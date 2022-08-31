ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridge, NY

9/11 Memorial Services in Bay Ridge

On Saturday, September 10th at 5:00 pm, a special mass will begin outside of St. Ephrem’s Church in the Garden of Hope. There will be a blessing of the Memorial Stones, prayer and song. Then everyone will enter the church and continue with the mass.
BROOKLYN, NY
8723 – 4th Avenue is Being Extended – Bay Ridge

Saw 8723- 4th Avenue put up a fence and a lot of permits on the fence for as construction work. This storefront has been empty for awhile. The Building Department site shows that this building is getting an extension. Hopefully, something good will open here. This storefront used to be...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Bay Ridge Bodega Break-In

Many people asked: What store is being robbed in the videos that Michael Ragusa shared?. It’s the bodega on 86th Street and 3rd Avenue (the bus runs outside of it on 86th Street. It looks like the woman is an accomplice. Michael Ragusa said that he would work on...
RIDGE, NY
Malone’s Chophouse is Opening in Bay Ridge

Malone’s Chophouse is opening on 3rd Avenue and 95th Street (formerly Embers Steakhouse at 9519 3rd Avenue). Since the building was sold in May, people have been wondering if a new restaurant will open there. What’s the difference between a chophouse and a steakhouse? A chop house has beef...
BROOKLYN, NY
City
Ridge, NY
NYPD Towed Trucks on Poly Place -Is It Clear? No

Update: From 92nd Street to 86th Street, there were 5 tractor trailers and 6 trucks with trailers. NYPD Transport shared that they removed some trucks from Poly Place. (See more photos here). Is the area clear?. In June, Senator Gounardes had a meeting and Captain Tolson said the vehicles would...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sincere Urgent Care – Same Day Covid PCR Tests

SINCERE Urgent Care is a fairly new urgent care in Sunset Park located on 5th Avenue between 54th and 55th Streets. Since a lot of people don’t know it’s there, there is no waiting!. You can get the same day COVID-19 PCR results, if you are there before...
BROOKLYN, NY

