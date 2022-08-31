ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron, SD

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN Sioux Falls

Drive The Autumn Open Roads Of South Dakota

Yeah, those fella's up there, that's what most people think makes South Dakota unique. That is, of course, if they know those rock stars are even in South Dakota. But you and I, the folks that live in South Dakota? Oh, we know there are a lot more things and places that make South Dakota the greatest place to live in the United States. One of those things is what I call the 'open roads'.
TRAVEL
hubcityradio.com

South Dakota State parks saw mixed results

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota State parks saw mixed numbers in July and much of the summer. Al Nedved, assistant director for the State Parks and Recreation Division, told the Game, Fish and Parks Commission that July was pretty active. Nedved says visitations are down from last year. Nedved says there...
LIFESTYLE
KELOLAND TV

PHOTOS: Northern lights in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern lights painted the night skies across South Dakota late Saturday and early Sunday. The light shows are caused when the solar wind from the sun hits Earth’s upper atmosphere. This creates the aurora or lights you see in the sky. The...
POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

Most valuable crops grown in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled a list of the most valuable crops produced in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huron, SD
State
South Dakota State
Huron, SD
Government
kotatv.com

Keep an eye on air quality today if you plan on being outdoors.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We can expect to see sweltering summer like temperatures and hazy conditions as wildfire smoke from the west coast continues to make its way into the region. The heaviest pockets of smoke will be North of Rapid City as well as portions of Montana and Wyoming so if you plan on being outdoors keep an eye out for any air quality alerts.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Counties with the most seniors in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census...
POLITICS
Western Iowa Today

La Nina Keeping Iowa’s Weather Warm

(Webster City, IA) — State Climatologist, Justin Glisan, says June, July and August have been warmer and drier than normal for the last three years. Glisan says the La Nina weather pattern is to blame and it could impact fall in Iowa as well, with an elevated chance of warmer and drier temperatures for September, October, and November. La Nina is a cold sea surface temperature anomaly in the Pacific that impacts where storm tracks set up over the United States. Glisan says it could hang around through winter, which would mean warmer temperatures across the southern U-S and colder ones across the north – with Iowa stuck right in the middle.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Free Parking#Carnival Rides#Entertainment#Huron Mall#Fairgoers
sdpb.org

Some bowhunters call unlimited licenses for non-residents unreasonable

Archery deer season is open and the next four months bring excitement for bowhunters. But around the state, there is also frustration, especially on public land. Many South Dakota bowhunters say the state's licensing structure is too favorable to out-of-staters. In 2021, non-resident bowhunters made up 19% of South Dakota's...
HOBBIES
farmforum.net

Internet's ‘Corn Kid’ visits 'World's Only Corn Palace' in South Dakota

MITCHELL — Within a week, Tariq, a 9-year-old boy, went from eating corn, or a "big lump with knobs," as he famously termed the vegetable in the Recess Therapy video that launched his internet fame, at a picnic bench in New York to receiving an invitation from the state of South Dakota to tour its very own Corn Palace.
MITCHELL, SD
KELOLAND TV

Union hosts Labor Day picnic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) The South Dakota Federation of Labor hosted a Labor Day picnic at Terrace Park in central Sioux Falls today. Organizers said they put together today’s event to show appreciation for workers as well as educate the community. Members of the South Dakota State Federation of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Majority of South Dakota voters want tighter gun laws

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota voters are leaning toward more gun control. A new statewide poll shows that a majority of registered South Dakota voters supports greater gun-control measures in the state, even as elected officials continue down a path of trying to make guns easier to buy and carry.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Marketing
KX News

PHOTOS: Aurora Borealis across the skies of North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — When particles from the sun charged with energy begin to strike molecules and atoms in Earth’s atmosphere, the collision results in a spectacular arrangement that can be seen in the night sky. The dancing lights have always meant different things to different people. The Inuit thought that they were the spirits […]
ASTRONOMY
mitchellnow.com

South Dakota DCI investigating shooting death in Arlington over Labor Day weekend

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating a shooting death in Arlington which occurred over the Labor Day weekend. Agents were called just after 5 AM on Sunday to the scene where life-saving measures were attempted on one person found there. That person was identified as Remington Bickett, an Arlington man who is in his 20’s. Bickett was pronounced dead while in ambulance transport. The DCI is taking the lead in an ongoing investigation and stresses there is no threat to the public.
ARLINGTON, SD
mitchellnow.com

Darren Ray Linke, 45, California

Darren sadly left us on August 27, 2022. Survived by Janell Streeter and daugthers DeLanie and Anee’ Linke and Madyson Streeter. A celebration of life will be held in his honor at 1:30 PM on September 6 at the Spirit of Faith Church in Woonsocket.
WOONSOCKET, SD
KEVN

Labor union presence in Rapid City, stronger than you may think

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every first Monday of September, America celebrates the strides and achievements of workers in every industry. There are several organizations right here in the Black Hills that negotiate contracts and benefits with many of those workers. At the time of the Industrial Revolution, Labor Unions...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

DCI investigating shooting; Hot temps; Fall Festival

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Labor Day, here’s the latest headlines and weather to start your day. One person was shot and killed at a home in Arlington on Sunday morning. The Division of Criminal Investigation is now leading the investigation. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of...
ARLINGTON, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy