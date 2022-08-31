ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

A preview of high school games AggieScoop will see Week 2

By Marshall Levenson
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eBVJ4_0hcbCoNz00
Sam Spiegelman/On3

AggieScoop (Marshall Levenson and Tim Verghese) will each be in attendance at a number of a high school games this weekend. This weekend is Week 2 of high school games in most of Texas and we will be covering games in the Houston and Dallas markets. Here is a rundown of the games we will see live this weekend and the Texas A&M recruits playing.

Note: AggieScoop will also be in attendance at the season opener of Texas A&M vs. Sam Houston State.

Thursday 9/1

Fort Bend Hightower vs Spring Westfield (Tim)

Location: Planet Ford Stadium (Spring)

Texas A&M targets on rosters: 2024 Four-Star WR Zion Kearney, 2024 Four-Star RB Jeremy Payne

Klein Forest vs. Humble (Marshall)

Location: Turner Stadium (Humble)

Texas A&M targets on rosters: 2024 Top 100 WR Jelani Watkins

Friday 9/2

League City Clear Springs vs Alvin Shadow Creek (Tim)

Location: Freedom Field (Rosharon)

Texas A&M targets on rosters: None

(Marshall): Due to game scheduling changes, this game is TBD

Saturday 9/3

Orlando (Fla.) Jones vs. Duncanville (Tex.) High (Marshall)

Location: Herman Clark Stadium (Fort Worth)

Texas A&M targets on rosters: 2024 No. 1 LB Colin Simmons, 2024 Four-Star DL D’Antre Robinson, 2024 Top 100 LB Malik Bryant (Miami Commit)

No. 6 Texas A&M vs. Sam Houston State (Tim)

Location: College Station

Time: 11 A.M.

Tim will have game live game coverage from Kyle Field as well as any updates from a recruiting standpoint while at the game. This includes visitor lists, photos, and more.

Game Coverage

Both Tim and I will be providing live updates, photos, and videos from the games as well as conducting post game interviews with all prospects. Content will be put out in the following days to AggieScoop. Along with the prospects who have been offered and are in this list, there are numerous prospects who do not yet hold offers that we will get live evaluations on. Most of these names will be underclassmen that the Aggies are evaluating themselves.

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 2

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake picked up its 42nd consecutive win with a 47-14 win over Converse Judson to close out nondistrict play Friday. Lake Travis fell to 0-2 with a 35-28 loss to Cibolo Steele and Dripping Springs moved to 2-0 with a 37-7 win over Converse Wagner. San Marcos had to go to overtime […]
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Four-star Jamari McDowell sets commitment date

Manvel (Texas) High four-star recruit Jamari McDowell tells On3 he will announce his college decision on September 24th. A few weeks ago, the 6-foot-5 combo guard announced his final four schools: Kansas, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, and Xavier. McDowell has officially visited each of his finalists and says he hopes to return to Texas A&M and Wake Forest “soon”.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Recruiting update on 5-star Baye Fall

Baye Fall has been a five-star mainstay since On3’s inception. The 6-foot-10 center uses his lanky, wirey frame and non-stop motor to consistently find production on the floor. Fall is On3’s No. 9 player in the 2023 rankings. The 6-foot-10 center had good summer on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit....
BASKETBALL
KETK / FOX51 News

Friday Football Fever: Week 2 scores

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week two of the 2022 season and we have the list of scores for your favorite team. Check them out below: PUBLIC SCHOOLS Marshall 11 @ Longview 48 Final Tyler 27 @ Tyler Legacy 29 Final Nacogdoches 0 @ Lufkin 37 Final Henderson 35 […]
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Aggies#Dallas#American Football#Highschoolsports#Aggiescoop#The Texas A M#Fort Bend Hightower#Tbd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Gamer: Oregon football vs. Georgia Live Updates

It’s officially game day for the Oregon Ducks. ScoopDuck reporter Charlie Folkestad is on the ground in Atlanta to cover No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia at Mercedes Benz Stadium, and the ScoopDuck crew will have you covered here with live updates throughout the afternoon. Follow along and...
EUGENE, OR
desotoisd.org

Boys Basketball Coach Appointment

DeSoto High School Boys Basketball Coach Richard Bacon was recently named to the Texas High School coaches’ Association's Board of Directors, a three-year term to which he was elected by members of the THSCA representing the region. “The Board appointment means the world to me,” Bacon said. “ I...
DESOTO, TX
On3.com

Notre Dame football score predictions: Fighting Irish at Ohio State staff picks

The wait is almost over. It’s just about time for Notre Dame and Ohio State to finally go head-to-head Saturday night in a primetime matchup at Ohio Stadium. It’s a game that has received much fanfare over the offseason, and rightfully so. It’s not often programs of this stature and teams with such lofty expectations face off in Week 1. The attention will intensify with ESPN’s College GameDay live from Columbus Saturday morning and an entire day of anticipation leading into a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

College GameDay: Predictions for Week 1, Notre Dame at Ohio State

After giving us a taste of what’s to come during their Week 0 show last Saturday, the College GameDay crew was back together and on campus to do the real thing for Week 1. Broadcasting live from Columbus, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and Rece Davis held court ahead of the highly-anticipated showdown between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Ohio State Buckeyes. With a raucous crowd behind them, the crew previewed and predicting the biggest showdowns on the Week 1 slate.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

2024 4-star WR Ryan Wingo visiting Ohio State tonight

St. Louis (Mo.) St. Louis University five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo will be at Ohio State this weekend for the Buckeyes primetime game against Notre Dame. It will be his first visit to Ohio State. Wingo is the No. 4 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3...
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

5-star AJ Johnson cancels USC visit

AJ Johnson, the No. 15 overall prospect in the 2023 On3 Consensus, will no longer officially visit Southern California as planned on September 3, a source told On3. We were told the visit was postponed; however, a make-up date has yet to be rescheduled. The 6-foot-5 point guard from Fresno,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Shane Beamer talks recruiting during home football weekend

South Carolina and Shane Beamer subscribe to the ABC theory when it comes to recruiting. That is the “Always Be ‘Crooting” camp. And because of that Beamer is constantly making pitches for high school prospects to be in Williams-Brice on home Saturdays. So it stands to reason...
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
67K+
Followers
67K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy