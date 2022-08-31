ELON, N.C. – The Elon University cross country programs opened the 2022 campaign at its annual home meet, the Elon Opener, on Friday night, Sept. 2. The Phoenix women captured the team title while the maroon and gold men came in as the runner-up. The Elon women scored 25 total points at the meet, beating out runner-up Duke, who had 43 points. The Phoenix also swept the podium in the 4K race as Leandra Lorenz, Maggie Springer and Madison Synowiec all went 1-2-3, respectively.

ELON, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO