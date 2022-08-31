Of the $42 billion in revenue the music industry generates yearly, less than 12% actually goes to artists. From 2019 to 2020, 90% of music streams went to the top 1% of artists, according to Rolling Stone. The Open Music Exchange, or OME (pronounced like the primordial “Om”), is on a mission to transform the global music industry through decentralization and blockchain technology.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO