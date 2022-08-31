Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
zycrypto.com
The Fed Mulls Launching New Instant Payment System That Could Taper The Use Of Cryptocurrencies In The US
The US Federal Reserve is set to launch “FedNow”, -a service that will enable businesses, individuals and institutions to send payments instantly, offering the same services as cryptocurrencies and a central bank digital currency (CBDC). According to a Monday announcement, the technical testing phase for the service is...
FOXBusiness
Federal Reserve says real-time payment system could begin as early as May 2023
A Federal Reserve official said the agency's new real-time payments system FedNow is slated to launch as early as May 2023. FedNow has been in development for around a decade and is supposed to allow banks to send payments to each other in real-time, thus allowing bank customers to send real-time payments to each other as well.
Moneyflow, Aion Bank Partner to Expand Debt Funding Across Europe
Danish embedded finance startup Moneyflow has partnered with Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider Aion Bank to enable up to €250 million ($248.6 million) of debt funding, which will be used to speed the rollout of Moneyflow’s services throughout Europe. “The balance sheet support from Aion Bank is the largest single...
DIY Photography
Nigeria becomes first country to ban white models in advertisements
Nigeria’s advertising regulator has announced a ban on using foreign talent in television advertisements. The first-of-its-kind move means that foreign models and voice-over artists will be completely banned. The measure will take effect from October 2022 and is expected to boost work available for home-grown talent. Up until now,...
kitco.com
The IMF is exploring a CBDC clearing and international settlements platform
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to Adrian and Mancini-Griffoli, the original idea was the creation of “platforms offering a marketplace where digital...
Business Insider
Kenyan court freezes more millions belonging to Flutterwave
Justice Grace Nzioka said the company is prohibited from spending or transferring the funds. The Assets Recovery Agency of Kenya is trying to have the funds forfeited to the Kenyan government. Earlier in July, the agency obtained a court order freezing the sum of $52.5 million belonging to Flutterwave. A...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Binance’s CZ refutes allegations of company’s ties to China, LUNA Classic pumps 2,400%
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Sept. 2 includes CZ saying that Binance is not incorporated in China, Cardano’s Vasil upgrade scheduled for Sept. 22 and U.S. regulators proposing amendments for large hedge fund reporting. CryptoSlate Top Stories. CZ denies claims that Binance is in ‘the pocket of...
IMF Staffers Favor Platform for X-Border Payments, Crypto Regulation
International Monetary Fund (IMF) staffers are reportedly advocating for a global platform for cross-border payments and for regulations of cryptocurrencies. These calls to action were published in the September issues of the IMF’s quarterly magazine, “Finance & Development,” according to a Thursday (Sept. 1) report by CoinDesk.
coingeek.com
Iran legalizes digital assets payments for imports
Two weeks ago, Iran saw the first digital asset payment for imports, and now, the Iranian government has officially legalized payments for imports through digital assets. As CoinGeek reported, the Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Alireza Peyman-Pak pledged to push for digital asset payments, stating that “by the end of September, the use of cryptocurrencies and smart contracts will be widespread in foreign trade with target countries.”
Australia Pivots From BNPL to Reinventing Digital Retail Down Under
As the land that gave us buy now, pay later (BNPL), it’s hard to picture Australia as a laggard in digital transformation, but merchants and payments partners there still have dots to connect. In “The 2022 Global Digital Shopping Playbook: Australia Edition,” a PYMNTS and Cybersource collaboration and part...
How PSD3 Can Turn Security Into Frictionless Experience for eCommerce Customers
Back in June, the European Banking Authority (EBA) published its response to the European Commission’s call for advice on its review of the revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2). That review is set to lead to a re-revised payments services directive in the coming years that the industry is referring to as PSD3.
NASDAQ
There’s a New Platform for Bitcoin-Backed Borrowing and It’s Courting Banks to Lend
The collapse of big cryptocurrency lenders like Celsius Network and Voyager Digital this summer might have cooled the market, but Max Keidun says his new lending platform will be different – and has a shot at making banks love bitcoin (BTC). “My dream is to get the banks to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Exchange Bybit Supports Fiat Deposits Across Europe with Fintech TrueLayer
TrueLayer, which claims to be one of Europe’s leading open banking platforms, announces its collaboration with Bybit, the “third-most visited” cryptocurrency exchange in the world. Bybit was established in 2018 as a crypto derivatives trading platform “where retail investors and traders could benefit from an ultra-fast matching...
zycrypto.com
Mastercard Unlocks Huge Feat With Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Cardano Payments Card For Millions Of Users
Mastercard is set to partner with the global crypto exchange Binance to launch a crypto payments card for consumers. Mastercard, like most other payment brands, is showing increasing interest in crypto assets. The cryptocurrency adoption rate has recently increased despite the persistent Crypto Winter. Mastercard’s recent move is set to grow the adoption rate even further.
kitco.com
FIFA to launch its blockchain-powered FIFA+ Collect platform in September
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the announcement from FIFA, FIFA+ Collect is a platform that will allow fans to “own and...
FIFA・
Report: Blockchain Investor Animoca Brands to Raise Another $100M
Singapore government investment manager Temasek is reportedly joining a $100 million funding for blockchain investor Animoca Brands, adding to the nearly $435 million Animoca has raised since January. Temasek will lead the financing, which adds to a funding round that has already seen Animoca raise $359 million in January and...
forkast.news
Binance chief Changpeng Zhao reiterates Binance not a Chinese company
Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao reiterated that Binance is not a Chinese company and it “was never incorporated in China,” as the country continues to ban cryptocurrency trading. Fast facts. In a blog post published on Thursday, Zhao wrote that the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Will Find Success Via Ultimate Utility
The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1257: “Success via ultimate utility.” Sign up for the newsletter here. I'm currently on a flight from Newark to Oslo, Norway as I make my trek to Riga, Latvia for the Baltic Honey Badger conference hosted by HodlHodl. Please excuse any typos as I am wedged into my seat like a sardine with my laptop screen halfway open because the lady in front of me has her seat jammed all the way back.
TechCrunch
Nigerian digital bank Kuda is the latest African startup to lay off employees
Kuda, the challenger bank based in Nigeria and the U.K., has joined the ranks of tech companies in Africa that are pruning their workforce. The news of the layoffs, which was first disclosed to TechCrunch by sources, was confirmed by Kuda via email, saying it laid off less than 5% of its 450-strong workforce, or about 23 people.
