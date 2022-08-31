Wow ! Unbelievable that many of us elderly actually went to schools without AC .Teacher opened all windows and we all made paper fans . Most of our homes also did not have AC and we all survived. Our schools also never closed on hot days . If it was cooler outside due to a good breeze we took our work outside
My dad went to elementary school in Colorado in the 40’s. No air conditioning & heat was wood stoves. Safe bet it’s the teachers complaining that has caused the early closures.
they should be shutting down schools because of lack of good teachers. public school should be shut down immediately along with all government funded colleges. these teachers and professors are ruining the minds of our youth. close them down!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of New JerseyTravel MavenTabernacle, NJ
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
This Philadelphia Hotel Gave Away Free Wedding Ceremonies during the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Philadelphia, PA
Related
Philadelphia school workers avert strike with contract bringing historical wage increase
Parents frustrated by Allentown schools’ lack of air conditioning, fear it threatens student health
Newly openend Villanova middle school resembles Google headquarters
Allentown shows big gain in tech job postings, report says
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amid back-to-school and fall stress, a Lehigh Valley therapist offers tips to regain a life balance
Some Center City Wawa locations close early due to dozens of young people ransacking stores: police
Montgomery County high school students found Food 4 Philly to fight food insecurity
Philadelphia Police Department hiring recruits through end of September
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon Fresh to Open in Revamped Montgomery County Shopping Center, Documents Show
Assisted living workers in Easton begin indefinite strike over working conditions
City Councilman David Oh calls violence in Center City over Labor Day weekend a "bad look"
Lehigh County’s COVID-19 Relief Nonprofit Block Grant Program Now Accepting Applications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crayola, Victaulic CEOs among panel slated to discuss Lehigh Valley’s manufacturing growth
Gov. Wolf’s plan to pardon minor marijuana convictions could affect many in Lehigh Valley
Lehigh Valley PNC Bank branches transition to fewer tellers, more automated machines
Development is devastating critical drain basin in Palmer. Township must act. | Opinion
Biden marks Labor Day with visits to Pennsylvania and Wisconsin as midterms heat up
3-alarm fire tears through homes in Allentown
Lehigh County coroner seeks family of Allentown man
Easton police: Man swimming with friends drowns in Delaware River
CBS News
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 102