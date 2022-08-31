MALDEN, Wash. – Our community is remembering two years since the Babb Road Fire nearly wiped the towns of Malden and Pine City off the map. It was Labor Day of 2020 when the wildfire burned 20,000 acres and destroyed dozens of homes. Since then, it’s been a slow process to rebuild. The mayor of Malden said out of the 67 homes that were gutted, just 20 have been rebuilt. “You don’t expect it to happen to you,” Lori Dickinson said. On Sept. 7, 2020, many in Malden were rounding out Labor Day weekend. “I was out of town,” she said. Dickinson was out of town when she got the call. “My son called me and told me that Malden was on fire,” she said. “We lost everything.” As many as 64 homes, were leveled in hours. Perhaps none as memorable as Jim Jacobs’s off Main St. “This was all that was left after the fire,” Jacobs said. A slab of concrete, the remnants of the home he bought decades ago with his wife, Joy. After the fire tore through their home, the pair lived in a RV. “There was no other place to live here,” he said. “The motor home was the only home I could have instant living.” But as one tragedy struck, another quickly followed. “44 days after the fire,” he said. First their home, then their land, then Joy. “This is joy,” he said looking at a photograph of Joy. Not wanting to move anywhere else… “Because this is joys home.” Jim rebuilt, with help from local organizations and charities. And March of this year, he moved into a home that sits right behind the one he and joy shared. “It couldn’t be built better and they did it with love and care not even knowing me,” he said. As Malden is slowly being rebuilt home by home. “People are starting to take pride in Malden,” Dickinson said. Jim remembers… “There she is,” Jacobs said. And cherishes… “This house represents her,” he said. All that’s been lost. “I have no other place I want to go. I want to try and rebuild things as close to the way she had it,” he said. On Sept. 11 there is going to be a community restoration event at Malden Community Park from 2-5 p.m. There’s going to be food, games, and activities. But most importantly, Upper Columbia Academy students are going to be able to submit their ideas on what the park should look like. It’s just another step in the revival of Malden.

MALDEN, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO