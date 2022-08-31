Read full article on original website
Related
Drive The Autumn Open Roads Of South Dakota
Yeah, those fella's up there, that's what most people think makes South Dakota unique. That is, of course, if they know those rock stars are even in South Dakota. But you and I, the folks that live in South Dakota? Oh, we know there are a lot more things and places that make South Dakota the greatest place to live in the United States. One of those things is what I call the 'open roads'.
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota State parks saw mixed results
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota State parks saw mixed numbers in July and much of the summer. Al Nedved, assistant director for the State Parks and Recreation Division, told the Game, Fish and Parks Commission that July was pretty active. Nedved says visitations are down from last year. Nedved says there...
KELOLAND TV
PHOTOS: Northern lights in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern lights painted the night skies across South Dakota late Saturday and early Sunday. The light shows are caused when the solar wind from the sun hits Earth’s upper atmosphere. This creates the aurora or lights you see in the sky. The...
dakotanewsnow.com
Most valuable crops grown in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled a list of the most valuable crops produced in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kotatv.com
Keep an eye on air quality today if you plan on being outdoors.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We can expect to see sweltering summer like temperatures and hazy conditions as wildfire smoke from the west coast continues to make its way into the region. The heaviest pockets of smoke will be North of Rapid City as well as portions of Montana and Wyoming so if you plan on being outdoors keep an eye out for any air quality alerts.
KELOLAND TV
Counties with the most seniors in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census...
South Dakota among 10 best states to retire in 2022: Study
Whether it's kicking back on the porch reading the newspaper, enjoying the outdoors or just being closer to the grandkids, post-career goals vary for people. But all states are not the same when it comes to retirement, a recent study from Bankrate found.
La Nina Keeping Iowa’s Weather Warm
(Webster City, IA) — State Climatologist, Justin Glisan, says June, July and August have been warmer and drier than normal for the last three years. Glisan says the La Nina weather pattern is to blame and it could impact fall in Iowa as well, with an elevated chance of warmer and drier temperatures for September, October, and November. La Nina is a cold sea surface temperature anomaly in the Pacific that impacts where storm tracks set up over the United States. Glisan says it could hang around through winter, which would mean warmer temperatures across the southern U-S and colder ones across the north – with Iowa stuck right in the middle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sdpb.org
Some bowhunters call unlimited licenses for non-residents unreasonable
Archery deer season is open and the next four months bring excitement for bowhunters. But around the state, there is also frustration, especially on public land. Many South Dakota bowhunters say the state's licensing structure is too favorable to out-of-staters. In 2021, non-resident bowhunters made up 19% of South Dakota's...
farmforum.net
Internet's ‘Corn Kid’ visits 'World's Only Corn Palace' in South Dakota
MITCHELL — Within a week, Tariq, a 9-year-old boy, went from eating corn, or a "big lump with knobs," as he famously termed the vegetable in the Recess Therapy video that launched his internet fame, at a picnic bench in New York to receiving an invitation from the state of South Dakota to tour its very own Corn Palace.
KELOLAND TV
Union hosts Labor Day picnic
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) The South Dakota Federation of Labor hosted a Labor Day picnic at Terrace Park in central Sioux Falls today. Organizers said they put together today’s event to show appreciation for workers as well as educate the community. Members of the South Dakota State Federation of...
101.9 KELO-FM
Majority of South Dakota voters want tighter gun laws
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota voters are leaning toward more gun control. A new statewide poll shows that a majority of registered South Dakota voters supports greater gun-control measures in the state, even as elected officials continue down a path of trying to make guns easier to buy and carry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PHOTOS: Aurora Borealis across the skies of North Dakota
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — When particles from the sun charged with energy begin to strike molecules and atoms in Earth’s atmosphere, the collision results in a spectacular arrangement that can be seen in the night sky. The dancing lights have always meant different things to different people. The Inuit thought that they were the spirits […]
One person killed in east South Dakota shooting
Kingsbury County Sheriff Steve Strande told sister station KELOLAND News one person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in Arlington.
mitchellnow.com
South Dakota DCI investigating shooting death in Arlington over Labor Day weekend
The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating a shooting death in Arlington which occurred over the Labor Day weekend. Agents were called just after 5 AM on Sunday to the scene where life-saving measures were attempted on one person found there. That person was identified as Remington Bickett, an Arlington man who is in his 20’s. Bickett was pronounced dead while in ambulance transport. The DCI is taking the lead in an ongoing investigation and stresses there is no threat to the public.
mitchellnow.com
Darren Ray Linke, 45, California
Darren sadly left us on August 27, 2022. Survived by Janell Streeter and daugthers DeLanie and Anee’ Linke and Madyson Streeter. A celebration of life will be held in his honor at 1:30 PM on September 6 at the Spirit of Faith Church in Woonsocket.
Will Bed Bath & Beyond In South Dakota, Minnesota Close?
After seeing a remodeling of the Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond earlier this year shoppers were getting a good vibe that all was well with the home goods retailer. Now it seems not. News reports indicate that Bed Bath & Beyond will close up to 150 stores and cut...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Farm Bureau President shares insights on Towner County deaths and current state of farming in North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Farm Bureau's President is talking about one of the victims of a triple-murder suicide and sharing updates on how successful farming is looking across the state. Triple Murder Suicide... NDFB President Daryl Lies joined WDAY Midday to speak on both topics. He started with the...
KEVN
Labor union presence in Rapid City, stronger than you may think
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every first Monday of September, America celebrates the strides and achievements of workers in every industry. There are several organizations right here in the Black Hills that negotiate contracts and benefits with many of those workers. At the time of the Industrial Revolution, Labor Unions...
KELOLAND TV
DCI investigating shooting; Hot temps; Fall Festival
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Labor Day, here’s the latest headlines and weather to start your day. One person was shot and killed at a home in Arlington on Sunday morning. The Division of Criminal Investigation is now leading the investigation. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of...
Comments / 0