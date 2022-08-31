August has always been a bit of a difficult month for Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock. In 2019, he was still learning the playbook as a true freshman and summer enrollee. He picked things up quickly, catching five touchdowns and finishing with 310 receiving yards that season, but so much of that first August was spent playing catch-up and then overcoming the proverbial freshman wall Kirby Smart so often mentions.

ATHENS, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO