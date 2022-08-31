ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

EP council, mayor candidate forum is tonight

By Staff Reports
Eden Prairie Local News
Eden Prairie Local News
 5 days ago

The League of Women Voters of Minnetonka-Eden Prairie-Hopkins (LWV MEPH) is hosting a candidate forum for Eden Prairie City Council and mayoral candidates from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.

It takes place in the council chambers of Eden Prairie City Center, 8080 Mitchell Road. The public is invited to attend.

In the mayor’s race, incumbent Ron Case will face challenger Tracey Schowalter.

For the council, incumbent Mark Freiberg, Greg Lehman, incumbent Kathy Nelson, and Micah Olson will face off for two open seats.

Both the mayor and the council seats have four-year terms.

The forum will be broadcast live on EPTV , the city’s cable government access channel, and streamed live at edenprairie.org/CityTV and the city’s Facebook channel . The candidate forum will be rebroadcast on EPTV several times weekly and available on-demand on the city’s website leading up to Election Day.

The Senate District 49 candidate forum is on Wednesday, Sept. 7, and the Eden Prairie School Board forum is on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Both also begin at 6:30 p.m. and take place in the council chambers at City Center. LMV MEPH is hosting both.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eden Prairie Local News

City candidates define themselves at forum

Candidates for Eden Prairie City Council and mayor have begun putting their campaign strategies into play and differentiating themselves from competitors. The Wednesday, Aug. 31, candidate forum held by the League of Women Voters was an important step in that process. The two-hour forum, held by LWV members from Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, and Hopkins, allowed [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

What’s open, closed on Labor Day

Eden Prairie city government offices, including the Community Center, will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, for Labor Day. The same goes for most federal, state and county government offices and services.  What else is closed in or around Eden Prairie on this federal holiday that pays tribute to U.S. workers? Here’s a list:  Eden Prairie [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Eden Prairie, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Elections
Eden Prairie, MN
Government
City
Minnetonka, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Government
Eden Prairie Local News

Legislative audit finds Metro Green Line Extension delayed and over budget due to planning issues

A legislative audit of the 14.5-mile Metro Green Line Extension that ends in Eden Prairie found that poor planning and decision-making are responsible for the delays and cost overruns that have plagued the project since it started in 2011.  The Metropolitan Council is overseeing the design, engineering, construction and future operation of what is also [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Town hall meeting at library on Wednesday

Eden Prairie residents, especially those from diverse racial and cultural backgrounds, are being encouraged to share their views about the community at a Town Hall Meeting scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Eden Prairie Library, 565 Prairie Center Drive. The meeting will begin with an introduction to the Eden Prairie [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Making EP proud at the Minnesota State Fair

Eden Prairie residents aren’t just attending the Minnesota State Fair — they’re busy making it happen.  Eden Prairie High School’s dynamic students helped kick off day one of the “Great Minnesota Get-Together” on Thursday, Aug. 25. The marching band, color guard, and pom squad entertained the crowd with upbeat songs, including the EPHS rouser and [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#City Center#Politics Local#School Board Election#Election Local#Eden Prairie City Council
Eden Prairie Local News

Round Lake remains closed to swimming

Round Lake remains closed for swimming as the Labor Day weekend approaches.  According to testing on Wednesday, the lake still has an unsafe level of bacteria in the water. It has been closed to swimmers since Aug. 18.  Hennepin County Public Health Department samples waters from all public beaches throughout the summer to check for water-borne illnesses.  [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Questions needed for Aug. 31 EP mayor and council candidates’ forum

The League of Women Voters of Minnetonka-Eden Prairie-Hopkins (LWV MEPH) is collecting questions for its Wednesday, Aug. 31, Eden Prairie City Council and mayoral candidates’ forum.  The deadline is noon on Sunday, Aug. 28, to submit questions for this forum via email only to lwvmeph@lwvmn.org.  LWV MEPH recommends that questions be short and direct so that [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Teacher shortage not a problem — but district needs more support staff for 2022-23 school year

With some metro school districts reporting significant issues finding teachers for the fast-approaching school year, Eden Prairie Schools finds itself in a much better position, according to the district’s human resources director. Teacher shortages were a problem before the pandemic hit in early 2020, especially for substitute teachers and in some subjects. The Bureau of [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Senate
Eden Prairie Local News

SouthWest provides reduced State Fair service

When the 2022 Minnesota State Fair begins Thursday, SouthWest Transit will provide service to it again.  But, due to budgetary concerns and driver availability this year, the fair service is being reduced to eight days. In past years, SouthWest provided the service for all 12 days.  During this year’s fair, which takes place from Aug. 25 through Sept. [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Latest apartment plan blocked by council

The latest in a series of local apartment projects was rejected on a preliminary 4-0 vote Tuesday, Aug. 16, by the Eden Prairie City Council. The council said a Ryan Companies plan for a five-story, 211-unit apartment project on seven acres along Valley View Road, near its intersection with Topview Road/Plaza Drive, had too many [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Community Center pool closed until Sept. 6

The Eden Prairie Community Center recreation pool and spa are temporarily closed through Sept. 5 for annual maintenance. Work includes draining the pool and spa, inspecting and cleaning the pool deck surface pumps, supply lines, filtration and safety equipment, and making any necessary fixes. According to the city, the Community Center management team chose dates (Aug. 22-Sept. [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Photo gallery: Arts in the Park

Art lovers filled Purgatory Creek Park on Aug. 20 for Eden Prairie’s “Arts in the Park.”  Visitors were able to shop artwork, clothing, beauty products, and home decor from local artists and vendors. The Murphys and Waters, Larson and Waters entertained the crowds with live music.  Snacks and drinks were available from Diana’s Dough, K-Town [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Police: Stop for school bus arms

“Stop for the stop arm!” With Eden Prairie children readying themselves to go back to school next week, the title of an Aug. 30 EPPD blog post was a reminder to drivers of the importance of stopping for school bus arms.  According to the city’s police blog, the state law requires drivers in both directions to [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Bridges of Eden Prairie

Bridges in Eden Prairie – including one built over 100 years ago – are in overall good shape, according to City of Eden Prairie and the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) data. City and state inspection data reviewed by EPLN show bridge structures, including short, narrow wooden ones, all the way up to six-lane freeway [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie, MN
564
Followers
287
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

 https://www.eplocalnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy