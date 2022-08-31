EP council, mayor candidate forum is tonight

The League of Women Voters of Minnetonka-Eden Prairie-Hopkins (LWV MEPH) is hosting a candidate forum for Eden Prairie City Council and mayoral candidates from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.

It takes place in the council chambers of Eden Prairie City Center, 8080 Mitchell Road. The public is invited to attend.

In the mayor’s race, incumbent Ron Case will face challenger Tracey Schowalter.

For the council, incumbent Mark Freiberg, Greg Lehman, incumbent Kathy Nelson, and Micah Olson will face off for two open seats.

Both the mayor and the council seats have four-year terms.

The forum will be broadcast live on EPTV , the city’s cable government access channel, and streamed live at edenprairie.org/CityTV and the city’s Facebook channel . The candidate forum will be rebroadcast on EPTV several times weekly and available on-demand on the city’s website leading up to Election Day.

The Senate District 49 candidate forum is on Wednesday, Sept. 7, and the Eden Prairie School Board forum is on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Both also begin at 6:30 p.m. and take place in the council chambers at City Center. LMV MEPH is hosting both.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.