Teen charged in 4-part shooting spree in Detroit ‘thought world was ending,’ family says
DETROIT – Multiple new developments are coming in the random shooting spree that left three people dead in Detroit. Detroit police now confirm one of the victims was just 16 years old. That comes as Local 4 learns new chilling information about the 19-year-old accused of pulling the trigger.
Cash, coke, guns seized in bust of Macomb County drug trafficking organization: MSP
MSP announced Friday that COMET executed three search warrants on a Macomb County drug trafficking organization, resulting in the seizure of three pistols, approximately half-a-pound of cocaine and over $100,000 in “criminal assets.”
Port Huron woman killed in hit and run trying to help accident victim
PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A vigil was held in Port Huron Thursday for a life gone too soon. As Candy Trumball was helping an accident victim, she was hit by a car and killed -- along with another person involved in the crash Wednesday night. "She was a...
Trooper on motorcycle injured after rear-ending vehicle in northern Oakland County
A motor trooper is recovering after their motorcycle crashed into the back of vehicle waiting to turn in Oakland County on Friday. Michigan State Police said a trooper on a motorcycle was heading northbound on Dixie Highway in Groveland Township
Person of interest questioned in fatal St. Clair County hit-and-run
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – Authorities in St. Clair County are questioning a person of interest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, a 30-year-old Marysville man called 911 at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, to report that he had hit a bicyclist in the 3700 block of Dove Road in Port Huron Township.
Port Huron man arrested after making threats targeting McLaren Hospital
PORT HURON, Mich. – A threat made on Tuesday towards a St. Clair County hospital caused the facility to go into lockdown. According to Port Huron police, a phone call was made around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, and a 56-year-old resident threatened McLaren Hospital. The man, whose identity has not...
Police: Victim in Sunday shooting rampage identified as 16-year-old girl
Detroit police say they have identified one of the three victim's killed during the August 28 shooting rampage in Detroit as a 16-year-old girl.
26-year-old sought by Detroit police after fatally shooting driver and fleeing
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 26-year-old suspected in a homicide in Detroit is being sought by police after authorities found his vehicle this week. Demetrius Lovell Johnson followed two people in the area of 7 Mile and Sherwood last Friday when he fired a shot, killing the driver. Detroit police...
Morning 4: Man’s body found floating in lake in Waterford Township -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Officials find body of man in 20s floating in Oakland County lake. Officials found the body of a man in his 20s floating in an...
Detroit police looking for man accused of fatally shooting another from car
DETROIT – Police are looking for help locating a man accused of fatally shooting another last week in Detroit. Detroit police are looking for Demetrius Johnson, 26, who is said to be involved in a fatal shooting that occurred on Friday, Aug. 26. According to authorities, at about 9:53...
Woman brake checks driver behind her, fires shots in I-96 road rage incident, police say
DETROIT – A woman brake checked a driver behind her and then fired shots at the car during a road rage incident on I-96 in Detroit, police said. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 1) in the eastbound lanes of I-96 Express near Wyoming Avenue, according to authorities.
Man running from Detroit Police shot by woman after running onto her porch
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who was running from Detroit Police is recovering in the hospital after running onto a woman's porch and being shot by the woman. Police were trying to pull over the car Thursday night after a hit-and-run but the 24-year-old refused to stop and led police on a slow-speed chase. It eventually ended on a homeowner's porch on Cherrylawn near Santa Clara in Detroit when he got out and started running.
Good Samaritan killed in hit-and-run in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A Port Huron Township woman died Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle while trying to help a bicyclist who themselves had been hit by a vehicle and killed. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, a 30-year-old Marysville man called 911 at...
Case against man accused of raping child bound over to circuit court
An 18-year-old man accused of raping a child in Pontiac will face an Oakland County Circuit judge for three felony charges. Kevin Dwayne Wilson is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct, first-degree and second-degree, involving a victim under the age of 13. He was arraigned on the charges in May for the alleged offenses occurring Jan. 15.
WATCH: Detroit burglary suspect tries to turn security camera, but it shows him entering house anyway
Police are searching for a burglary suspect in Detroit who was caught on camera climbing a fence and then trying to turn the camera away, only to be seen entering the house anyway.
Candlelight vigil held for missing 15-year-old girl in Commerce Township
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County teenager’s disappearance has friends and family baffled and begging for her safe return. Laken Lewis was last seen in the Stratford Villa Mobile Home Park on Aug. 18. Neighbors say they saw her out for a walk, and they said she...
Resident finds man's body floating in Oakland County lake
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are trying to determine what happened after a man's body was found floating in an Oakland County lake early Thursday morning.According to Waterford Police, a resident found the body at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore.The victim has not been identified but is believed to be in his 20s. The cause of death was not immediately known.If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Waterford Police at 248-674-0351.
Suspected Detroit serial killer pleads guilty to all 6 cases, to serve 45-70 years in prison
DETROIT – A suspected Detroit serial killer pleaded guilty Friday to all six of his cases and is set to spend several decades in prison. Detroit officials said Deangelo Martin, 37, of Detroit, pleaded guilty and will have sentences that run concurrent to one another for 45-70 years. He...
Woman, 20, allegedly had alcohol in her system when she fatally struck pedestrian
DETROIT – A minor who allegedly consumed alcohol prior to driving on a suspended license is facing charges in a crash that resulted in the death of one pedestrian and serious injuries to another, authorities said. Shacuria Latrice Nicholson, 20, of Warren, is charged in connection with the car...
Toxicology report: Opioids found in deceased Oceana County 4-year-old
A toxicology report has been released in connection to the death of a Grant Township 4-year-old. The victim had fentanyl in his system when he died, the toxicology report explains.
