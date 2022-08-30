Biden going prime time to spotlight fight to protect democracy following jabs at ‘MAGA Republicans’

Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
An Interview with Rising Music Artist Just ShadMeikhelPhiladelphia, PA
The Return of Philadelphia's Burger Brawl with over 60 restaurants competing!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Rabbit Owners Warned About Deadly VirusGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
CNN Anchor Calls Out Biden for Using Marines in Fiery Anti-MAGA Speech
"Whatever you think of this speech, the military is supposed to be apolitical," Brianna Keilar said following Biden's speech Thursday evening.
Republicans furiously react to Biden call to reject Trump ‘extremism’ and respect elections
Furious conservatives launched a collective tirade against president Joe Biden after he used his prime-time address to the nation to warn about the dangers posed by the “extreme ideology” of Donald Trump and his adherents. In an unusually strong and sweeping indictment of his predecessor, Mr Biden said Americans must “be honest with each other” and themselves about the agenda being pushed by an extreme element of the Republican Party.“Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal,” he said, adding that the man he defeated nearly two years ago – former president Trump – and his...
Ted Cruz says 'zero chance' Biden runs in 2024, gives GOP 60% chance to flip Senate in midterms
FIRST ON FOX: Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas did not hold back when talking midterms, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) raid on former President Trump, and President Biden’s future political prospects in a Tuesday phone interview. Cruz hopped on the phone with Fox News Digital for...
“Scam to rig elections”: Tom Cotton fumes over Sarah Palin loss as GOP fans cry “stolen election”
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., fumed over Alaska's new voter-approved voting system after Democrat Mary Peltola defeated former Republican Gov. Sarah Palin in a special U.S. House election decided by ranked-choice voting. Peltola, a former state representative, became the first Alaska Native elected to Congress on Wednesday after edging out Palin...
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
To Impeach Biden Now Would Be Unconstitutional | Opinion
As I predicted when Democrats sought to impeach then-President Donald Trump on unconstitutional grounds, conservative Republicans are planning to try the same unconstitutional gambit if and when they take control of the House of Representatives. It has now been reported that efforts are underway to begin this process.
Why are Joe Biden and Donald Trump both going to this small Pennsylvania city?
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden is travelling to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to discuss gun violence. Then, on Saturday, former president Donald Trump will head to the same small town to hold a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena to support Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.On the surface, it might be surprising to see two presidents visit a city with less than 41,000 residents that is a two-hour drive from Philadelphia.But while these trips are ostensibly about Mr Biden promoting his agenda and Mr Trump attempting to rally voters for his preferred candidates, both men...
Biden shuts down 2020 election heckler at campaign launch: ‘Ignorance knows no boundaries’
Joe Biden had sharp words for a heckler who interrupted a midterm fundraiser and rally in Maryland on Thursday night.Witnesses said a man interrupted the president’s speech at Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland, yelling, “You stole the election!”The outburst prompted a rain of boos from the crowd, and the president said, “Let him go,” and “That’s OK,” before offering a comeback.“Folks, ignorance knows no boundaries, but we never gave up,” Mr Biden said to applause. “We never gave in, and we’re delivering for the American people.”The president’s remarks touted the Democrats’ legislative achievements on infrastructure, climate, and guns,...
Biden's prime-time speech to call out Trump, his loyalists
Nearly two years after he defeated Donald Trump, President Joe Biden has some unfinished business he wants to to settle with the restive forces of Trumpism. Biden planned to use a prime-time speech Thursday night at Independence Hall in Philadelphia to frame the November elections, less than 10 weeks away, as part of an ongoing battle for the “soul of the nation.” It's a reprise of his 2020 campaign theme that he is using now to cast the current stakes in as dire terms as those that sent him to the Oval Office two years ago. Biden, who largely...
Prominent SC legislators respond following President Biden's Thursday night speech
Several prominent South Carolina legislators responded following President Biden’s Thursday night speech, including Senator Lindsey Graham and Congressman Tim Scott.
Trump news – live: Ex-president heads to Pennsylvania for first rally since FBI raid
Former president Donald Trump heads to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, today for his first rally of the midterm election season and since the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago residence.The former president is going to be campaigning for Republican Doug Mastriano, who badly trails his Democratic opponent in fundraising, lags in polls and has yet to go on air with ads.Meanwhile, president Joe Biden is also set to be in the state for the Labor Day weekend as Pennsylvania turns into a political battleground.Mr Trump’s rally comes after a Florida court released a full list of what was found at the former president’s...
Palin's Chances of Beating Peltola in Midterm After Special Election Loss
Republicans may have a better chance of taking back Alaska's only House seat if they vote for another GOP candidate, polls suggest.
Washington Post column cheers Democrats ‘moving towards the attack,’ calls Biden’s hits on GOP ‘rousing’
In his latest piece for the Washington Post, columnist E.J. Dionne Jr. found the Democratic Party’s aggressive new "attack" mode politics against Republicans "rousing," claiming that it’s putting the GOP "on the defensive" in a midterm race "that once seemed theirs for the taking." Dionne also spent some...
Biden ramps up anti-Republican rhetoric ahead of midterms
President Biden appeared to take a swipe at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and other Republicans during a speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, days after likening the Trump MAGA movement to "semi-fascism." Details: "No one expects politics to be patty cake," Biden said. "Hey, sometimes it gets mean as hell. But the...
The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden’s new midterm message: protect democracy
President Biden issued a midterm-minded message on Thursday that America’s democratic values are at risk and that former President Trump and his most ardent backers are the chief reason why as his party seeks to continue momentum ahead of the November elections. Biden, speaking in prime-time from the perch...
Biden Finds New Energy Ahead of November Midterms
Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason joins Cheddar Politics to discuss the recent spurt of energy coming from President Biden and the White House just over two months ahead of the November midterms.
