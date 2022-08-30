Read full article on original website
Worker in Shock as Customer Pays With Almost Century-Old $100 Bill
The average lifespan of a $100 bill is just 15 years, making this 1934 bill still in circulation far older than is expected.
Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.” Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump’s backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he’s been familiar with since Fetterman’s days as mayor of nearby Braddock. “Dr. Oz hasn’t showed me one thing to get me to vote for him,” he said. “I won’t vote for someone I don’t know.” Mitko’s thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president shifts to general election mode with a rally Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the first of the fall campaign.
Florida A&M injured football player: 'I put my body on the line' to make money for school
A nagging thought rushed over Florida A&M offensive lineman Bryan Crawford on Saturday night as he stood hurting during the second half of the 32-point loss to North Carolina. And during the flight home that some of his teammates never wanted to take in the first place. "I felt I...
More than 39 million under excessive heat warnings as scorching heat wave expands
An extreme heat wave that has been ongoing for days across much of the West will show no signs of fading over the Labor Day weekend. In fact, while some in the Northwest may encounter a reprieve from the heat, others will see the mercury rise even more over the coming days as the intense heat spreads eastward.
Man who flew plane over Mississippi faces criminal charges
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a man who stole a plane and flew it over Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart store faces charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said at a press conference that Cory Wayne Patterson didn’t...
With Democrats like these, why is anyone surprised Missouri is so deep red?
With little more than two months until our general election, what are Missouri Democratic Party officers doing? Are officials such as Michael Butler, Genevieve Williams, Randy Dunn, Matthew Patterson and Akeam Ashford encouraging voters to vote? Is there coordination with churches and other organizations to make sure voters who need physical help can get to the polls? Do voters fully understand the voter ID requirements? Are young voters being targeted to register?
From the Army to Fort Worth superintendent, Angélica Ramsey’s career is a rocket ride
Angélica Ramsey is on a fast elevator ride to the top, and it’s obvious why. As the superintendent-in-waiting for Fort Worth’s central-city schools, she brings a résumé completely unlike other career educators’, and the desire to help young learners pursue education to success. I...
Oklahoma and its affinity for the death penalty
Oklahoma last week began what many are viewing as a state-sanctioned onslaught on its incarcerated population — executing its first death row inmate out of an unprecedented 25 inmates scheduled to be put to death in a total of 29 months. The latest execution, of James Coddington, a white...
