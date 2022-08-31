Read full article on original website
California Backlash over Order Not to Charge Electric Vehicles During Heatwave
The announcement by the California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) on Wednesday asking Californian residents to not charge their electric vehicles during peak hours to help conserve electricity continued to face backlash on Thursday due to the state approving a ban on the sale of new gas powered vehicles by 2035 only a week ago.
sanjoseinside.com
Nurses Picket Kaiser Permanent, Complain of Short Staffing and Stalled Contract Talks
Nurses from Kaiser Permanente facilities in the greater Bay Area and throughout the state picketed Thursday to protest the health care giant's alleged refusal to address concerns about health, safety and short staffing, according to the union California Nurses Association/National Nurses United. Registered nurses and nurse practitioners from 22 Kaiser...
California Forces EV Adoption, But Begs For People To Not Charge Their Electric Cars
California is like breakfast cereal, it's filled with fruits, nuts, and flakes. The Capitol building in Sacramento is like a giant inverted bowl filled with cereal. California's governor Gavin Newsom is a first-class, Grade A, top-of-the-shelf schmuck! He's not America's top schmuck, that title belongs to Joe Biden. Joe took top honors on the day he was sworn in as resident of the White House. Joe at least has some excuse for his title, he's suffering from age-related mental defects. Yes, of course, he was a schmuck in all the years when he was just a senator, but that's to be expected, he was simply a run-of-the-mill democrat politician.
The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
NBC Los Angeles
McDonald's U.S. Head Says California Fast-Food Bill Unfairly Targets Big Chains
McDonald's U.S. President Joe Erlinger said the bill unfairly targets big chains. Proponents of the legislation say it will help solve industry problems like unsafe working conditions and wage theft. Nearly 10% of McDonald's U.S. restaurants are located in California, according to Citi Research. The head of McDonald's U.S. on...
globalconstructionreview.com
Ground broken on $1.3bn Marriott resort for California
Two US builders, Mortenson Construction and McCarthy Building, have broken ground on the 1.8m sq ft Gaylord Pacific Resort Hotel and Convention Centre on the San Diego waterfront. The project is being carried out by the RIDA Development Corporation, with hospitality company Marriott International managing the assets. Designed by HKS...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Looking for a deal on a car? California may offer $1,000 tax break for not buying one
With 28 million vehicles on the road, California can rightfully call itself the unofficial capital of American car culture. The Legislature, though, just passed a bill offering a $1,000 tax break to households that don’t have any. In an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change,...
centraloregondaily.com
Thousands told to flee 3 Northern California towns ahead of fire
The Oregon Department of Transportation reported Friday afternoon that U.S. Highway 97 was closed 20 miles south of the Oregon-California border. Weed is located at the junction of U.S. 97 and Interstate 5. Travis Pittman contributed to this report.
CA power grid declares Flex Alert for Wednesday and Thursday, asks for electricity conservation
The manager of California's power grid extended a statewide Flex Alert for Thursday, asking residents and businesses to cut back on power usage to prevent strain on the system.
California power grid operators issue alerts; Newsom declares state of emergency
FOLSOM -- Operators of California's power grid issued an Emergency Energy Alert (EEA) Watch as well as a Flex Alert Wednesday, calling for voluntary electricity conservation because of the high energy demand as a heat wave settles over the Bay Area and the state.Also on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the western heat wave to increase energy and reduce demand. The executive order allows the state to procure additional short-term energy supply and encourages businesses and industry to restrict energy use."Mega drought, means less megawatts," Newsom said Wednesday, referring to the state's ongoing drought impacting...
CalFresh Food Stamps Schedule: When September 2022 SNAP Benefits Disburse in California
CalFresh, California's version of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), provides monthly food assistance to low-income households that meet state and federal eligibility guidelines....
PG&E incentivizes customers to cut electricity use during heat wave
(BCN) — PG&E is reminding customers they can cut their bill while keeping their electricity consumption down amid this week’s prolonged heat event with a monetary rewards program launched earlier this summer. The reminder comes after the California Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert calling on the state’s residents to cut power usage during […]
KCRA.com
NorCal heat wave creates uncommon site for grape harvesting
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The continued threat of triple-digit heat led to an earlier than usual start for some grape harvest workers in San Joaquin County on Friday. "We're picking at 1 a.m., 3 a.m. We're getting started really early," Ryan Sherman of Fields Family Wines said. The...
SFGate
How Californians Feel About Ripping Out Their Lawns
After decades of dedication to their manicured lawns, Californians are finally giving them up amid a worsening drought that’s prompted stringent new water restrictions. In other words, the California dream of a single-family home surrounded by lush grass is maybe, probably, finally dead. And that’s elicited a host of complicated feelings.
California OKs bill to protect workers who use pot at home
SACRAMENTO — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won't lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock.State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.These tests, which rely on urine or hair samples, look for a substance that the body makes when it breaks down THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana. But that substance, called metabolites,...
7 Bay Area Citibank customers say $600K combined drained from accounts by online scammers
For some, that money represents most of their life savings. 7 On Your Side looked into how it might have happened.
California Inflation Relief Checks 101: What you need to know
Millions of Californians are eagerly waiting for their “inflation relief” payments, aka Middle Class Tax Refund, as the October disbursement dates quickly approach. Despite regular coverage about who will get payments, when they will go out and how much each person can expect to receive, many people are still looking to have those questions answered. Fear not, […]
KTVU FOX 2
California teachers made $48M on Airbnb in 2021
LOS ANGELES - California educators made millions of dollars hosting their properties on Airbnb in 2021, according to a newly-released report from the company, more than any other state in the U.S. More than 15,000 Americans who self-identified as educators listed a property on the platform in 2021, in total...
State senate passes Gaming Compact Agreement for Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
The hotel and casino, which will be built just south of Bakersfield, are expected to bring 5,000 jobs and $60 million in payroll every year, as well as making the area a tourism hub for the region.
