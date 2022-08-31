Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
Dominick Blaylock at last enters a Georgia football season at his best: ‘Kind of seeing the old Dom’
August has always been a bit of a difficult month for Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock. In 2019, he was still learning the playbook as a true freshman and summer enrollee. He picked things up quickly, catching five touchdowns and finishing with 310 receiving yards that season, but so much of that first August was spent playing catch-up and then overcoming the proverbial freshman wall Kirby Smart so often mentions.
dawgnation.com
3 key matchups Kirby Smart discussed for Georgia football against Oregon
ATHENS — Football is a game of matchups, Georgia would seem to have the majority of favorable matchups against Oregon. Coach Kirby Smart, however, is not taking anything for granted. The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs play the No. 11-ranked Ducks at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Smart identified...
dawgnation.com
Georgia announces interesting list of game captains for Oregon matchup
ATHENS — Georgia football released its list of game captains for Oregon, and it may or may not be revealing. Senior safety Christopher Smith and senior defensive end Nolan Smith are the defensive game captains, while tailback Kenny McIntosh and center Sedrick Van Pran are the offensive captains. Stetson...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Oregon score updates, live analysis, injury news for Week 1 game
Georgia enters the game ranked as the No. 3 team in the country. Oregon is the No. 11 team and is led by former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning. Georgia football Oregon: score updates, live analysis. This section will be updated as the game unfolds. 3:15 p.m. update: Couple of...
dawgnation.com
Cover 4 on Georgia football: Who will lead the ‘Dawgs in sacks this season?
DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platforms and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too. We are at the dawn of a new Georgia football season but the Cover 4 quick in-and-out game is not going anywhere. It is designed to come out as quickly as 2023 Georgia WR commit Yazeed Haynes has been making big plays so far this fall.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart tells ESPN how he convinced Stetson Bennett to return for 2022 season
ATHENS — Kirby Smart isn’t usually in the business of promising players starting jobs, but in the case of Stetson Bennett, things were different. Smart shared with ESPN how he convinced Bennett he would be the “the guy” last January to “make it worth coming back” for another season at Georgia.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Jake Fromm provides insight into Georgia quarterbacks, Bulldogs’ offense
ATHENS — Jake Fromm knows what winning football looks like, and he likes the Bulldogs’ quarterbacks and offensive coordinator Todd Monken. “He’s going to put his playmakers in the right spots to get those matchups to make plays,” Fromm said on Thursday night. “And we’re going...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Oregon game time, TV Channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 1 game (Sept. 3, 2022)
The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs take on the No. 11 Oregon Ducks on Saturday, September 3 in a Week 1 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds as well as how to watch the game online. The game will be played in...
dawgnation.com
Gimme 5: Predicting Georgia football starting offensive line, safety rotation for Oregon opener
Welcome to Gimme 5, a weekly Q&A where one member of the DawgNation team answers your questions about the Georgia football program. To ask questions, simply check out the DawgNation forum and your questions could be featured in a future edition of Gimme 5. Connor Riley answers this week’s questions,...
dawgnation.com
5 bold predictions for 2022 Georgia football: How Bulldogs will make more history
ATHENS — Georgia football has not gone unbeaten in the SEC in back-to-back seasons in the post-BCS modern era. That will change this season, which tops this five bold predictions piece. Coach Kirby Smart and the No. 3-ranked Bulldogs have plenty of questions to answer after losing 15 players...
dawgnation.com
Top 10 matchup between Buford and North Cobb in high school football
DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and 247sports.com’s Rusty Mansell preview this weekend’s big game. North Cobb comes into this matchup 1-0 after its 21-17 victory against Westlake and eyes to make another run at the state crown after seeing its championship hopes end in the second round last season with Roswell’s thrilling 46-43 victory.
