ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Ag theft suspect busted in Tulare County, deputies say

By John Houghton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

TULARE  COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A 41-year-old man was identified and arrested after Tulare detectives began investigating multiple thefts from different ag-related businesses in the Exeter, Farmersville, Lindcove, and Woodlake areas, according to Tulare County deputies.

Search for Jolissa Fuentes now a criminal investigation, police say

Deputies say victims reported thefts of ATVs, vehicles, tools, equipment, and fruit. Through their investigation, detectives identified 41-year-old Sean Tenbroeck of Exeter as the suspect in all these crimes.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kkKYF_0hcbZq9g00
    Photo provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01N645_0hcbZq9g00
    Photo provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wof25_0hcbZq9g00
    Photo provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=090Jjb_0hcbZq9g00
    Photo of 41-year-old Sean Tenbroeck of Exeter provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

On August 25th Ag Detectives served five warrants in Tulare County related to the Tenbroeck cases and found about $36,000 in stolen property. Including a stolen 2021 Polaris side by side, two stolen Jet skis on a stolen trailer, and a stolen Honda ATV, deputies say.

Detectives say they tracked down Tenbroeck and arrested him at a motel in Tulare.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Randy Gunderman or Detective Jeremy Gates with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 2

Related
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspects in homicide at Tulare gas station

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two suspects in a shooting at a gas station that left a man dead last month. Both have now been taken into custody. Officials from the Tulare Police Department said 21-year-old Nathaniel Frank Lujano has been named as the primary suspect, and 23-year-old Jocelyn Rivera has been […]
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect in fatal Tulare shooting

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a suspect in a shooting that injured two people and left one dead over the weekend in Tulare. Around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, officers were called out to the area of Blackstone Street and Kern Avenue after several people called 911 to report a shooting. When […]
TULARE, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man stabbed in Tulare; detectives searching for suspects

TULARE, Calif. ( )- An investigation is underway in the South Valley after a man was stabbed early Sunday morning. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies to the call in the 21900 block of Road 36 in Tulare just after midnight. Responding deputies say they arrived to find...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulare County, CA
Cars
County
Tulare County, CA
City
Woodlake, CA
City
Exeter, CA
Exeter, CA
Crime & Safety
Tulare County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Farmersville, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot and killed in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed early Monday morning in Tulare according to Tulare Police officers. Officials say around 2:48 a.m., officers responded to the area of the 300 block of N West for a report of gunshots. When officers arrived they say they found a man with gunshot wounds. Officers attempted […]
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

Man stabbed early morning in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — One man was stabbed early Sunday morning in Tulare. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the 21900 Block of Road 36 for reports of a stabbing. When deputies arrived on scene, they say they found a 21-year-old male stabbing victim. The man...
TULARE, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare juvenile arrested for holding his girlfriend hostage

TULARE – Lucky for 19-year-old woman, police were able to find and save her from a hostage situation after her brother called to let the police know she was being held against her will by her boyfriend. According to the Tulare Police Department, a barricaded subject incident occurred on...
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victims named in Fresno after 2 killed, 3 injured

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the two people who were shot and killed early Friday morning near Downtown Fresno. The shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. near Effie Street and Grant Avenue. The two victims who were killed were identified by police as 35-year-old Damien Pierson and 34-year-old Joseph Caradine. Police say two […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Ag#Tulare#Honda#Nexstar Media Inc
KMPH.com

Bear hit and killed in Tulare County

Ducor, Calif. — A small bear was hit and killed in the town of Ducor California Sunday night sometime. The California Highway Patrol believes the bear was crossing SR 65 near Avenue 56 when it was hit and then crawled to Road 232. Michael Trice lives less then a...
DUCOR, CA
KMPH.com

Tulare man killed by gunshot early morning shooting

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — Tulare Police responded to reports of gunshots at 300 block of N west in Tulare Monday morning. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who police say was shot. The man died at the scene. Information about the man is unknown at...
TULARE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Cars
YourCentralValley.com

Woman dies following car crash in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died following a car crash on Sunday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 7:00 a.m., officers were called out to the intersection of McKinley and Peach avenues for a report of a car crash involving three vehicles. Officials said one woman was taken to a local hospital […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Suspected DUI crash kills 2 in Fresno: CHP

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Two people were killed in a two-car crash early Saturday morning in Fresno. The California Highway Patrol says the collision occurred just before 6:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 99, near McKinley Avenue. Investigators say a black 2015 Genesis and a red...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Illegal Firearms And Fentanyl Pills Seized In Fresno County Bust

CLOVIS, Calif (KMJ) — Fentanyl pills and illegal firearms were seized after Clovis Police carried out three arrests as part of a narcotic investigation. Back on August 23, Clovis Police received a call of possible suspicious activity. When officers searched the home, they found 200 Fentanyl pills and an illegal firearm. They arrested 35-year-old Rigoberto Saucedo and another suspect. Saucedo is also a suspected gang member.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

One month later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One month later, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma is still missing with no solid leads on where she could have gone. Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Surveillance cameras at […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy