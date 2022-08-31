Read full article on original website
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Woman Sentenced to Probation for Stealing Money from Dependent Adult
A Jefferson woman was recently sentenced to probation for stealing money from a dependent adult. According to court documents, 62-year-old Kimberly Conner pled guilty to a Class C Felony for second degree theft. She had a ten year prison sentence suspended and was placed on probation for two years. The...
KCCI.com
Man connected to vehicle thefts in six counties arrested
UNION COUNTY, Iowa — The Union County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties. The department said Daniel Floyd Edwards is responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties.
Des Moines Ape Initiative vandalized, broken into twice in a week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two incidents of vandalism and break-ins occurred at the Ape Cognition and Conservation Initiative facility in less than a week. On Thursday morning the facility’s guard shack window was shattered. On Saturday August 27 the initiative reported a break in where several pieces of equipment were stolen. No animals were injured […]
theperrynews.com
Boone man arrested in rural Adel with pistol, pot
A Boone man was arrested Thursday afternoon in rural Adel after trying to jettison an ounce of cannabis from his vehicle. Trystin Thaddeus Bettazza, 26, of 1079 U Ave., Boone, was charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons and issued citations for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and operating a non-registered vehicle.
Bicyclist seriously injured in Des Moines crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — A bicyclist was seriously injured early Sunday morning after being hit by a car. At approximately 2:45 a.m. Des Moines Police Department officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to a report of a bicycle vs. car crash in the 2500 block of Hubbell Ave. When first responders arrived […]
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 2
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Kaylee Goddard, 33, of 8925 Cascade Ave., West Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of assault causing bodily injury. Sept. 1, 2022. Becky Nash, 59, of 240 N.W. Plainside Place,...
Teenager shot in foot on southeast side of Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A teenager was shot in the foot early Saturday afternoon on the southeast side of Des Moines. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 12:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of SE 5th Street. When officers arrived they discovered a teenager who was shot in […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Office Report August 30, 2022
5:45am: A deputy conducted a welfare check in the 600 block of 290th Street. 8:49am: The Sheriff and deputies responded to an alarm in the 200 block of Main Street, Rippey. 9:14am: A deputy investigated a theft in the 500 block of 14th Street, Grand Junction. 10:50am: A deputy investigated...
Vanished QC: An Iowa paperboy remains missing 40 years later
One of the most recognizable cases of a missing person, sadly, in modern times involves a paperboy who disappeared in the early morning hours of Sept. 5, 1982, in West Des Moines. He left home to begin his paper route when he vanished. John David Gosch, who was born Nov....
1380kcim.com
The Carroll Police Department Was Dispatched To Graham Park After A Physical Altercation Occurred
The Carroll Police Department was dispatched to Graham Park today (Wednesday) after reports of a physical altercation involving a weapon occurred at the shelter house. Law enforcement says the fight happened at approximately 11:00 a.m. when Taylor Frank of Carroll jumped Amy Hunter of Carroll, striking her in the head several times. Authorities were shown a video of the fight that showed Frank hitting Hunter. The video also showed Hunter pulling a machete from underneath her shirt and advancing toward Frank. Hunter was arrested for carrying weapons in the commission of an assault and booked into the Carroll County Jail. Frank was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to jail, where she was cited and released for disorderly conduct.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
New Podiatric Surgeon Coming to Greene County Medical Center
Greene County Medical Center recently announced a new specialist provider that will start next month. Dr. Kelsey Sukovaty is a podiatric surgeon, trained in all areas of the foot and ankle, including total ankle replacement surgery. She is replacing Dr. Timothy Holcomb, who ended his practice in Jefferson on September 2nd. He will continue as a provider closer to his home.
57-year-old critically injured in Thursday hit-and-run, Des Moines police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car while walking in a parking lot Thursday night, Des Moines police say. Police say a blue-colored 2000s Buick with damage to the front bumper hit a 57-year-old man near the 4800 block of SW 9th St around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
Updated: Federal Agents Raid Five Denison Area Homes and Businesses in Guns Probe
(Denison, IA) — The F-B-I and the A-T-F served search warrants at five locations across west-central Iowa in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged federal firearm law violations. On Wednesday, federal agents raided the home of Brad Wendt of Denison, his gun stores in Denison and Anita, a rural property in Manning, and a location in downtown Adair where Wendt also serves as chief of police. Federal officials have not released any further details and indicated the warrants are part of an extensive ongoing investigation.
Iowa man and wife charged after disposing of body in 2021 homicide
CLINTON, Iowa — Court documents are revealing more details about an 18-month-long homicide investigation that resulted in the arrest of two people Wednesday in eastern Iowa. Lewis Vaughn Sr., 44, and Jessica Vaughn, 35, are charged in connection with the death of Chicago resident Khalil Pugh on February 23, 2021. Lewis Vaughn is charged with […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Grand Junction Man Charged with Felony for Allegedly Possessing Drugs
A Grand Junction man faces a felony charge for an alleged drug-related incident. According to court documents, an investigation began with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office on June 30th and they received information about possible drugs and paraphernalia in Mark Morrow’s home at 807 Hagar Street in Grand Junction. An executed search warrant recovered several drug-related items, along with marijuana, methamphetamine, cannabis extract and prescription drugs that weren’t Morrow’s.
beeherald.com
Multi-county high speed chase along gravel roads, cornfield ends with OWI, drug charges
A high-speed chase topping 90 mph navigating gravel roads in both Greene and Boone County as well as a cornfield required help from air patrol and the K9 unit Saturday, ending with charges of OWI and possession of marijuana. Ian Patterson, 42 of Des Moines, eluded law enforcement in a...
Federal Search Warrants Executed in Adair, Anita and other locations
(Adair) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says today (Wednesday, August 31) federal search warrants were executed at the following locations in West Central Iowa:. 300 block of Audubon Street, Adair. • 300 block of Truman Road, Anita. • 1100 block of 4th Avenue South,...
1380kcim.com
Details Still Scarce On ATF/FBI Raids At Five West-Central Iowa Locations Wednesday
Officials are yet to release any significant updates regarding federal search warrants executed nearly simultaneously yesterday (Wednesday) at five western Iowa addresses. In a joint action involving the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), agents raided the home of Denison-based firearms retailer Brad Wendt of Denison, his Denison and Anita stores, a rural Manning home in the 3000 block of 370th Street, and a site in downtown Adair, where Wendt currently serves as police chief. As of Thursday morning, federal authorities have not yet announced any arrests related to the investigation. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information as it becomes available.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Highway 30 Coalition Proposes Rural Four from Ogden to Carroll
The Highway 30 Coalition is finishing up an economic impact study regarding two portions of the highway to four-laned. Highway 30 Coalition President Adam Schweers says they want to see two 40-mile stretches of the highway be four-lane, including from Ogden to Carroll and Lisbon to DeWitt. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio these two segments, along with advocating for a four-lane bypass with Missouri Valley, have been identified by the Iowa Department of Transportation as priority sections.
1380kcim.com
ATF Executes Federal Warrants At BW Outfitters In Denison, Anita
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) served multiple federal search warrants today (Wednesday) at a Denison gun retailer’s stores and home. An ATF spokesperson confirmed that agents executed the warrants at BW Outfitters in Denison and Anita, owned by Brad Wendt of Denison, in connection to alleged violations of federal firearms laws. As the investigation is ongoing, the agency could not provide specific details regarding the nature of the raids. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information as it is released.
