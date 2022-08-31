Read full article on original website
KSLTV
One dead after fall in American Fork Canyon
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The body of a 45-year-old Alpine man was recovered Sunday morning after authorities say he fell while climbing in American Fork Canyon. Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of a man missing while climbing near the mouth of American Fork Canyon.
KSLTV
Search and rescue crews respond to several calls over holiday weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Search and rescue teams from Salt Lake and Utah Counties had a busy Labor Day weekend with over a dozen rescue efforts since Friday. Eight of those were in Utah County, and Unified police in Salt Lake City confirmed there were four missions on Monday.
KSLTV
Family of five injured after high-speed crash on Salt Flats
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Five members of a Utah County family were hospitalized after police say they crashed into an earthen berm on the Bonneville Salt Flats. Officials with the Wendover Police Department said the family was in a 2022 Tesla and traveling over 100 mph when it crashed into the berm “with very little braking” at approximately 8:38 p.m. Sunday.
KSLTV
Utahns head for the mountains to escape record heat
UTAH — Many Utahns are heading for higher ground this Labor Day weekend to find some relief from the record heat. “Up here, it’s gorgeous,” said Jef Hein, walking around Silver Lake at Brighton on Sunday afternoon. “It’s nice and cool, especially in the shade. We were just commenting how wonderful it is, but down in the valley, it’s hotter than Hades.”
KSLTV
Man dies after 30-foot fall in Neffs Canyon
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A 22-year-old man has died after falling in Neffs Canyon. Detective Arlan Bennett with the Unified Police Department said search and rescue crews and a medical helicopter were dispatched to the area Monday afternoon after receiving reports of the fall. Bennett said the victim...
KSLTV
Man flown to hospital after cliff diving incident at Causey Reservoir
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A man was flown to the hospital Sunday after a cliff diving incident at Causey Reservoir left him with a possible broken back. Officials with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said a friend was able to drag the man to shore, where paramedics transported him to the causeway.
KSLTV
Utah man dead; medical emergency may have preceded single-car crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Utah man is dead after a single-car crash in West Jordan Sunday morning. The 67-year-old man, who has not been identified, was driving southbound in West Jordan when he may have had a medical emergency and then crashed, according to Sgt. Brian Schaaf with West Jordan Police Department.
KSLTV
One dead in Grand County after pickup truck making U-turn hit by semi
GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Officials with the Utah Department of Public Safety said a pickup truck driver was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 191 early Saturday morning. The crash happened at 2:22 a.m. near milepost 149, approximately 8 miles south of the Interstate 80 junction. Troopers say...
KSLTV
Two injured, one arrested after shootings at Utah Lake party
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — One man is in critical condition while another is in fair condition after two shootings near the south end of Utah Lake, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the incident went down at an...
KSLTV
One killed in single-vehicle West Jordan crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 27-year-old Sandy man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Sgt. Saunders with the West Jordan Police Department said the car was traveling northbound on 5600 West when it crashed near 6300 South just after 3 a.m. Saunders said the driver was...
KSLTV
Heber community helps family that lost historic heirloom home in fire
HEBER, Utah — A Heber family is thanking the community after a house that has been passed down through the family for generations over 100 years burnt down in a fire over the weekend. The family is trying to figure out what’s next, and on Monday, returned to the...
KSLTV
One dead after Saturday shooting outside Salt Palace
SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead after a shooting outside the Salt Palace Convention Center Saturday afternoon. Salt Lake City police spokesman Brent Weisberg said one person was shot by a gun on 150 S., West Temple at approximately 3:15 p.m. as “Sneaker Con” was taking place inside.
KSLTV
SLC police investigate fatal shooting, outside of the Salt Palace Convention Center
SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead after a shooting outside the Salt Palace Convention Center Saturday afternoon. Salt Lake City police spokesperson Brent Weisberg said one person was shot by a gun on 150 S W Temple Street at approximately 3:15 p.m. When police arrived, they found...
KSLTV
A Salem teenager is using a T-shirt and a message to connect people impacted by suicide
SALEM, Utah — A Salem teenager is connecting with other teens who’ve been impacted by anxiety, depression, and suicide – with a t-shirt. Jackson Eyre is a TikTok-er whose videos might give his 423-thousand followers the impression that his life is nothing but dancing, goofing around and hanging out with pretty girls.
KSLTV
Two men at large after armed robbery in Hooper
HOOPER, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects involved in an armed robbery Sunday night in Hooper. Officials with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said the victims were provided a remote location to meet up for the purchase of a vehicle. When they arrived, two Caucasian men wearing white masks and driving a red 4-door sedan held them at gunpoint.
KSLTV
Tax on federal student loan debt relief? It could happen in some states
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers, but the tax man may demand a cut of the relief in some states. That’s because some states tax forgiven debt as income, which means borrowers who are still...
KSLTV
Police arrest man connected to ‘Sneaker Con’ fatal shooting, more suspects outstanding
SALT LAKE CITY — One of the men involved in the fatal shooting outside the Salt Palace Convention Center is in police custody as of Sunday. Deng Buk, 22, is allegedly a part of the group that shot and killed 41-year-old Deliford Knight of Florida on Saturday at approximately 3:19 p.m., according to Salt Lake City police.
KSLTV
Murray police investigating attempted kidnapping of 8-year-old boy
MURRAY, Utah — A Murray community is on edge as police investigate the attempted kidnapping of an 8-year-old boy Sunday night. “I heard a bunch of kids screaming and I looked over that way and there are just kids running and they’re like, ‘Don’t go, don’t go!'” said Cassie Christian, who was sitting on her porch at the time.
