ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

No. 17 Pitt hosts WVU in return of "The Backyard Brawl"

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CBtOc_0hcbPTGL00

West Virginia at No. 17 Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN)

Line: Pitt by 7½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Pitt leads 61-40-3

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Local bragging rights as “The Backyard Brawl” returns following a 10-year hiatus. The series took a break after the previous meeting in 2011, a byproduct of both schools leaving the disintegrating Big East for safer (and more lucrative) landing spots in the ACC (Pitt) and Big 12 (West Virginia). The Panthers won the ACC for the first time last fall behind Heisman Trophy finalist Kenny Pickett. Things have been bumpier for the Mountaineers and coach Neal Brown, who is just 17-18 since arriving in Morgantown.

KEY MATCHUP

West Virginia’s offensive line vs. Pitt’s front seven. The Panthers have developed a reputation as one of the most consistently aggressive defenses in the nation during coach Pat Narduzzi’s tenure. Pitt has racked up 151 sacks over the last three years, tops in the FBS over that span. Calijah Kancey is the latest Pitt defensive lineman carving out a resume that likely will land him in the NFL. The Mountaineers’ best chance at pulling off the upset will depend on a veteran line keeping Kancey and company at bay and Georgia transfer JT Daniels upright at quarterback.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Virginia: Daniels. The well-traveled Daniels is hoping his third collegiate team will be his last after stops at Southern California (2018-19) and Georgia (2020-21), where he served as the backup to Stetson Bennett as the Bulldogs won the national title last season. Daniels and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell have a long relationship dating to their time with the Trojans and Daniels is hoping that familiarity will help him get up to speed quickly.

Pitt: QB Kedon Slovis. Slovis actually took over for Daniels at USC after Daniels was injured early in the 2019 season. He held the job for the better part of three years before transferring to Pitt over the winter. Slovis has big shoes to fill after Pickett’s terrific 2021 season. While the offense will be without WR Jordan Addison — who left for USC in the spring — there are plenty of options at Slovis’ disposal and he’ll get a chance to play behind a line returning all five starters.

FACTS & FIGURES

While Pitt still holds a lopsided lead in the 127-year-old series, the Mountaineers have won 14 of the last 21 meetings, including the final three before the rivalry went on hiatus following the 2011 season. ... First-year Pitt offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr.’s father served as West Virginia’s head coach from 1976-79. Cignetti’s brother Curt played quarterback for the Mountaineers in the early 1980s. ... The Panthers enter the game ranked to start a season for the first time since 2010. ... Pitt is 6-1 in season openers under Narduzzi.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Chick-fil-A Closings in 2022

The company is shuttering individual locations both permanently and temporarily. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com, WBOY.com, WKRG.com, OxfordEagle.com, and FranchiseTimes.com.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Daniels, WV
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
City
Morgantown, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Football
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont road closed for accident involving power lines

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced that part of Boothes Creek Rd in Fairmont is temporarily closed. According to a Facebook post, the closure is from Manuel Dr to Middletown Rd and is due to a vehicle accident involving power lines. The post also warned that Rt 73 […]
FAIRMONT, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Another Pittsburgh movie theater is closing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another movie theatre in our area is closing.Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing on Tuesday, September 6. Current employees will be offered jobs at the Bridgeville location.If you have gift cards, you can use them there, or go to the website for a full refund.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDTV

VIDEO: Escaped prisoner captured in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - An escaped prisoner is back in custody after being caught in White Hall. Video captured by a 5 News reporter on the scene shows moments before officers found the man. He was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near McDonald’s in White Hall.
WHITE HALL, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Narduzzi
Person
Graham Harrell
Person
Neal Brown
wtae.com

Crash shuts down Route 51 in Fayette County

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — Route 51 was shut down in both directions in Perryopolis, Fayette County after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Quaker Church Road. Two people were flown to the hospital. There is no word on what caused the crash or the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Driver of truck crashes into 3 buildings in Charleroi

CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — The driver of a truck slammed into three buildings in front of the Charleroi Fire Department on ThursdayWhile crews were putting out a morning fire at the Char House Highrise, the call came in about the crash.The driver of the pickup truck and an ambulance collided, sending the truck into a parked car and the buildings. It's unclear if anyone was injured, and the buildings are being checked for safety.
CHARLEROI, PA
explore venango

Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’

SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Backyard Brawl#American Football#Acc#Fbs#Kancey#Jt Daniels
explore venango

Police Apprehend Area Man Accused of Raping, Strangling Several Women

KITTANNING, Pa. (EYT) – Police have apprehended an area man accused of raping and strangling several women in the Armstrong County area. According to Kittanning-based State Police, 24-year-old Zachary William Baum was taken into custody at 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31. Baum, who police referred to as “highly...
KITTANNING, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy