A woman from northeast Washington landed a giant tiger trout while fishing from the dock next to her family cabin on the evening of August 7 which stands to be the next world record. Cathy Clegg of Colbert, Washington was soaking nightcrawlers with a spincasting rig at Loon Lake when the 27.42-pound tiger trout struck the bait.
Researchers in Georgia counting lake sturgeon — a species that has existed for more than 136 million years — have found females with mature eggs.
Christopher Halley caught an absolute monster blue catfish on a trotline on July 31st—and now he’s a state record holder. On July 30, Halley set trotlines on the Mississippi River baited with his family’s secret bait recipe. At first, the fishing was slow, and summer storms were pummeling Halley with rain. Still, Halley kept after it. Instead of heading back to the boat ramp, he stayed on the river and spent the night in his War Eagle 961 Blackhawk boat.
Grab your net. Fuel up your boat. Leave your rod and reel at home. It’s the annual Redneck Fishing Tournament on the banks of the Illinois River. Helmets recommended. This year’s tournament, held August 4 through 6, attracted hundreds of spectators, rid the Illinois river of over 3,300 invasive “copi,” and raised nearly $7,000 for homeless veterans and breast cancer victims.
The huge striped bass measured more than 50 inches in length after it was hauled from the water by an avid angler.
Fishing was so much simpler back in the day. There weren’t nearly as many lure choices, and you didn’t need the right rod and reel combo to fish the latest and greatest baits. Does that mean anglers in the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s were less skilled? Hell no. Furthermore, some of the lures developed 80 years ago still catch more fish today than the hottest bait released last season. This is especially true in the late summer when bass get lazy, look to the surface often, and opportunistically feed on more terrestrial critters.
If you’re a lazy fisherman like me, look no further than this Alaskan river for your next fishing trip. There is a fine line between fishing and catching, and I usually find myself on the latter end of the spectrum. Though I almost get tired just looking at all...
Some waters simply aren’t made for fishing. While a few states enjoy plenty of thriving fishing holes, other areas have little to offer anglers. Ever wondered which states are the absolute worst for fishing? Opinions on this controversial topic differ based on the kind of fishing a person prefers, but a 2021 study by Lawn Love sheds light on general rankings for each state. The study analyzed data from Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, and Dick’s Sporting Goods to rank all 50 states. Factors such as community activity, access to water sources and fishing gear, and fishing license costs all influenced the...
As we polled into the back of a creek not much wider than the skiff, our guide said you’re only going to get one shot at these fish. We turned a bend and there they were just 50 feet away, tails out of the water and pushing a wake as they fed. In an open field, an accurate 50-foot cast is pretty easy. But it becomes incredibly challenging when you add in wind, adrenaline, being surrounded by back cast snagging tall grass, and line cutting oyster beds lining the creek. That’s saltwater fly fishing.
