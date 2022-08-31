Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Europe's AllianceJet Expands Managed Fleet with Challenger
European aircraft management group AllianceJet is expanding its fleet with the addition of a second Bombardier Challenger 605 this month. By early 2023, the company expects to add more aircraft to a portfolio that already includes a Bombardier Global 6000 and Boeing 737. The Malta-based company was founded in 2020...
Aviation International News
Luxaviation Adds To Charter, Managed Fleet
Charter and managed aircraft provider Luxaviation has added six aircraft to its fleet, five of which will be used for charter, the Luxembourg-based company announced yesterday. The five aircraft include a Bombardier Global 5000; two Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen2s and a CJ2; and a Beechcraft King Air 260. A Bombardier Challenger 604 was added to its managed fleet but will not be available for charter.
Aviation International News
Premiere Jets Expands Charter Fleet
Premier Private Jets has expanded its business jet fleet with the addition of two Cessna Citation Ultras, the Stuart, Florida-based Part 135 operator announced this week. The Ultras join the company’s floating fleet of light and midsize jets that include the CitationJet, Citation Bravo, and Hawker 400XP and 800XP/850XP.
Aviation International News
Yingling Joins Fly Louie's Preferred FBO Network
Yingling Aviation is seeing new business since joining the Fly Louie Alliance as one of its preferred FBOs. The FBO based at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport joined the network of more than 300 independent charter operators following contact between it and the network at the NBAA Schedulers and Dispatchers Conference earlier this year.
Aviation International News
Argus International Adds Bizav Analytics Service
Argus International has launched a new analytics service to help support business aviation companies and their strategic initiatives. Under Argus Analytics, the company provides one-on-one sessions with an analyst as part of a customer’s ClearView subscription. “ClearView with Argus Analytics supports operators by giving them access to our global...
Aviation International News
GAMI Secures Piston Fleet Approval for Unleaded Avgas
The FAA on Thursday granted supplemental type certificates for the use of the General Aviation Modifications Inc. (GAMI) G100UL high-octane unleaded fuel throughout the piston-powered aircraft fleet. Deputy FAA Administrator Bradley Mims called the action a “major step toward supporting the safe replacement of leaded gas.”. Under the broad...
Aviation International News
AINsight: Day in the Life of a First-time Buyer
We are approaching the end of the second year of record purchases by first-time business aircraft buyers. Some entered this orbit being frustrated or even scared of airlines and public airports because of Covid, while others were lured by 100 percent bonus depreciation on both new and preowned aircraft. Regardless...
Aviation International News
Product Support Survey 2022, Part 2: Flight Deck Avionics, Cabin Management Systems, and Airborne Connectivity
In this year’s Product Support Survey, AIN readers once again rated Garmin at the top of the list in the Flight Deck Avionics category, with an 8.9 Overall Average, up 0.3 from last year. The rankings replicated last year’s results, with Collins Aerospace in second place at 8.2, down slightly from last year’s 8.3. Coming in third was Universal Avionics at 8.0, down 0.2 from last year, followed by Honeywell at 7.6.
Aviation International News
People in Aviation
Rolls-Royce appointed Tufan Erginbilgic as CEO and executive director of Rolls-Royce Holdings. Erginbilgic will succeed Warren East in the role on Jan.1, 2023. Erginbilgic, who has a background in engineering, serve with BP for more than 20 years and has also held several non-executive directorships in heavy industry and manufacturing companies, including at GKN.
Aviation International News
Aircraft Values Remain Strong Despite Economic Headwinds
Preowned business aircraft values remain strong, although there is some evidence that the seller’s market may be changing, according to the third-quarter 2022 Vref Market Trend Report. These strong valuations persist despite inflation and recessionary fears, Vref said. A summer slowdown hasn’t affected most aircraft model prices, the report...
Aviation International News
U.S. Dispute over Pilot Shortages, Flight Disruptions Ratchets Up
The Air Line Pilots Association’s launch of a nationwide informational picketing campaign on September 1 raises the temperature in a heated dispute over the existence of a pilot shortage in the U.S. and the source of disruptions in operations among airlines. While airlines blame crew shortages and, more recently, government bungling leading to air traffic control interruptions, for example, ALPA places the responsibility squarely on airlines for their mismanagement of staffing needs following what the union characterizes as a predictable result of the recovery of travel demand amid the waning of the Covid pandemic.
Aviation International News
Modern Aviation Completes Buy of Sheltair's NYC FBOs
Modern Aviation has completed its purchase of Sheltair’s New York City-area FBOs with the acquisition of its locations at Long Island Republic (KFRG) and Francis S. Gabreski (KFOK) airports. The deal was first announced in October 2021, and by this past March, Modern had acquired the Sheltair bases at John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia, and Long Island MacArthur airports.
Aviation International News
DuPage Airport Opens New U.S. Customs Facility
Chicago DuPage Airport yesterday opened a $1.3 million U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility. The 2,200-sq-ft, user-fee CBP facility is conveniently located on the first floor of the DuPage Flight Center FBO. “This new facility adds to DuPage Airport’s top-tier aviation services, including the region’s longest runway outside of...
