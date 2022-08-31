ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Bianco and Ole Miss baseball add commitment from 2025 outfielder Griffin Enis

By Zach Berry
 3 days ago
Oxford celebrates Ole Miss baseball's first national championship

The 2022 national champion Ole Miss Rebels added a big-time commitment from 2025 infielder Luke Romine earlier this week.

And not to be outdone, head coach Mike Bianco and his staff added another talented sophomore when Corinth (Miss.) outfielder Griffin Enis announced his verbal commitment on Twitter.

The 6-foot, 175 pound utility recruit from Corinth High School, like Romine, plays with Easley Baseball Club in the summer and has received a ton of praise from Perfect Game scouts.

“Griffin Enis is a 2025 OF/SS with a 6-0 175 lb. frame from Corinth, MS who attends Corinth. Medium athletic build with some length and present strength and more to come. Outstanding runner, 6.50 in the sixty. Right handed hitter, hits from a narrow base with a short load into his swing, long and extended rotational swing with good bat speed and some jump off the barrel, works gap to gap with good carry on the ball, gets the ball in the air consistently, projects more power in the future. Primary outfielder on defense, fields the ball out front cleanly and maintains his momentum into his throws well, gets good carry on his throws and makes consistently accurate throws. Also worked out in the middle infield but is best suited for CF/RF in the future. Outstanding student.”

One coach in Mississippi told OMSpirit he has the versatility and ceiling to play all over the field but he appears to be a future outfielder who can use his 6.48 60-yard dash speed to cut balls off in the gap and rundown fly balls.

At the plate, he has a very balanced approach and flashes decent power to all fields for a sophomore in high school. Furthermore, he shows an advanced skill set when handling off-speed pitches and using all fields.

Enis is the sixth 2025 commit in Bianco’s class, joining fellow Mississippian Romine and four out-of-state prospects.

