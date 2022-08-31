ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Man wounded during deputy involved shooting

LANCASTER, Calif. – A man was wounded during a deputy-involved shooting Monday in Lancaster, authorities said. The incident occurred at approximately 8:36 a.m. in the 44400 block of Sierra Highway. Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital, where his condition was not immediately known, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported....
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Compton man shot to death in vehicle

LOS ANGELES – A Compton man was identified Tuesday as the victim of a shooting into a vehicle just blocks from a South Los Angeles police station. Khristian Phillips was the 26-year-old passenger in the vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m....
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death after argument at engagement party

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – A man was shot to death during an argument with another man at a party in Northridge, and the suspect remained at large Monday, authorities said. The shooting was reported at about 11 p.m. Sunday in the 19500 block of Parthenia Street, in the parking lot of a banquet hall where several hundred people were attending an engagement party, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. – A man was mortally wounded in a shooting in Pomona, authorities said Tuesday. The shooting was reported at about 6:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Monterey and San Antonio avenues, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department. Paramedics took the victim to...
POMONA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

Passenger in car dies after being shot

LOS ANGELES – A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded early Monday when someone fired multiple shots at a vehicle in which he was a passenger, just blocks from a South Los Angeles police station. The shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m. at Figueroa Street and Florence Avenue, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID armed man killed by deputies in Westmont area

LOS ANGELES – An armed suspect shot and killed by a deputy in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Sunday. Rushdee Anderson was 41-years-old, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID second man stabbed to death in South LA

LOS ANGELES – The second of two men stabbed to death in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Anthony Phillips Sr. was a 59-year-old Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office, which earlier identified the other victim as 63- year-old Hosie Jackson of Los Angeles. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Machete#Violent Crime#Florence Firestone#The Blue Line#The Florence Station
2urbangirls.com

Armed man shot by deputies in South LA

LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s homicide investigators Saturday are investigating the shooting of an armed suspect by a deputy in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately 11:39 p.m. Friday to the 1800 block of West 108th Street near Western Avenue regarding a man with a gun call and found a suspect between 35- 45 years old armed with a firearm, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID pedestrian killed in East LA crash

LOS ANGELES – A 60-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run collision in Whittier was homeless, authorities said Sunday. He was identified as 60-year-old Alberto Northrup, according to the coroner’s office. California Highway Patrol officers were called just before 11:20 p.m. Thursday to the area of 6506 Whittier Blvd....
WHITTIER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID driver killed in Lancaster rollover crash

LANCASTER, Calif. – The coroner’s office Tuesday released the name of a driver killed in a rollover crash in Lancaster that also injured a passenger. Norvell Frierson was a 42-year-old Lancaster resident. The crash occurred at 1:27 a.m. Monday on 20th Street West and Avenue H, said Lt....
LANCASTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

Compton man goes missing, again

COMPTON, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives Monday were looking for a 78-year- old Compton man who suffers from dementia and has gone missing before. Alvin Hall was last seen at about 4 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Amantha Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man stabbed to death in Baldwin Park

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. – A man died in a hospital from stab wounds suffered in Baldwin Park, authorities said Sunday. Baldwin Park police officers discovered the victim at about 4:10 p.m. Saturday when they responded to a call of a man down in the14000 block of Ramona Boulevard, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which was aiding in the investigation.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Rapper, friend shot in follow home robbery

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A rapper and another man were hospitalized Friday in critical condition after being shot during a follow-home robbery in North Hollywood. The crime occurred about 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 11100 block of Califa Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded men,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of two in South LA

LOS ANGELES – Two men were stabbed to death Saturday morning in South Los Angeles and a suspect has been taken into custody, authorities said. The attack occurred at about 12:15 a.m. in the 300 block of West 77th Street, the Los Angeles Police Department Media Relations Division reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID one of two men stabbed to death in South LA

LOS ANGELES – One of the two men who were stabbed to death in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Sunday. The coroner’s office said Hosie Jackson was a 63-year-old Los Angeles resident. The attack occurred at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West 77th...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two shot at quinceanera celebration in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. – Two men were hospitalized Sunday morning for treatment of wounds suffered in a shooting at a quinceanera they were attending in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at 12:45 a.m. in the 6500 block of East Avenue K, according to Lt. Michael Prottung of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Rollover crash kills driver, injures passenger

LANCASTER, Calif. – A driver was killed and his passenger injured this morning in a rollover crash in Lancaster, possibly due to street racing. The crash occurred at 1:27 a.m. on 20th Street West and Avenue H, said Lt. Michael Prottung of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. The vehicle...
LANCASTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy