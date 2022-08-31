Joanne E. Bowman, 70, passed away surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of her own home in Ocala on August 25, 2022. Joanne was born in November 1951 in Pennsylvania. Joanne was a beloved wife, mother, nanny, sister and friend and will be missed beyond measure. She was the cherished matriarch of her family and was loving, loyal and a true warrior. Joanne loved her family more than anything (even reading and music! J) and she always made each one of us feel like we were her entire world. She was a true example of love, grace, strength and courage. She was a VP at Independent National Bank for 22 years, and then the Assistant Office Manager at Angie Lewis State Farm for 6 years before her retirement.

