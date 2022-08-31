ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Augusta County to host Household Hazardous Waste Day

Augusta County will be hosting its Household Hazardous Waste Day on Sept. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. This clean-up day is for residents of Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona. For more information, call (540) 245-5700 or (540) 245-5600 or click here.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Road closure in Waynesboro planned for three weeks in October

The A Street culvert replacement project located on the 1700 block of A Street in Waynesboro is set to mobilize Tuesday, according to a news flash issued by the city. The road will be open to thru traffic until Sept. 30. Beginning Oct. 1, there will be a total road...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Ninth-ranked Maryland scored early, often and otherwise in handing Virginia a rather rude 6-1 defeat Monday night at Audi Field. How did the ex-Virginia offensive linemen look at their new gigs in Week 1?. A patched-together offensive line got the job done, by and large, in Virginia’s 34-17 win over...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Mike Williams promoted to Harrisonburg building official

Mike Williams, Harrisonburg's deputy building official since 2016, has been named the city's new building official, effective immediately. Williams has worked in the city's community development department for 17 years. He previously worked in...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: Week of Sept. 5-9

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Charlottesville: Road work scheduled in the city for the week of Sept. 5-9

No road work will be conducted in Charlottesville on Monday in observance of Labor Day. The existing pedestrian tunnel to/from the Downtown Mall via the Ting Pavilion on Water Street will be closed until late September. The detour route will be along the southern sidewalk on Water Street to the existing crosswalk at the Downtown Transit Station.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NWS: Flood Watch in effect through Tuesday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for portions of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, through 6 a.m. Tuesday. In Virginia, the watch includes the regions of Augusta County, Central Virginia, Clarke, Eastern Highland, Frederick,...
VIRGINIA STATE
City of Staunton schedules for Labor Day

The Labor Day holiday schedule for trash pickup, the Staunton Public Library, pools and hours of operation for City of Staunton administrative offices. Administrative office hours. The city's administrative offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 in...
STAUNTON, VA

