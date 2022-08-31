Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Performance artist, fitness instructor and body positivity activist Erica Nix formally announced Wednesday that she would drop out of the mayoral race and endorse former state Rep. Celia Israel. Nix launched her campaign late this summer with a platform centered on saving creative spaces. “I originally launched my campaign for...
Click2Houston.com
This month in Austin at The Texas Tribune Festival, Houston-area leaders, change-makers and everyday Texans will come together to think big and get inspired on all things politics, policy and the day’s news. The event taking place in the state capitol Sept. 22-24 will feature 120 panels focused on...
Austin Chronicle
Here Comes the Vax: Austin Public Health announced August 25 expanded eligibility criteria for the monkeypox vaccine, at the same time that the virus is seemingly spreading among more women (at least 27 Texan women have confirmed cases now). An APH survey at bit.ly/3KycgUl will tell you if you're eligible, based on CDC criteria.
Two more Austin suburbs – Lago Vista and Manor – have decided to hold an election this November to determine whether to pull out of their partnerships with the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority. These elections follow Leander’s vote in May, where residents ultimately decided to stay with the transit organization.
Austin Chronicle
Labor organizing is a key part of queer liberation, didn't you know? From the work of communist queer Leslie Feinberg to the Gay and Lesbian Labor Activists Network founding in 1987 to the current unionization efforts by queer food service workers, to name one of many industries embroiled in workers' rights efforts.
universitystar.com
In early June, the local community mourned the loss of the San Marcos location of Half Price Books. After two decades in San Marcos, the store owners cited rising rent costs as a significant reason to close up shop for good. Further up the IH-35 corridor, long-time Austinites were disappointed...
Its not unusual to hear about UFO sightings in Texas. You can do a simple Google search and find hundreds of stories talking about weird lights or shadowy creatures or a weird ship in the sky. This particular story took place last night (Thursday, September 1) in Round Rock, Texas as multiple people got video of five weird lights hovering in the sky then shooting off in almost perfect formation.
A grass fire burned several acres off Cele Road, east of Pflugerville, on July 14. (Courtesy Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2) Local data shows Williamson and northern Travis counties are experiencing more wild and grass fires so far in 2022 than in the same time frame during any of the last five years.
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
Austin Chronicle
Austin Animal Center, which has suffered from overcrowding andc understaffing for months, waived all adoption fees on Saturday, Aug. 27, during its Clear the Shelters event in collaboration with KXAN and Telemundo. As a result, 63 cats and 47 dogs found new homes that day. Here, Keely and Emma look on at two chihuahuas. The short-haired pup went home with them.
Austin Chronicle
So, how about that rain, huh? Mother Nature set another record Monday, with up to 4 inches of rain at places in Austin and Travis County, but as you already knew in your heart of hearts (or from looking at the landscape around you), it may have been more than the proverbial drop in the bucket, but it wasn't enough to reverse a drop in the Hill Country's wells and springs and aquifers, or to come close to pulling Central Texas out of our current drought.
Austin Chronicle
When Austin Public Health made the decision last month to award contracts for operation of the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless and the Southbridge shelter to Urban Alchemy and the Austin Area Urban League, respectively, following its abrupt decision to take those contracts away from Front Steps, part of the justification was expediency. The health department said signing the contracts by Aug. 15 was critical, because UA (a San Francisco-based nonprofit with little presence in Austin) and AAUL (which has never run a shelter) would need time to work with the city, Front Steps, and other service providers on a transition plan for handing over operations of the ARCH and Southbridge. But two weeks beyond that date, negotiations between APH and the two nonprofits continue.
papercitymag.com
Marla Hurley, Tara Martin, Tiffany Moon Ann Ayre, Brian McCulloch, Greggory Burk (Photo by Kristen Kilpatrick) Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder of Moda Operandi, and Austin philanthropist Andra Liemandt, CEO of The Kindness Campaign, hosted a glamorous poolside lunch and intimate shopping event to celebrate New York designer Brandon Maxwell at The Commodore Perry Estate, an Auberge Resort, in Austin. That city holds a special place in the Longview, Texas native’s heart; it’s where Maxwell designed two of his best-selling collections while staying at friend Erin Driscoll Thornton’s guest house during the pandemic.
fox7austin.com
Caleb White went from Medical separation to owning a successful small Texas business. White joins FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss his journey.
tinyhousetalk.com
Looking for a secluded and magical treehouse experience in Austin, Texas? Look no further than this elevated wonder cabin! The one-of-a-kind rental is centrally located yet feels like a world away from it all. The space itself is modern and open, with high ceilings and plenty of windows to let...
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
Austin Chronicle
Vibrant rooms decorated at a teacher's own expense may be commonplace in elementary schools, but at one Leander ISD campus, rainbows that suggest queer pride appear to be off-limits, and the LISD Board has no plan to put the issue on an agenda for public discussion. During LISD's districtwide back-to-school...
Austin Chronicle
As the skies dumped rain on a night in 1997, a mother, her teenage daughter, and two of the daughter's friends did what many people do when it rains: They went to the movie theatre. Navigating the downpour, they made their way up North Lamar, when an intoxicated driver struck their car. The mother died on impact and her three passengers were left with various injuries. That night continues to haunt City Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison and her family 25 years later – her mother wasn't the driver, but her sisters were two of the car's passengers.
Remote work is becoming ever-so-popular in corporate America and around the country more and more employees are seeking out remote or hybrid jobs instead of in-office jobs.
KSAT 12
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
