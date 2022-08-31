A preview of high school games AggieScoop will see Week 2

Sam Spiegelman/On3

AggieScoop (Marshall Levenson and Tim Verghese) will each be in attendance at a number of a high school games this weekend. This weekend is Week 2 of high school games in most of Texas and we will be covering games in the Houston and Dallas markets. Here is a rundown of the games we will see live this weekend and the Texas A&M recruits playing.

Note: AggieScoop will also be in attendance at the season opener of Texas A&M vs. Sam Houston State.

Thursday 9/1

Fort Bend Hightower vs Spring Westfield (Tim)

Location: Planet Ford Stadium (Spring)

Texas A&M targets on rosters: 2024 Four-Star WR Zion Kearney, 2024 Four-Star RB Jeremy Payne

Klein Forest vs. Humble (Marshall)

Location: Turner Stadium (Humble)

Texas A&M targets on rosters: 2024 Top 100 WR Jelani Watkins

Friday 9/2

League City Clear Springs vs Alvin Shadow Creek (Tim)

Location: Freedom Field (Rosharon)

Texas A&M targets on rosters: None

(Marshall): Due to game scheduling changes, this game is TBD

Saturday 9/3

Orlando (Fla.) Jones vs. Duncanville (Tex.) High (Marshall)

Location: Herman Clark Stadium (Fort Worth)

Texas A&M targets on rosters: 2024 No. 1 LB Colin Simmons, 2024 Four-Star DL D’Antre Robinson, 2024 Top 100 LB Malik Bryant (Miami Commit)

No. 6 Texas A&M vs. Sam Houston State (Tim)

Location: College Station

Time: 11 A.M.

Tim will have game live game coverage from Kyle Field as well as any updates from a recruiting standpoint while at the game. This includes visitor lists, photos, and more.

Game Coverage

Both Tim and I will be providing live updates, photos, and videos from the games as well as conducting post game interviews with all prospects. Content will be put out in the following days to AggieScoop. Along with the prospects who have been offered and are in this list, there are numerous prospects who do not yet hold offers that we will get live evaluations on. Most of these names will be underclassmen that the Aggies are evaluating themselves.