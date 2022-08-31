ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Terrilynn Smith
5d ago

Wow ! Unbelievable that many of us elderly actually went to schools without AC .Teacher opened all windows and we all made paper fans . Most of our homes also did not have AC and we all survived. Our schools also never closed on hot days . If it was cooler outside due to a good breeze we took our work outside

WillGriff007
5d ago

My dad went to elementary school in Colorado in the 40’s. No air conditioning & heat was wood stoves. Safe bet it’s the teachers complaining that has caused the early closures.

Oliver
5d ago

they should be shutting down schools because of lack of good teachers. public school should be shut down immediately along with all government funded colleges. these teachers and professors are ruining the minds of our youth. close them down!

WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown shows big gain in tech job postings, report says

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown led the United States in month-over-month gains in postings for technical jobs in August, according to a report from a trade group. The gain of 864 postings over July in the Allentown metropolitan area ranked first, ahead of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Columbus, Ohio, in the Computing Technology Industry Association's monthly report.
CBS Philly

Some Center City Wawa locations close early due to dozens of young people ransacking stores: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chaotic moments on Center City streets Saturday night forced some Wawa locations to shut down early. Philadelphia police say dozens of young people were ransacking convenience stores and hit a number of Wawa locations.On Saturday night, officers were seen on guard at 10th and Market Streets -- providing an extra layer of security for some businesses.Eyewitness News went to a handful of stores and confirmed they closed early.The location at 19th and Market Streets had a sign up that read: "Closed early due to police activity."CBS3 has been told there weren't any confirmed injuries. Police say some of those involved were taken into custody.
LehighValleyLive.com

Assisted living workers in Easton begin indefinite strike over working conditions

Workers at the Gardens for Memory Care at Easton began an indefinite strike Friday morning, as union negotiations were continuing over investments in staffing and care. Approaching noon, more than a dozen people were participating, wearing the purple shirts of their SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania union, chanting at times to the beat of a marching band drum and holding signs like one that read, “If the workers are outside, then there is a problem inside!”
CBS Philly

City Councilman David Oh calls violence in Center City over Labor Day weekend a "bad look"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Violence and chaos were rampant in Center City over Labor Day weekend. Unruly teenagers targeted convenience stores and shots were fired in busy shopping areas. Center City was busy this weekend.Made in America went off without a hitch, but trouble was concentrated in pockets of Center City.Gun violence also happened all across the city, including a shooting in North Philadelphia that left two dead and four others shot. Mayor Jim Kenney reacted to the shooting on Twitter on Monday. Meanwhile, remainders of shattered glass are on the sidewalk after a weekend of chaos in Center City -- teens ransacking convenience...
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley PNC Bank branches transition to fewer tellers, more automated machines

PNC Bank customers in the Lehigh Valley soon will be greeted less by human tellers and more by automated machines, especially when it comes to basic transactions. The action comes in a multi-year financial conversion of a portion of PNC’s retail branch network, which will impact basic transactions made by human tellers in the past, Jason Beyersdorfer, who handles regional communications for the PNC Financial Services Group, told lehighvalleylive.com Wednesday.
WFMZ-TV Online

3-alarm fire tears through homes in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A massive fire in south Allentown Monday left at least 15 people without a place to live. Two people were also sent to the hospital. Lauryn Littlejohn says she had just put her one-year-old son down for a nap and started the laundry, when she noticed smoke outside. It was 12:30 p.m. on Labor Day Monday.
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County coroner seeks family of Allentown man

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner is looking for the family of a man who died at the Allentown Rescue Mission. Ben Cassese, 72, died Saturday morning of natural causes, the coroner said in a news release. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call...
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton police: Man swimming with friends drowns in Delaware River

EASTON, Pa. -- The Delaware River has claimed the life of another person who was in the water without a life jacket. The Northampton County Coroner said Juan Pardo, 25, of Colombia, South America, drowned in the area of Scott Park in Easton around 11 a.m. on Sunday. "When we...
