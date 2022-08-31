Read full article on original website
Jonathan Zack
5d ago
has he ever heard of what the doctors face after med school? maybe these conservatives should shut up when they think this is the 1970s. sure, i pay for others to get their tuition paid off. at least it's not being used to pay for more oil wars in the middle east. at least it isn't being used to erect a wall that can be cut down by a sawzall and blown over in a windstorm.
May
5d ago
If you take a loan student pay it back. No one else should have to pay for you.
Phyllis Lounsbury
5d ago
Yes, lt is a disaster to everyone. Students went to college, received their education, now they should be expected to pay it back. Government should not pay off their loans. Take it out of Biden’s pay check. It won’t cover all. It is not fair to Americans.
'I am more than grateful:' Millions of Americans over 50 may benefit from Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
There are nearly 9 million federal student loan borrowers who are over the age of 50. They account for nearly 20% of the roughly 43 million federal student loan borrowers.
Tax credit 2022: Deadline for Marylanders to claim $1,000 student debt relief just 10 days away
The deadline for Marylanders to claim a tax credit for student loan debt relief of up to $1000 is approaching in less than two weeks.
State Board of Elections files petition asking courts to speed up November mail ballot counts
In a petition filed Friday, the board is seeking a judicial order to permit local election boards to begin processing mail ballots on Oct. 1. The post State Board of Elections files petition asking courts to speed up November mail ballot counts appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland Gov. Hogan pays off crab cake bet after Navy loses to Delaware
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan paid off his debt. The governor bought a round of crab cakes for Delaware Gov. John Carney.
Moore crushes Cox in Maryland gubernatorial campaign fundraising
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Wes Moore, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Maryland, is going into the fall campaign against Republican Dan Cox with a significant fundraising edge after having raised $1.8 million to his opponent’s $195,000, campaign records show. This leaves the best-selling author and military veteran Moore, who would become the first Black […]
Maryland To Open An All-Trimester Abortion Clinic
The Partners in Abortion Care will offer patients an abortion all the way up until the third trimester, which is up to 34 weeks gestation.
WTOP
Money to widen US 15 through Frederick included in Md. long-term transportation plan
If you’ve driven in or through Frederick, Maryland, you’ve likely encountered congestion on U.S. 15. Now, after years of disappointment, money to widen the road is in the state’s long-term transportation plan. Frederick County and City of Frederick leaders have long sought financial support to widen the...
Maryland county enforcing curfew in response to gun violence after ‘deadliest month’ in county’s history
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — At a news conference Monday, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said that curfew enforcement would be used to address a spike in gun violence, noting that August was the “deadliest month” in Prince George’s County’s history. “Something is not working,” Alsobrooks stated, saying that police are arresting and […]
wypr.org
No free lunch for all kids in Maryland could mean some hungry students this year
For the past two years, all students were given free lunch at public schools nationwide funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a coronavirus pandemic economic relief measure. But additional money to keep the program going was not approved by federal lawmakers in Congress so schools are reverting back...
Governor Hogan Announces Launch of Applications for Maryland’s Global Gateway Program
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that applications for the new Maryland Global Gateway program are now available. At the World Economic Forum in Switzerland earlier this year, the governor announced an inaugural $2 million investment in this innovative program, which helps attract more international businesses and eases their transition into the U.S. market by connecting them with local […]
Wbaltv.com
7 finalists named for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year
Seven teachers were named as finalists for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year by the Maryland State Department of Education. Video above: Berol Dewdney is Baltimore's 2022 Teacher of the Year. MSDE announced the finalists Friday afternoon as Charles Whittaker (Anne Arundel County), Berol Dewdney (Baltimore City), Alicia Amaral Freeman...
Marylanders gear up to receive new booster shots
This week, many people across Maryland will be rolling up their sleeves to get the new single-dose bivalent booster shot for COVID-19.
wypr.org
Moore and Cox to face off in televised debate
Democratic nominee for governor Wes Moore accepted a debate against Republican nominee Dan Cox hosted by Maryland Public Television on Oct. 12, according to a news release on Wednesday night. “I look forward to the opportunity this October to contrast my vision and values with Dan Cox’s far-right agenda,” Moore...
Maryland serves key role in East Coast logistics industry
(The Center Square) – Maryland is a linchpin for the logistics industry on the East Coast, the head of the Maryland Motor Truck Association (MMTA) said. With its ports, interstate corridors, and warehouses, MMTA President and CEO Louis Campion told The Center Square the state has prime north-south access along the I-95 corridor and excellent […]
Washington Examiner
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time tax credit 14 days away
The deadline for Maryland residents to claim a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit of up to $1,000 is just two weeks away. Eligible people have 14 days to apply for the tax credit aimed at helping residents who took out loans to pay for college. The deadline to apply in the Chesapeake Bay state is Sept. 15.
Former Maryland mayor who died in January accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system
Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit. The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C....
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Governor's Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory of those who lost their lives to addiction and encourage recovery and treatment for those still suffering from addiction on International Overdose Awareness Day.
tag24.com
Dr. Oz's election campaign is going so bad, he's now telling voters to ignore what it's saying
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Mehmet Oz, the celebrity surgeon and Republican nominee for US Senate in Pennsylvania, suggested Tuesday that voters should listen only to him – and not to what his election campaign has to say. Oz was pressed by KDKA radio hosts in Pittsburgh about whether it was...
Nurse practitioner says CVS fired her over abortion stance
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A nurse practitioner from northern Virginia sued CVS Health on Wednesday, saying she was fired for refusing to provide abortion-inducing drugs at its MinuteClinic medical facilities. In the lawsuit, Paige Casey said CVS had for years granted her a religious accommodation that allowed her to opt out of prescribing or providing the drugs and certain contraceptives without incident. Last year, though, she says the company changed its policy and stopped providing such accommodations. Casey — who worked for MinuteClinic since 2018, primarily at a facility in Alexandria — appealed to the company, saying her Catholic faith teaches her that life begins at conception and she could not provide care in violation of that principle.
Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself
WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
