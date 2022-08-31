Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
‘Framed’ today, September 6: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Tuesday)
Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 6 and need some help?. Are you getting the hang of this game? It’s just as fun as it is challenging. Honestly, those are the best games to play because if you win, the victory tastes that much sweeter. Are you...
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
RELATED PEOPLE
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
Digital Trends
Is The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson still a part of Star Wars’ future?
As the fifth anniversary of the divisive Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi approaches (it hit theaters on December 15, 2017), the spotlight is once again on its director, Rian Johnson. That’s partially because he has another big sequel coming out, this time to his 2019 hit murder mystery, Knives Out, an original franchise he’s developed. And it’s partially because of the ever-growing appreciation for The Last Jedi as both a Star Wars film and a bold cinematic experience in its own right.
Digital Trends
What it’s like to be Jurassic World’s live-action dinosaur wrangler
Director Colin Trevorrow wrapped up the modern Jurassic World trilogy in dramatic (and familiar) fashion with Jurassic World Dominion, which brought back many of the original characters and dinosaurs from the original Jurassic Park films. The Dominion team did so with a mix of practical and visual effects, in keeping...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Listen to the sounds of space with these James Webb sonifications
While we’re all used to marveling at beautiful pictures of space, in recent years NASA has been experimenting with sharing the wonders of space in another way: through sound. With sonifications, data from space images are translated into audio clips to give a soothing, ethereal way to experience the marvels of the universe.
Digital Trends
Event Horizon, Mimic, and the glory of the lowly late-August thriller
The summer of 1997 ended as most summers at the movies do, with a whimper rather than a bang. After three-plus months of dinosaurs, aliens, superheroes, terrorist villains, international men of mystery, and Nicolas Cage action vehicles, Hollywood had reached the stretch of the release calendar it invariably reserves for its least auspicious projects — that period right before Labor Day when the studios commit to a self-fulfilling prophecy of soft box office and half-empty auditoriums.
Comments / 0