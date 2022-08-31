Ag theft suspect busted in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A 41-year-old man was identified and arrested after Tulare detectives began investigating multiple thefts from different ag-related businesses in the Exeter, Farmersville, Lindcove, and Woodlake areas, according to Tulare County deputies.

Deputies say victims reported thefts of ATVs, vehicles, tools, equipment, and fruit. Through their investigation, detectives identified 41-year-old Sean Tenbroeck of Exeter as the suspect in all these crimes.

Photo provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo of 41-year-old Sean Tenbroeck of Exeter provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

On August 25th Ag Detectives served five warrants in Tulare County related to the Tenbroeck cases and found about $36,000 in stolen property. Including a stolen 2021 Polaris side by side, two stolen Jet skis on a stolen trailer, and a stolen Honda ATV, deputies say.

Detectives say they tracked down Tenbroeck and arrested him at a motel in Tulare.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Randy Gunderman or Detective Jeremy Gates with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.