Augusta County to host Household Hazardous Waste Day
Augusta County will be hosting its Household Hazardous Waste Day on Sept. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. This clean-up day is for residents of Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona. For more information, call (540) 245-5700 or (540) 245-5600 or click here.
Dominion Energy environmental grant applications now open to nonprofit, educational organizations
Dominion Energy is offering nonprofit and educational organizations the opportunity to apply for a total of $1 million in environmental grants to be distributed this year through the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. This competitive grant process is...
Road closure in Waynesboro planned for three weeks in October
The A Street culvert replacement project located on the 1700 block of A Street in Waynesboro is set to mobilize Tuesday, according to a news flash issued by the city. The road will be open to thru traffic until Sept. 30. Beginning Oct. 1, there will be a total road...
Charlottesville: Work on 250 Bypass bridge will lead to nighttime lane closures
The 250 Bypass bridge over Emmet Street in Charlottesville will have nighttime lane closures on US 250 Thursday and Friday and again between Sept. 18 and Sept. 22. The eastbound right lane, then eastbound left lane, auxiliary...
UVA Sports
How did the ex-Virginia offensive linemen look at their new gigs in Week 1?. A patched-together offensive line got the job done, by and large, in Virginia's 34-17 win over...
Mike Williams promoted to Harrisonburg building official
Mike Williams, Harrisonburg's deputy building official since 2016, has been named the city's new building official, effective immediately. Williams has worked in the city's community development department for 17 years. He previously worked in...
Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: Week of Sept. 5-9
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will...
Richmond Spiders had some swagger to show to Virginia in season-opening loss
Upon further review, Virginia's season-opening win over Richmond may have not as been as lackluster as it appeared. The Cavaliers ultimately wore down the Spiders, winning 34-17 at Scott Stadium, in a game that for the...
Virginia gets 34-17 win over Richmond to kick off Tony Elliott era
The Tony Elliott era got off to a better start than that of his predecessor, with Virginia defeating Richmond, which blew out Mendenhall's 'Hoos in his 2016 debut, by a 34-17 final on Saturday. There...
One stop shop: All of AFP’s coverage of UVA’s 34-17 win over Richmond
The Tony Elliott era got off to a better start than that of his predecessor, with Virginia defeating Richmond, which blew out Mendenhall’s ‘Hoos in his 2016 debut, by a 34-17 final on Saturday. The new-look Virginia offensive line graded out well for its work in the Cavaliers’...
Virginia defense: Progress was obvious, definitely, but still a lot to work on
The big numbers – 17 points, 330 yards of offense – look OK. But inside the numbers, there's a lot for the Virginia defense to work on. The biggest thing: run defense. Richmond, in...
Charlottesville: Road work scheduled in the city for the week of Sept. 5-9
No road work will be conducted in Charlottesville on Monday in observance of Labor Day. The existing pedestrian tunnel to/from the Downtown Mall via the Ting Pavilion on Water Street will be closed until late September. The detour route will be along the southern sidewalk on Water Street to the existing crosswalk at the Downtown Transit Station.
NWS: Flood Watch in effect through Tuesday morning
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for portions of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, through 6 a.m. Tuesday. In Virginia, the watch includes the regions of Augusta County, Central Virginia, Clarke, Eastern Highland, Frederick,...
All aboard: Staunton’s Virginia Scenic Railway offers sightseeing tours by train
The only scenic railroad route in Virginia launched Aug. 4 in Staunton and is sold out through Thanksgiving. The Virginia Scenic Railway is offered through the Buckingham Branch Railroad, which has rights to use tracks in the...
Ivy Talk to explore history of African-American educational experience
The Ivy Creek Foundation will host its September Ivy Talk virtually on the history of African American schools in Albemarle County on Sept. 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Lorenzo Dickerson will feature his documentary, "Albemarle's...
Cville Sabroso festival returns to Booker T. Washington Park on Sept. 17
Sin Barreras (Without Barriers) and the LUA Project are proud to present the annual Cville Sabroso festival. The festival will take place on Sept. 17 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Booker T. Washington Park...
City of Staunton schedules for Labor Day
The Labor Day holiday schedule for trash pickup, the Staunton Public Library, pools and hours of operation for City of Staunton administrative offices. Administrative office hours. The city's administrative offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 in...
Tony Elliott believes in Virginia: It’s time for Virginia to believe in Tony Elliott
Tony Elliott had to look out at the sea of empty seats in Scott Stadium and wonder to himself, Did I really leave Clemson for this?. Though actually, he didn't think that. He didn't admit to...
Update: Augusta County woman who had been reported missing safe, according to authorities
Update: Monday, 1:23 p.m. Kayla Leann Sellers has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office. First report: Monday, 11:17 a.m. The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance...
Staunton Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission to host community meet and greet
The Staunton Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission is hosting a meet and greet for the community to share who they are and how they will be working with the city. The event is being held on Wednesday,...
