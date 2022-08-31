Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Man wounded during deputy involved shooting
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man was wounded during a deputy-involved shooting Monday in Lancaster, authorities said. The incident occurred at approximately 8:36 a.m. in the 44400 block of Sierra Highway. Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital, where his condition was not immediately known, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported....
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Compton man shot to death in vehicle
LOS ANGELES – A Compton man was identified Tuesday as the victim of a shooting into a vehicle just blocks from a South Los Angeles police station. Khristian Phillips was the 26-year-old passenger in the vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m....
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death after argument at engagement party
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – A man was shot to death during an argument with another man at a party in Northridge, and the suspect remained at large Monday, authorities said. The shooting was reported at about 11 p.m. Sunday in the 19500 block of Parthenia Street, in the parking lot of a banquet hall where several hundred people were attending an engagement party, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. – A man was mortally wounded in a shooting in Pomona, authorities said Tuesday. The shooting was reported at about 6:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Monterey and San Antonio avenues, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department. Paramedics took the victim to...
2urbangirls.com
Passenger in car dies after being shot
LOS ANGELES – A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded early Monday when someone fired multiple shots at a vehicle in which he was a passenger, just blocks from a South Los Angeles police station. The shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m. at Figueroa Street and Florence Avenue, according to...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found shot to death in Windsor Hills alley
LOS ANGELES – A man found shot to death in an alley in the View Park-Windsor Hills community of unincorporated Los Angeles County was a 32-year- old Los Angeles resident, authorities said Tuesday. Donavon Rochelle died from a gunshot wound to the head and was the victim of a...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID armed man killed by deputies in Westmont area
LOS ANGELES – An armed suspect shot and killed by a deputy in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Sunday. Rushdee Anderson was 41-years-old, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID second man stabbed to death in South LA
LOS ANGELES – The second of two men stabbed to death in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Anthony Phillips Sr. was a 59-year-old Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office, which earlier identified the other victim as 63- year-old Hosie Jackson of Los Angeles. The...
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in Pacoima, authorities seek public’s help to identify killer
PACOIMA, Calif. – Los Angeles police asked for the public’s help to identify the person who fatally shot a 39-year-old man on a Pacoima sidewalk Sunday. Daniel Garcia of Pacoima was shot to death around 1 a.m. on a sidewalk in the 10300 block of Rincon Avenue. Responding...
2urbangirls.com
Armed man shot by deputies in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s homicide investigators Saturday are investigating the shooting of an armed suspect by a deputy in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately 11:39 p.m. Friday to the 1800 block of West 108th Street near Western Avenue regarding a man with a gun call and found a suspect between 35- 45 years old armed with a firearm, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in East LA crash
LOS ANGELES – A 60-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run collision in Whittier was homeless, authorities said Sunday. He was identified as 60-year-old Alberto Northrup, according to the coroner’s office. California Highway Patrol officers were called just before 11:20 p.m. Thursday to the area of 6506 Whittier Blvd....
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID driver killed in Lancaster rollover crash
LANCASTER, Calif. – The coroner’s office Tuesday released the name of a driver killed in a rollover crash in Lancaster that also injured a passenger. Norvell Frierson was a 42-year-old Lancaster resident. The crash occurred at 1:27 a.m. Monday on 20th Street West and Avenue H, said Lt....
2urbangirls.com
Police arrest man for attempted murder for assaulting clerk at discount store
EL MONTE, Calif. – A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and resisting arrest for allegedly punching his girlfriend at an El Monte discount store and later fighting with a police officer, authorities said Sunday. The El Monte Police Department responded to a call of a robbery...
2urbangirls.com
Compton man goes missing, again
COMPTON, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives Monday were looking for a 78-year- old Compton man who suffers from dementia and has gone missing before. Alvin Hall was last seen at about 4 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Amantha Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
2urbangirls.com
Man stabbed to death in Baldwin Park
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. – A man died in a hospital from stab wounds suffered in Baldwin Park, authorities said Sunday. Baldwin Park police officers discovered the victim at about 4:10 p.m. Saturday when they responded to a call of a man down in the14000 block of Ramona Boulevard, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which was aiding in the investigation.
2urbangirls.com
Rapper, friend shot in follow home robbery
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A rapper and another man were hospitalized Friday in critical condition after being shot during a follow-home robbery in North Hollywood. The crime occurred about 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 11100 block of Califa Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded men,...
2urbangirls.com
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of two in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Two men were stabbed to death Saturday morning in South Los Angeles and a suspect has been taken into custody, authorities said. The attack occurred at about 12:15 a.m. in the 300 block of West 77th Street, the Los Angeles Police Department Media Relations Division reported.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID one of two men stabbed to death in South LA
LOS ANGELES – One of the two men who were stabbed to death in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Sunday. The coroner’s office said Hosie Jackson was a 63-year-old Los Angeles resident. The attack occurred at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West 77th...
2urbangirls.com
Two shot at quinceanera celebration in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – Two men were hospitalized Sunday morning for treatment of wounds suffered in a shooting at a quinceanera they were attending in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at 12:45 a.m. in the 6500 block of East Avenue K, according to Lt. Michael Prottung of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
2urbangirls.com
Rollover crash kills driver, injures passenger
LANCASTER, Calif. – A driver was killed and his passenger injured this morning in a rollover crash in Lancaster, possibly due to street racing. The crash occurred at 1:27 a.m. on 20th Street West and Avenue H, said Lt. Michael Prottung of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. The vehicle...
