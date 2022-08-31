Read full article on original website
Lewis Hamilton has hinted at getting involved with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Manchester United
Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton has hinted that he is interested in joining Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United. Ratcliffe is the owner of INEOS, a multinational chemical company that is one of the main sponsors of Hamilton’s F1 team, Mercedes. The 69-year-old...
PSG’s Neymar, Mbappe and Messi warned by manager Christophe Galtier, he’s stamping his authority
Paris Saint Germain manager Christophe Galtier has sounded out a firm warning to the club’s superstar trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. The three star players have been told that they will accept a role on the bench whether they like it or not. Before the arrival...
Pep Guardiola details Manchester City's plans to replace Kevin De Bruyne amid long-term questions
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has discussed the club's plans to tackle how they will eventually replace star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian international has been a mainstay in the system of the reigning Premier League champions for over seven years, after joining the club from Wolfsburg in 2015.
Revealed: Christian Pulisic's role in Rafael Leao's potential move to Chelsea
Christian Pulisic’s role in Chelsea’s move for AC Milan striker Rafael Leao this summer has been revealed. Throughout the course of the transfer window Pulisic faced an uncertain future at the Blues, having been unable to find consistent game time in recent months. He was linked with a...
Gary Neville: Manchester United fans won't be appeased by Glazer families tricks
Gary Neville has vowed that Manchester United's supporters will not be tricked by the Glazer family after they spent over £140 million in the last week of the transfer window. The former club captain has been vocal in recent weeks of his own personal discontent with the ownership at...
Footage of Cristiano Ronaldo 'being a true leader' after Bukayo Saka's equaliser emerges
Cristiano Ronaldo's leadership qualities were on show for the world to see after Bukayo Saka's equaliser against Manchester United. You can see that fan footage below. It was an action-packed first-half at Old Trafford. In the 34th minute, Brazilian forward Antony bagged on his United debut to give Erik ten Hag's the lead.
Man United legend Gary Neville heaps praise on Liverpool 'phenomenon'
Former Manchester United defender and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has praised Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to the hilt on his podcast this week. Klopp arrived at Anfield in October 2015 after the Reds fell to 11th in the table and Brendan Rodgers had been dismissed. Since his appointment, the...
Naby Keita left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad
Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad. Keita, 27, is currently sidelined with a muscle injury and is yet to feature in a competitive match this season. Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, is also yet to make an appearance this campaign after suffering a hamstring injury...
Thomas Tuchel tells Chelsea side to show fight, trust and belief in Dinamo Zagreb Champions League opener
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed what he wants to see from his side in their Champions League opener against Dinamo Zagreb. The Blues are set to play their first game in the illustrious competition this season away from home as they prepare to face the Croatian Champions. Chelsea have...
VAR controversy as Gabriel Martinelli has goal ruled out for Arsenal against Manchester United
Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli had a goal against Manchester United controversially ruled out after a VAR review. Martinelli finished off a blistering counterattack in the 12th minute of Sunday's Premier League match at Old Trafford. But referee Paul Tierney ruled the goal out after VAR instructed him to consult the...
Antonio Rudiger's intermediary fires previous ownership dig after Chelsea exit to Real Madrid
Antonio Rudiger’s intermediary Saif Rubie has made a dig at the former ownership after the German’s transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid this summer. Rudiger was one of the first players to depart the Blues in the transfer window, with the centre-back seeing his contract at Stamford Bridge expire after five seasons.
Roy Keane tells Christian Eriksen he's still not forgiven him for moment in 2017, it's great tele
It's been five years since Christian Eriksen scored a hat-trick against the Republic of Ireland to end their hopes of World Cup qualification, and Roy Keane still hasn't forgiven him for that night in Dublin. On November 14, 2017, the Danish international dismantled Martin O'Neill's side with a midfield masterclass...
Jordan Pickford produced one of the best goalkeeping performances against Liverpool, he was sensational
The first Merseyside derby of the season between Everton and Liverpool ended in a 0-0 stalemate, with Jordan Pickford putting in a man of the match performance. It was a much anticipated derby between the two local rivals but the match did not live up to the expectations, with no goals to show despite a combined 37 shots between the two sides.
Roy Keane says he's fed up with Arsenal excuses and brands Mikel Arteta a 'sore loser'
Roy Keane has labelled Mikel Arteta a "sore loser" for his post-match comments after Arsenal's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United. Goals from Marcus Rashford [2] and Antony sealed United's fourth consecutive Premier League win on an entertaining afternoon at Old Trafford. It was a solid display from Erik ten Hag's...
Confirmed 23-man travelling Chelsea squad for Champions League opener vs Dinamo Zagreb
Chelsea have confirmed the squad which has travelled to Croatia to face Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. Thomas Tuchel's side fly to face the Croatian outfit after coming out 2-1 victors against West Ham United in controversial fashion on Saturday. Michail Antonio's opener was deemed to be illegal by...
Liverpool receive much needed boost ahead of Champions League clash with Napoli
Liverpool have received a huge boost ahead of their Champions League tie against Napoli on Wednesday night as Victor Osimhen is said to be a doubt for the game. The Reds begin their pursuit of a seventh triumph in the competition with a trip to Southern Italy this week to face Luciano Spalletti’s side.
Chelsea ready to strengthen midfielder further in January despite Denis Zakaria's arrival
Chelsea's new owners are prepared to carry on spending in January with a new midfielder wanted despite Denis Zakaria's arrival, according to reports. The summer transfer window came to a close last Thursday and it saw Chelsea make some last minute additions. While Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang completed a move from Barcelona,...
Erik ten Hag reacts to Manchester United's 3-1 victory over Arsenal
Manchester United have defeated Arsenal in the Premier League. The win sees United move up to fifth in the table and become the first team to take points off Arsenal this season. Thanks to a debut goal from Antony and a further two from Marcus Rashford, Erik ten Hag’s Manchester...
Talented midfielder who Messi compared to Xavi has agreed terms with Liverpool
New Liverpool signing Arthur Melo has already agreed in principle to become a permanent Red next summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian midfielder, who was once compared to Xavi by Lionel Messi, joined on deadline day after captain Jordan Henderson picked up an injury in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Newcastle United.
Ben Chilwell delivers Chelsea fitness update ahead of Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb
Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has delivered a positive fitness update ahead of their Champions League tie against Dinamo Zagreb. Thomas Tuchel’s side will play away at the Croatian outfit in their first European match of the season, with the Blues competing in Group A. They will also face AC...
