ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Huron, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Port Huron, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Port
fox2detroit.com

Man running from Detroit Police shot by woman after running onto her porch

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who was running from Detroit Police is recovering in the hospital after running onto a woman's porch and being shot by the woman. Police were trying to pull over the car Thursday night after a hit-and-run but the 24-year-old refused to stop and led police on a slow-speed chase. It eventually ended on a homeowner's porch on Cherrylawn near Santa Clara in Detroit when he got out and started running.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Oakland Press

Case against man accused of raping child bound over to circuit court

An 18-year-old man accused of raping a child in Pontiac will face an Oakland County Circuit judge for three felony charges. Kevin Dwayne Wilson is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct, first-degree and second-degree, involving a victim under the age of 13. He was arraigned on the charges in May for the alleged offenses occurring Jan. 15.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Resident finds man's body floating in Oakland County lake

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are trying to determine what happened after a man's body was found floating in an Oakland County lake early Thursday morning.According to Waterford Police, a resident found the body at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore.The victim has not been identified but is believed to be in his 20s. The cause of death was not immediately known.If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Waterford Police at 248-674-0351.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy