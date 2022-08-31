ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 46

Jonathan Zack
5d ago

has he ever heard of what the doctors face after med school? maybe these conservatives should shut up when they think this is the 1970s. sure, i pay for others to get their tuition paid off. at least it's not being used to pay for more oil wars in the middle east. at least it isn't being used to erect a wall that can be cut down by a sawzall and blown over in a windstorm.

Reply(8)
6
May
5d ago

If you take a loan student pay it back. No one else should have to pay for you.

Reply(14)
8
Phyllis Lounsbury
5d ago

Yes, lt is a disaster to everyone. Students went to college, received their education, now they should be expected to pay it back. Government should not pay off their loans. Take it out of Biden’s pay check. It won’t cover all. It is not fair to Americans.

Reply(3)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
DC News Now

Moore crushes Cox in Maryland gubernatorial campaign fundraising

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Wes Moore, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Maryland, is going into the fall campaign against Republican Dan Cox with a significant fundraising edge after having raised $1.8 million to his opponent’s $195,000, campaign records show. This leaves the best-selling author and military veteran Moore, who would become the first Black […]
DC News Now

Maryland county enforcing curfew in response to gun violence after ‘deadliest month’ in county’s history

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — At a news conference Monday, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said that curfew enforcement would be used to address a spike in gun violence, noting that August was the “deadliest month” in Prince George’s County’s history. “Something is not working,” Alsobrooks stated, saying that police are arresting and […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces Launch of Applications for Maryland’s Global Gateway Program

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that applications for the new Maryland Global Gateway program are now available. At the World Economic Forum in Switzerland earlier this year, the governor announced an inaugural $2 million investment in this innovative program, which helps attract more international businesses and eases their transition into the U.S. market by connecting them with local […]
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

7 finalists named for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year

Seven teachers were named as finalists for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year by the Maryland State Department of Education. Video above: Berol Dewdney is Baltimore's 2022 Teacher of the Year. MSDE announced the finalists Friday afternoon as Charles Whittaker (Anne Arundel County), Berol Dewdney (Baltimore City), Alicia Amaral Freeman...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Governor#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#Republican
wypr.org

Moore and Cox to face off in televised debate

Democratic nominee for governor Wes Moore accepted a debate against Republican nominee Dan Cox hosted by Maryland Public Television on Oct. 12, according to a news release on Wednesday night. “I look forward to the opportunity this October to contrast my vision and values with Dan Cox’s far-right agenda,” Moore...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Governor's Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory of those who lost their lives to addiction and encourage recovery and treatment for those still suffering from addiction on International Overdose Awareness Day.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Nurse practitioner says CVS fired her over abortion stance

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A nurse practitioner from northern Virginia sued CVS Health on Wednesday, saying she was fired for refusing to provide abortion-inducing drugs at its MinuteClinic medical facilities. In the lawsuit, Paige Casey said CVS had for years granted her a religious accommodation that allowed her to opt out of prescribing or providing the drugs and certain contraceptives without incident. Last year, though, she says the company changed its policy and stopped providing such accommodations. Casey — who worked for MinuteClinic since 2018, primarily at a facility in Alexandria — appealed to the company, saying her Catholic faith teaches her that life begins at conception and she could not provide care in violation of that principle.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself

WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
HYATTSVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy