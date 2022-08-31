The Air Line Pilots Association’s launch of a nationwide informational picketing campaign on September 1 raises the temperature in a heated dispute over the existence of a pilot shortage in the U.S. and the source of disruptions in operations among airlines. While airlines blame crew shortages and, more recently, government bungling leading to air traffic control interruptions, for example, ALPA places the responsibility squarely on airlines for their mismanagement of staffing needs following what the union characterizes as a predictable result of the recovery of travel demand amid the waning of the Covid pandemic.

