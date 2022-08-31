When Austin Public Health made the decision last month to award contracts for operation of the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless and the Southbridge shelter to Urban Alchemy and the Austin Area Urban League, respectively, following its abrupt decision to take those contracts away from Front Steps, part of the justification was expediency. The health department said signing the contracts by Aug. 15 was critical, because UA (a San Francisco-based nonprofit with little presence in Austin) and AAUL (which has never run a shelter) would need time to work with the city, Front Steps, and other service providers on a transition plan for handing over operations of the ARCH and Southbridge. But two weeks beyond that date, negotiations between APH and the two nonprofits continue.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO