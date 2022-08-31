ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood Heights, UT

KSLTV

One dead after fall in American Fork Canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The body of a 45-year-old Alpine man was recovered Sunday morning after authorities say he fell while climbing in American Fork Canyon. Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of a man missing while climbing near the mouth of American Fork Canyon.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Family of five injured after high-speed crash on Salt Flats

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Five members of a Utah County family were hospitalized after police say they crashed into an earthen berm on the Bonneville Salt Flats. Officials with the Wendover Police Department said the family was in a 2022 Tesla and traveling over 100 mph when it crashed into the berm “with very little braking” at approximately 8:38 p.m. Sunday.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
KSLTV

Utahns head for the mountains to escape record heat

UTAH — Many Utahns are heading for higher ground this Labor Day weekend to find some relief from the record heat. “Up here, it’s gorgeous,” said Jef Hein, walking around Silver Lake at Brighton on Sunday afternoon. “It’s nice and cool, especially in the shade. We were just commenting how wonderful it is, but down in the valley, it’s hotter than Hades.”
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Man dies after 30-foot fall in Neffs Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A 22-year-old man has died after falling in Neffs Canyon. Detective Arlan Bennett with the Unified Police Department said search and rescue crews and a medical helicopter were dispatched to the area Monday afternoon after receiving reports of the fall. Bennett said the victim...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Utah man dead; medical emergency may have preceded single-car crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Utah man is dead after a single-car crash in West Jordan Sunday morning. The 67-year-old man, who has not been identified, was driving southbound in West Jordan when he may have had a medical emergency and then crashed, according to Sgt. Brian Schaaf with West Jordan Police Department.
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Two injured, one arrested after shootings at Utah Lake party

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — One man is in critical condition while another is in fair condition after two shootings near the south end of Utah Lake, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the incident went down at an...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

One killed in single-vehicle West Jordan crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 27-year-old Sandy man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Sgt. Saunders with the West Jordan Police Department said the car was traveling northbound on 5600 West when it crashed near 6300 South just after 3 a.m. Saunders said the driver was...
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

One dead after Saturday shooting outside Salt Palace

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead after a shooting outside the Salt Palace Convention Center Saturday afternoon. Salt Lake City police spokesman Brent Weisberg said one person was shot by a gun on 150 S., West Temple at approximately 3:15 p.m. as “Sneaker Con” was taking place inside.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Two men at large after armed robbery in Hooper

HOOPER, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects involved in an armed robbery Sunday night in Hooper. Officials with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said the victims were provided a remote location to meet up for the purchase of a vehicle. When they arrived, two Caucasian men wearing white masks and driving a red 4-door sedan held them at gunpoint.
HOOPER, UT
KSLTV

Murray police investigating attempted kidnapping of 8-year-old boy

MURRAY, Utah — A Murray community is on edge as police investigate the attempted kidnapping of an 8-year-old boy Sunday night. “I heard a bunch of kids screaming and I looked over that way and there are just kids running and they’re like, ‘Don’t go, don’t go!'” said Cassie Christian, who was sitting on her porch at the time.
MURRAY, UT

