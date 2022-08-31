Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Symphony reschedules free concert after air quality caused cancellation
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – The Spokane Symphony will performer it’s free Labor Day Weekend concert at Pavillion Park in Liberty Lake at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6, after poor air quality forced organizers to cancel it on Saturday. The symphony’s concert at Comstock Park is still scheduled to...
FOX 28 Spokane
Pig Out in the Park on pace to match or break attendance record
SPOKANE, Wash. – Organizers of Pig Out in the Park say attendance numbers are on pace to match or break their attendance record set the last time the event was held in 2019. Founder Bill Burke said they’ve seen almost 80,000 people “pigging out in the park” over the festival’s first four days, saw a record turnout on Saturday and could match the 115,000 people who came to the event in 2019, before its two-year hiatus.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Symphony cancels outdoor concert in Liberty Lake over air quality concerns
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – The Spokane Symphony cancelled it’s free Labor Day concert at on Saturday Pavillion Park in Liberty Lake, due to poor air quality. Monday’s free concert at Comstock Park will still move ahead as scheduled. When the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches the unhealthy...
FOX 28 Spokane
Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture opens new exhibit on Mexican masks
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture (MAC) opened a new exhibit, “Dancing With Life: Mexican Masks,” on Sept. 3, featuring the traditional masks worn by dancers in rollicking performances known as danzas, the masks depict devils and holy men; celebrities from media and politics and other known individuals who personify sinners and false idols.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane civil rights activist Sandy Williams was aboard plane that crashed in Puget Sound
The civil rights activist who founded a community center and Black newspaper in Spokane was aboard the plane that crashed Sunday afternoon in the Puget Sound. The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that Sandy Williams, the force behind the Carl Maxey Center in East Central Spokane and the publisher of the Black Lens, was a passenger on the plane, said Rick Williams, Sandy Williams’ brother. The Coast Guard determined Monday morning that no one could have survived the crash.
FOX 28 Spokane
A beautiful wrap to the holiday weekend!
A ridge of high pressure will strengthen through mid-week, delivering daytime highs in the upper 80’s and 90’s for both Tuesday and Wednesday with Wednesday being the hottest day in the 7-day forecast. A quick hitting cold front arrives overnight Wednesday into the Thursday, picking up our winds...
FOX 28 Spokane
5-year-old with terminal cancer returns home thanks to support from Spokane community
SPOKANE, Wash. – “Miss E” is finally home, thanks to the Spokane community. The 5-year-old girl was receiving cancer treatment in Texas, when her family was told she didn’t have much time left. Her plane touching down at Felts Field on Friday afternoon was the culmination...
FOX 28 Spokane
Boulder Mountain Fire remains 0% contained
CUSICK, Wash. – The Boulder Mountain fire has burned 1,210 acres as of Monday morning, according to a release form the Department of Natural Resources. It remained 0% contained. The fire is located in the Tacoma Creek and Boulder Mountain area, nine miles northwest of Cusick. It was first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 28 Spokane
‘This is Joy’s home’: Man loses wife 40 days after Malden destroyed their home, his story to rebuilding
MALDEN, Wash. – Our community is remembering two years since the Babb Road Fire nearly wiped the towns of Malden and Pine City off the map. It was Labor Day of 2020 when the wildfire burned 20,000 acres and destroyed dozens of homes. Since then, it’s been a slow process to rebuild. The mayor of Malden said out of the 67 homes that were gutted, just 20 have been rebuilt. “You don’t expect it to happen to you,” Lori Dickinson said. On Sept. 7, 2020, many in Malden were rounding out Labor Day weekend. “I was out of town,” she said. Dickinson was out of town when she got the call. “My son called me and told me that Malden was on fire,” she said. “We lost everything.” As many as 64 homes, were leveled in hours. Perhaps none as memorable as Jim Jacobs’s off Main St. “This was all that was left after the fire,” Jacobs said. A slab of concrete, the remnants of the home he bought decades ago with his wife, Joy. After the fire tore through their home, the pair lived in a RV. “There was no other place to live here,” he said. “The motor home was the only home I could have instant living.” But as one tragedy struck, another quickly followed. “44 days after the fire,” he said. First their home, then their land, then Joy. “This is joy,” he said looking at a photograph of Joy. Not wanting to move anywhere else… “Because this is joys home.” Jim rebuilt, with help from local organizations and charities. And March of this year, he moved into a home that sits right behind the one he and joy shared. “It couldn’t be built better and they did it with love and care not even knowing me,” he said. As Malden is slowly being rebuilt home by home. “People are starting to take pride in Malden,” Dickinson said. Jim remembers… “There she is,” Jacobs said. And cherishes… “This house represents her,” he said. All that’s been lost. “I have no other place I want to go. I want to try and rebuild things as close to the way she had it,” he said. On Sept. 11 there is going to be a community restoration event at Malden Community Park from 2-5 p.m. There’s going to be food, games, and activities. But most importantly, Upper Columbia Academy students are going to be able to submit their ideas on what the park should look like. It’s just another step in the revival of Malden.
FOX 28 Spokane
Man set on fire in August still recovering in ICU, passionate to recover from burns and addiction
SPOKANE, Wash. – The battle to survive continues for Steven Maupin-Bureau, the man who was set on fire on Aug. 1. “He could take this and have one heck of a story to try and help other people,” Maupin-Bureau’s mother, Dawn Dawson, said. These encouraging words were...
FOX 28 Spokane
Crews on scene of Colbert brush fire on Fender Road
COLBERT, Wash. – Fire crews are responding to a brush fire in Colbert, just off of west Fender Road which was reported just after 4 p.m. on Monday. The fire is an estimated 45 acres in size, and air support has been called in. Wheat is the fuel, and wind is playing a factor in the fire’s spread.
FOX 28 Spokane
Level 3 evacuations remain in place for Seven Bays Fire
DAVNEPORT, Wash. – Level 3, “leave now,” evacuations remained in place Monday morning for the Seven Bays fire northwest of Davenport, according to Department of Natural Resources (DNR) public information officer Guy Giffords. Giffords said the fire was still estimated to be 700-800 acres, but there is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 28 Spokane
Crews contain fire on Fender Road in Colbert
COLBERT, Wash. – The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) crews on scene of the fire burning in Colbert said 40-45 acres were burned but the area is now contained. Air support was originally on scene, but was sent away once ground crews got a handle on the fire.
FOX 28 Spokane
Seven Bays Fire breaks out northwest of Davenport, level 3 evacuations issued
DAVNEPORT, Wash. – Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) reports a wildfire is burning north of Davenport between Miles Creston Road, Seven Bays, and Hawk Creek. Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations have been issued to residents on Highway 25 from Mule Ranch Road to Reinbold Road, and residents should leave that area immediately. LCSO reported the Hawk Creek campgrounds had previously been evacuated already.
FOX 28 Spokane
GoFundMe created for families of girls who died in crash on Trent Ave.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for the families of two girls who died in a crash on Trent Avenue last week. Sydney Stangel and Kiersten Noel were on their way to Senior Sunrise at East Valley High School when they were struck by a dump truck.
FOX 28 Spokane
Additional air support called into Seven Bays Fire, area closures and evacuations remain in place
DAVNEPORT, Wash. – The Seven Bays Fire northwest of Davenport ignited Sunday night around 8:30, and crews remain on-scene to try and contain it today. A Type 3 management team from the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) assumed command of the fire on Sept. 5. Some crews have been redirected to Reinbold Rd. to reinforce lines in that location this afternoon.
FOX 28 Spokane
Motorcyclist dies after wreck in East Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash on Trent Ave. Friday evening has died, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). His passenger is in critical condition. Officers with SPD responded to multiple calls about a single motorcycle wreck. Upon arrival, officers found the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Girl injured in bus versus pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a traffic crash on south Sullivan Road, at 8th Avenue, involving a Central Valley School bus and a girl Friday evening. The girl was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition...
FOX 28 Spokane
Outages leave over 5,000 Avista customers without power
SPOKANE, Wash. – On Saturday evening, numerous outages in the Spokane area have left around 5,000 Avista customers without power. To check current outages and estimated restoration times, check the Avista outage map HERE. Reports of outages can also be made at their site, or by calling 800-227-9187. Avista...
FOX 28 Spokane
Both girls involved in with dump truck on Trent Avenue have died
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Both girls hurt in a crash on Trent Avenue Aug. 30 have died, according to the Washington State Patrol. 17-year-olds Sydney Stangel and Kiersten Noel were hurt when they were hit by a dump truck while trying to make a turn. Both died in the hospital after being taken off of life support.
Comments / 0