl “Scottie”!. Both mom and baby are doing well. We catch up with Chelsey about her life as a new mom and all about baby Scottie.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Faith Time: Labor in the Bible

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith time is our weekly discussion of matters of Faith. Tomorrow is Labor Day where we honor American workers and what they’ve accomplished. We’re joined by 3 Circle church Midtown campus pastor Micah Gaston to talk about the origins of work in the Bible. Guest: God created the first human beings […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Adopt this terrier with cute ears

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old terrier mix named Eliot. Eliot’s owner died, and the owner’s wife could not care for him. He is a happy, curious, typical terrier. He’s very interested in what is going on outside, and he would be interested in what you are doing! He loves people, and he is a great little guy. He is crate- trained and we believe him to be housetrained.
MOBILE, AL

