The Associated Press

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.” Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump’s backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he’s been familiar with since Fetterman’s days as mayor of nearby Braddock. “Dr. Oz hasn’t showed me one thing to get me to vote for him,” he said. “I won’t vote for someone I don’t know.” Mitko’s thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president shifts to general election mode with a rally Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the first of the fall campaign.
AOL Corp

Man who flew plane over Mississippi faces criminal charges

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a man who stole a plane and flew it over Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart store faces charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said at a press conference that Cory Wayne Patterson didn’t...
AOL Corp

With Democrats like these, why is anyone surprised Missouri is so deep red?

With little more than two months until our general election, what are Missouri Democratic Party officers doing? Are officials such as Michael Butler, Genevieve Williams, Randy Dunn, Matthew Patterson and Akeam Ashford encouraging voters to vote? Is there coordination with churches and other organizations to make sure voters who need physical help can get to the polls? Do voters fully understand the voter ID requirements? Are young voters being targeted to register?
AOL Corp

Oklahoma and its affinity for the death penalty

Oklahoma last week began what many are viewing as a state-sanctioned onslaught on its incarcerated population — executing its first death row inmate out of an unprecedented 25 inmates scheduled to be put to death in a total of 29 months. The latest execution, of James Coddington, a white...
