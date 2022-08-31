ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristian Fulton is last man standing from Titans' 2020 draft class

By Mike Moraitis
date 2022-08-31
 3 days ago
The Tennessee Titans appear to have themselves something special in 2020 second-round pick and cornerback, Kristian Fulton, but the rest of the 2020 draft class isn’t doing so hot.

In fact, Fulton is the only member of that group who is on the team’s initial 53-man roster ahead of 2022. Following final cuts that saw both defensive back Chris Jackson and defensive linemen Larrell Murchison get cut on Tuesday, Fulton is now the last man standing from the 2020 draft class.

Of course, not all hope is lost for Jackson and Murchison sticking in Nashville, as both could end up on the practice squad after they clear waivers.

In that case, either or both could receive a promotion to the 53-man roster at some point during the season.

Jackson and Murchison were two of the final three picks from a class that also included offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson, running back Darrynton Evans and quarterback Cole McDonald.

McDonald failed to make the initial 53-man roster in 2020, and Wilson lasted just one season on the team before being traded to Miami following a disastrous tenure in Nashville.

Evans lasted longer than those two but was cut earlier this offseason after a pair of injury-plagued seasons in Tennessee.

Chalk it up to whatever you like, but outside of one player the Titans’ 2020 draft class was a major swing and a miss.

