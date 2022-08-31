Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious CrepesIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A ChildBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland neighbors beg city for action after numerous car accidents
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nora Rodriguez and her neighbors on West 81st Street are upset after drivers continue to speed down their street and disregard stop signs. “He couldn’t control the car and lost control, " said Rodriguez " He ran into that guard rail knocked out the fence and the gate.”
Police: Duo wanted for stealing iPhones from behind store counter in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for two people after they stole two iPhones from behind the counter of a store in Cleveland. The incident happened at the Convenient Food Mart located at 4709 Clark Avenue on Aug. 25 when a man and a woman stole the phones, according to a department Facebook post.
Wolf secured after breaching its enclosure at Cleveland zoo
CLEVELAND — A wolf was on the loose at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo after it escaped its enclosure Monday morning. The entire zoo was on lockdown while zookeepers tried to wrangle the Mexican gray wolf, securing it approximately 15 minutes later. Visitors were ushered into buildings around the property...
2 men shot in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot near East 71 Street and Hough Avenue Monday night. Police and EMS were called to the scene around 730pm. CMSD’s Martin Luther King Jr. High School sits near the corner where the shooting occurred. Both men approximately the age of 25...
Beloved animal park closing doors on Monday
In a social media post back in March, the Park said this season would be their last.
Bleak Ohio restaurant sales figures released as Cleveland operators navigate industry’s ‘razor’s edge’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Caring for restaurant employees is a critical salve for an industry that is under siege in a variety of ways, local operators said in the wake of surveys that show declining sales. More than half of Ohio’s restaurant operators showed a drop in sales this year,...
Driver rescued from quickly sinking car in NE Ohio
Canfield Firefighters were called to the scene on Blueberry Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m.
‘It’s tragic’: East Cleveland residents speak out after mass bar shooting
A party that was supposed to be a reunion celebration for alumni of Shaw High School ended in a mass shooting outside an East Cleveland bar early Monday morning.
Has the show The Bear been making you crave an Italian beef sandwich?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland, which all serve tasty Italian beef sandwiches.
‘Easiest rescue ever’: Berea police help woman stuck upside down on gym equipment (video)
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Berea police received a unique assignment early Monday morning: a woman, stuck upside down on gym equipment, needed help getting right side up. It’s not the way Christine Faulds wanted to start her 3 a.m. workout at Powerhouse Gym on West Bagley Road. The incident...
Man killed when driver attempts to pass several vehicles
A 20-year-old from Vermilion has died after the car he was in was hit head-on by another man attempting to pass several vehicles.
Euclid Italian restaurant turns diners into family
EUCLID, Ohio — At Mama Catena Vino e’ Cucina, or Mama Catena’s, as it’s affectionately called, diners are not only served with a traditional Sicilian affair, but they’re also treated to heaping portions of warmth, hospitality and family. The family behind the Italian restaurant in...
About 10 people shot, 1 killed at lounge in East Cleveland Monday morning
About 10 people were shot and one person was killed at a lounge on Euclid Avenue in East Cleveland early Labor Day morning, police said.
Details leading to murder of Elyria man by his girlfriend released in 911 call (audio)
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) – Newly released 911 audio details what led to the murder of a 28-year-old man in his Elyria home last week by his own girlfriend. Police found the deceased, later identified by officials as Keyron Ficklin, at 8:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Church Street on Aug. 31.
Several injured in car crash at West 65th and Clark Avenue on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people were taken to the hospital after a car struck a telephone pole at West 65th and Clark Avenue Saturday afternoon. The single car crash happened around 4:50 pm. Four people were taken to MetroHealth Hospital two were in critical condition and two others in...
Northeast Ohio city boasts cheapest rent in the nation
As we hit the first of the month, and it's time to pay the rent, there is good news and bad news to report.
Medical examiner identifies man shot, killed outside East Cleveland bar
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old Cleveland man was killed and at least 10 others injured in a shooting outside a bar early Monday morning. East Cleveland police said at 2:53 a.m. they received multiple calls reporting shots fired outside the Just Us Lounge & Deli in the 13900 block of Euclid Ave.
Akron community members react to 3rd officer-involved shooting since June
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are defending their actions after Saturday night’s officer-involved shooting. The latest shooting happened on Sept. 3 when a teenager, allegedly holding a gun, was shot in the hand. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) now is investigating its third shooting by an...
Cleveland Heights creating lead-safe legislation
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights city officials are holding a public hearing on Sept. 12 to discuss lead-safe legislation. If approved, this would help prevent lead poisoning. City officials said the new legislation would require all residential rental units constructed before Jan. 1, 1978 to be certified as...
Car stolen from Cleveland recovered: Avon Lake police blotter
Officers were notified by dispatched that Sheffield Lake Police Department had been pursuing a stolen car that had entered Avon Lake on August 17. Officers located the unoccupied car, which had been stolen from Cleveland, behind a residence on Redwood Boulevard. It was released to the owner. Falsification: Beck Road.
