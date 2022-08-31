JD PicKell: Spencer Rattler doesn't have to be Superman for South Carolina

(Dugan/GamecockCentral.com)

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler will be making his much anticipated debut for the Gamecocks this weekend. And On3’s JD PicKell believes in order for him and the team to be succesful this season, that Rattler has to realize that he doesn’t have to do everything for their offense.

“This is something we have harped on throughout the existence of this show, something Shane Beamer actually said at SEC media day so credit to him, Spencer Rattler needs to know he does not have to be Superman for South Carolina. Those are the exact words actually that Shane Beamer said, we told him he doesn’t need to be Superman, that needs to be the theme throughout the year,” PicKell said.

PicKell elaborated on what he feels will be the consequences if Rattler tries to do too much this season for South Carolina’s offense.

“Because when you feel pressure as a quarterback, that leads to trying to do too much. When you try to do too much, and press, leads to poor decisions. When you make poor decisions, that leads to turnovers, which leads to your team losing games. South Carolina has a lot on this roster, they have a quarterback with a lot of ability, don’t overcomplicate it. Allow him to get the ball to playmakers, allow him to work, and allow this system to come to him,” PicKell said.

PicKell believes offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield will have a major role in Rattler’s play style this season, and could be the one to take off Rattler’s Superman cape by implementing a quick game heavy offense.

“Spencer Rattler, by nature of his history, I think would do well to get some parameters from Marcus Satterfield. So in my humble opinion, I think you need to allow Spencer Rattler to have a lot of quick game in this offense and that’s sort of something that Marcus Satterfield is going to implement, it’s not going to be west coast in nature. But to sum it all up, to give you the broadest strokes of what I think you need to have in quick game for Spencer Rattler, give him easy access throws,” PicKell said.

South Carolina has a multitude of weapons in their offense, and utilizing them with a balance of quick and deep passes could be the key to their success this season.

“Give him throws to where it’s three step drop, one, two, ball is out. We’re not taking a five step and a hitch, looking around, having to get from one side of the field all the way to the other and check back to our check down. There’s a time for that, don’t get it twisted they’re going to have to call that at some point this season, but when it comes to the bread and butter let him do what he does. Process the defense quick, get it to those playmakers, because they’ve got a lot of them. Dak Joyner, stud. Jaheim Bell, absolute freak, he’s one of my breakout players in 2022,” PicKell said.

Many feel that Rattler can be the driving force for the Gamecocks this season that gets them over the hump, and PicKell belives that making him confident and comfortable will only elevate their offensive attack this season.

“And so for Spencer Rattler do what you’re supposed to do at quarterback and equip him to do what he’s supposed to do at quarterback, don’t make simple things complicated. That’s the first thing and I think ultimately what that does is one builds your confidence because you have a lot of completions, two you get more comfortable because you’re getting into a rhythm, the offense is flowing, you’re moving the chains. Good things happen when you have confident and comfortable quarterback, quick game for Spencer Rattler, a lot of quick game, is only going to cater to that,” PicKell said.