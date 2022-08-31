Read full article on original website
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Three Promotions Announced at CLH, CPAs & ConsultantsBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
MLive.com
Friday night Grand Rapids football scores, highlights for Sept. 2
Week 2 of the high school football season concluded Friday night across the Grand Rapids area. It was a limited schedule that saw Caledonia, Catholic Central, East Kentwood and Zeeland West earn victories. Check out scores and highlights below. Caledonia 68, North Farmington 14. Caledonia (2-0) led 35-7 after the...
fhcsportsreport.com
Varsity football towers over Portage Central in a blow out game
Another week into the school year means another week of football here in Ranger Country, and this week the boys varsity football team wasted no time when it came to getting its second victory of the season. The Rangers traveled south to Portage Central last night, September 1, to take on the Mustangs in what would have been a game to write home about.
joeinsider.com
Football Gallery: Schoolcraft 22, Centreville 2
Schoolcraft hosted and defeated Centreville 22-2 in a non-conference week two football game Thursday evening. Although the Bulldogs outgained the Eagles early two-to-one, three turnovers would cost Centreville. The Bulldogs drop to 1-1 with the loss while the Eagles improve to 2-0. Centreville travels to Sand Creek in week three...
Watervliet, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Dowagiac Union High School football team will have a game with Watervliet High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WNDU
BBQ pitmaster returns to Dowagiac
Over 100,000 fans are expected to be inside Ohio Stadium Saturday night for the top-five matchup between Notre Dame and Ohio State. Faith leaders call on South Bend mayor to reimagine, improve public safety. Updated: 5 hours ago. Community faith leaders meet with South Bend Mayor James Mueller in hopes...
How to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes are set to open their season at Ohio Stadium against No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday evening.
stadiumjourney.com
Sullivan Field – Grand Rapids MI
At the corner of Valley Avenue and 6th Street NW in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a baseball field and bleachers were built in 1937 using WPA funds. It was named Valley Field. In its early years, it was customary for teams from nearby towns to play games wherever they could find a field. Valley Field was an ideal choice. The Grand Rapids Black Sox, owned by Grand Rapids’ citizen and Negro League great Ted Raspberry, played here as well.
awesomemitten.com
8 Best Apple Festivals in Michigan to Experience
Looking for the best fall apple festivals in Michigan? We’ve got you covered!. When the apples on the trees become ripe, red, and crisp, there’s cause for celebration in Michigan. This fruit is a big deal in the Great Lakes State, as there are nearly 15 million apple trees across the state, as well as about 775 family-owned apple farms and orchards.
Inside Indiana Business
South Bend to redevelop Eddy Street cloverleaf interchanges
Two professors from the University of Notre Dame are spearheading planning efforts for an infrastructure redevelopment project in South Bend. With the support of a $2.4 million federal infrastructure grant, the city and university are endeavoring to remove several cloverleaf interchanges, freeway-like ramps built in the 1960s as part of an urban renewal project.
WWMTCw
Tracking: Power outages, damage reported from West Michigan storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers were without power Monday as a thunderstorm rolls through West Michigan. Damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, hail, and even a weak tornado were all on the proverbial weather table starting around 3 p.m. and tapering off around midnight. Local airports reported...
rv-pro.com
Dometic Makes Splash at Forest River Owner’s Group Rally
Dometic participated in the annual Forest River Owner’s Group (FROG) International Rally held at the Elkhart (Indiana) County 4-H Fairgrounds Aug. 14-20. At the event, Dometic showcased the recently released Dometic GO collection, a series of camp and RV furniture, storage, and hydration products designed to promote and enhance mobile living. Dometic’s team of service technicians provided on-site repair services and technical assistance for attendees as well. In addition, the company hosted a fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Indiana – St. Joseph County, donating 100% of the funds raised to the organization to support athletes, purchase new equipment and promote sports participation.
WNDU
Nationally renowned pitmaster returns to Dowagiac, serves up BBQ to hometown
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Folks in Dowagiac lined up on Friday to get a taste of some hometown barbeque that’s made its way into the national spotlight!. Pitmaster and contestant in the Netflix series “American BBQ Showdown” James “Big J” Boatright returned to Dowagiac to share his ‘q’ with his hometown.
Monday's storm damage causes multiple power outages
Damage from Monday’s storms have caused multiple power outages throughout West Michigan. According to Consumers Energy, about 146,682 customers have been affected.
Mom of woman shot, killed on I-94: ‘It’s not fair’
The mother of a woman who was shot and killed on I-94 in Portage says she drove by the police scene but had no idea her daughter was involved.
WNDU
Progress continues on Mishawaka Inn redevelopment
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Progress is continuing on the Mishawaka Inn redevelopment project. Plans call for more than 100 new housing units to be built on riverfront property at a cost of up to $7.3 million dollars. Next week, city council members will be asked to provide property tax breaks...
abc57.com
Clay High School on lockdown Friday in response to student fight
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Clay High School was on a brief lockdown on Friday in response to a fight between students, according to the South Bend Community School Corporation. The St. Joseph County Police Department was called to the school at 11:20 a.m. for a fight involving three students. By...
Body found in Coopersville storm sewer is missing man
The body of a missing Coopersville man was found in a storm sewer Wednesday, authorities say.
Child injured when school bus rolls on side in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – One child was injured when a school bus rolled on its side after a crash. A 40-year-old Dowagiac man was driving the Dowagiac Union Schools bus around 6:43 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the intersection of Dewey Lake Street and Atwood Road in Wayne Township, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said.
abc57.com
Tony Sacco's closes in Granger
GRANGER, Ind. - Granger's Tony Sacco's restaurant has closed for business, the restaurant announced on Facebook Thursday. The pizza restaurant cited irreversible COVID repercussions and difficulty hiring staff as reasons for closing. The restaurant has been in business for the past ten years.
