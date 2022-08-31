ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Israel imposes sanctions on alleged Hamas financial network

By EMILY ROSE
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 20 companies and individuals operating across the Middle East that it says are involved in financing the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The sanctions are directed against what the Defense Ministry described as an international network operating “under the guise of legitimate companies” in Sudan, Turkey, Algeria and the United Arab Emirates.

The U.S. announced sanctions against many of the same entities in May. Israel and the U.S. say they are part of a Hamas-run financial network with hundreds of millions of dollars in assets.

The Islamic militant group has carried out scores of deadly attacks against Israelis over the years, and it seized control of Gaza from the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority 15 years ago. Israel and Western countries consider Hamas a terrorist organization.

“We will continue to thwart Hamas’ attempts to funnel funds intended for the terrorist organization’s force buildup,” Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a statement.

Israel and Egypt have maintained a crippling blockade on Gaza since the Hamas takeover, which Israel says is needed to prevent Hamas from re-arming. But the group has continued to improve its military capabilities — including the reach of its rockets — through four devastating wars with Israel.

The Palestinians and human rights groups view the blockade as a form of collective punishment of Gaza's more than 2 million Palestinian residents.

Even as it tries to sanction Hamas, Israel has also taken steps to ease the Gaza blockade over the past year in return for calm. Those understandings with Hamas appear to have figured into the group's decision to stay out of three days of heavy fighting between Israel and the smaller Islamic Jihad militant group earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders

By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benny Gantz
960 The Ref

Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russians who came for a last look at former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday mourned both the man and his policies that gave them hope. President Vladimir Putin claimed to be too busy to attend. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at age 91, launched...
EUROPE
960 The Ref

British airline passenger faces charges in Greece

THESSALONIKI, Greece — (AP) — A British man has been charged in Greece with several offenses after his flight from London to Cyprus was diverted, authorities said. One of the charges, a felony, is endangering transportation and passenger and crew safety. The charges were pressed after the 22-year-old man faced a prosecutor Saturday.
DRINKS
960 The Ref

Al-Shabab kills at least 20, burns food trucks in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — Somali state media and residents say the extremist group al-Shabab killed at least 20 people and burned seven vehicles transporting food in the Hiran region Saturday morning, and the government's drought envoy called it “devastating” for communities in the grip of a severe drought.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#Palestinian Authority#Palestinians#Turkey#The Defense Ministry#Islamic#Israelis#Western#Defense
960 The Ref

Ukraine's nuclear plant partly goes offline amid fighting

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — (AP) — The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Saturday that the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine was disconnected to its last external power line but was still able to run electricity through a reserve line amid sustained shelling in the area. International...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
960 The Ref

4 Afghan kids playing with unexploded shell killed in school

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — Unexploded ordnance detonated Saturday in southern Afghanistan killing four children and injuring three others after the kids brought it inside their school, police and a doctor said. The incident in Helmand province happened when the children discovered an unexploded shell and brought it inside...
PUBLIC SAFETY
960 The Ref

IAEA visit to Ukraine nuclear plant highlights risks

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency are used to risky missions — from the radioactive aftermath of the Fukushima disaster in Japan to the politically charged Iranian nuclear program. But their deployment amid the war in Ukraine to Zaporizhzhia takes the threat to a new level and underscores the lengths to which the organization will go in attempts to avert a potentially catastrophic nuclear disaster.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
960 The Ref

Turkish leader Erdogan ups rhetoric on Greece amid tensions

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan upped his rhetoric against Greece on Saturday, threatening to “come down suddenly one night.”. Erdogan has previously used that phrase to hint at looming military operations into Syria and Iraq against Kurdish militants that Turkey deems existential threats. He made good on that threat several times.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Egypt
960 The Ref

US agents search properties linked to Russian oligarch

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. federal agents on Thursday simultaneously searched properties in Manhattan, a posh Hamptons beach community, and an exclusive Miami island that have been linked to a billionaire Russian oligarch whose $120 million yacht was seized in April. The FBI confirmed it was at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
960 The Ref

To China’s fury, UN accuses Beijing of Uyghur rights abuses

BEIJING — (AP) — The U.N. accused China of serious human rights violations that may amount to "crimes against humanity" in a long-delayed report examining a crackdown on Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups. Beijing on Thursday denounced the assessment as a fabrication cooked up by Western nations.
WORLD
960 The Ref

Pakistan appeals for more aid for 33M affected by flooding

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — Pakistan appealed Saturday to the international community for an “immense humanitarian response” to unprecedented flooding that has left at least 1,265 people dead. The request came even as planes carried supplies to the impoverished country across a humanitarian air bridge. Federal planning...
ENVIRONMENT
960 The Ref

Teacher shortages grow worrisome in Poland and Hungary

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Ewa Jaworska has been a teacher since 2008 and loves working with young people. But the low pay is leaving her demoralized. She even has to buy her own teaching materials sometimes, and is disheartened by the government using schools to promote conservative ideas which she sees as backward.
EUROPE
960 The Ref

Sri Lanka's ousted president returns home after fleeing

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Sri Lanka’s former president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country in July after tens of thousands of protesters stormed his home and office in a display of anger over the country’s economic crisis, returned to the country early Saturday after seven weeks.
WORLD
960 The Ref

Zimbabwe government harasses opposition with arrests, jail

HARARE, Zimbabwe — (AP) — Opposition politicians languishing in prison. Journalists and government critics harassed and arrested. Public meetings banned. Zimbabwe’s general election is several months away but many opposition figures say they are already battling intense government repression similar to the iron-fisted rule of Robert Mugabe, the former president who died in 2019.
POLITICS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
77K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy