Five-star David Hicks Jr. talks Texas A&M

The bar and golf simulator The Perfect Round Golf plans to open in mid-September, according to owner Michael Downing. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The bar and golf simulator The Perfect Round Golf plans to open in mid-September, according to owner Michael Downing. Downing described The Perfect Round Golf as a “high-end cocktail bar with a golf simulator” and said it is targeted at people who may not have golf experience. According to The Perfect Round’s Facebook page, the golf bays can be rented hourly and hold up to six players each. The Perfect Round Golf is at 1219 Grand Central Parkway, Conroe. 281-796-4643. www.theperfectroundgolf.com.

CONROE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO