Richland County, OH

Richland County restaurant inspections: critical violations

By Staff report
 5 days ago
The following restaurant inspections with critical violations were conducted by Richland Public Health on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26:

Dairy Land, 800 Springmill St., Mansfield, Aug. 25. Chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (critical, corrected during inspection). Bucket of chlorine sanitizer solution up front was below 50 ppm. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected during inspection).

Observed sliced American cheese in the reach-in cooler at 53 degrees. Person in charge (PIC) voluntarily discarded cheese. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed a pot of chicken gravy without a date mark in the walk-in cooler that had been held for more than 24 hours.

Brown Derby Roadhouse, 3985 Park Avenue West, Ontario, Aug. 25. Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Cleaning items observed in hand sink in meat pit. Food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency (critical, corrected during inspection). Ice production area of bulk ice machine in kitchen has visible residue. PIC removed from service to clean. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected during inspection).

Partially cooked sweet potatoes that were out on shelf for between one and two hours had an internal temperatures of 57-58 degrees. PIC voluntarily discarded 24 sweet potatoes. Improper use of a poisonous or toxic substance (critical, corrected during inspection). Insect spray observed in warewashing area was not approved for use in food service areas. PIC removed from facility. Presence of live insects (critical). Small flying insects observed in food preparation areas. Please have most recent invoice for licensed pest control and removed by re-inspection.

Amvets Post #43, 76 Main St., Bellville, Aug. 25. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical). Please review report and the state food code rules. Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (critical, corrected during inspection). PIC did not have employee reporting agreement. Copy was provided and signed. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected during inspection). Probe thermometer was not sanitized prior to taking internal temperature of sloppy joe. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical, corrected during inspection). Gallon of dairy milk was stored in white cooler for over 24 hours without proper date marking.

Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Thawed ham that had been cut on Aug. 6 and stored in white cooler for over 24 hours. Consumer is not properly advised of the risk of consuming raw or undercooked animal foods (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). PIC stated facility serves eggs that are not fully cooked. Menu is in process of being updated. Corrected - PIC displayed warning on wall that consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. Manual wash solution not being maintained at 110 degrees or above (critical, corrected during inspection). Wash solution was measured at 85 degrees instead of 110.

Paul Revere Inn, 57 Ohio 97, Lexington, Aug. 25. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). White gravy observed cooling on counter with an internal temperature of 145 degrees was uncovered.

Best Stop One LLC, 295 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, Aug. 26. Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests (critical). Small rodent droppings observed on candy shelf and under bags in chip shelves. PIC is to remove all sign of activity and food spillage and have copy of most recent pest control invoice for re-inspection.

Red Lobster #227, 2322 W. Fourth St., Mansfield, Aug. 26. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed lid on ice storage bin in bar area open and not effectively covering ice. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed sauces on grill line not covered to protect from contamination. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection).

Observed lemons in server station not covered or protected from contamination. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed container of melted butter along cook line not covered. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed two metal ladles in clean utensil storage are to contain dried food residue. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed working container of ranch dressing in alley area to be at 50 degrees. PIC placed in cooler to bring down to 41 degrees. Manual wash solution not being maintained at 110 degrees or above (critical, corrected during inspection).

Observed wash water in three-compartment sink at bar area to be at 104 degrees. No air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system (critical). Observed no air gap at drain for ice storage bin at fountain drink machine in alley area. Correct by Sept. 6. No air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed a funnel on the drain for the ice cream dipper well causing an insufficient air gap. PIC removed funnel. No air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system (critical). Observed no air gap on the food prep sink drain. Repair by Sept. 6. No air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system (critical). Observed no air gap at drain for ice storage bin in bar area. Correct by Sept. 6.

Porky's Drive In, 811 Ashland Road, Mansfield, Aug. 26. Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests (critical). Observed flies in kitchen. Action: Keep outer openings closed and provide fly control measures like blue lights.

For full inspection details, visit healthspace.com/Clients/Ohio/Richland/web.nsf.

