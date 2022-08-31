ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgnation.com

Dominick Blaylock at last enters a Georgia football season at his best: ‘Kind of seeing the old Dom’

August has always been a bit of a difficult month for Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock. In 2019, he was still learning the playbook as a true freshman and summer enrollee. He picked things up quickly, catching five touchdowns and finishing with 310 receiving yards that season, but so much of that first August was spent playing catch-up and then overcoming the proverbial freshman wall Kirby Smart so often mentions.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

3 key matchups Kirby Smart discussed for Georgia football against Oregon

ATHENS — Football is a game of matchups, Georgia would seem to have the majority of favorable matchups against Oregon. Coach Kirby Smart, however, is not taking anything for granted. The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs play the No. 11-ranked Ducks at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Smart identified...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia announces interesting list of game captains for Oregon matchup

ATHENS — Georgia football released its list of game captains for Oregon, and it may or may not be revealing. Senior safety Christopher Smith and senior defensive end Nolan Smith are the defensive game captains, while tailback Kenny McIntosh and center Sedrick Van Pran are the offensive captains. Stetson...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Cover 4 on Georgia football: Who will lead the ‘Dawgs in sacks this season?

DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platforms and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too. We are at the dawn of a new Georgia football season but the Cover 4 quick in-and-out game is not going anywhere. It is designed to come out as quickly as 2023 Georgia WR commit Yazeed Haynes has been making big plays so far this fall.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Top 10 matchup between Buford and North Cobb in high school football

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and 247sports.com’s Rusty Mansell preview this weekend’s big game. North Cobb comes into this matchup 1-0 after its 21-17 victory against Westlake and eyes to make another run at the state crown after seeing its championship hopes end in the second round last season with Roswell’s thrilling 46-43 victory.
KENNESAW, GA

