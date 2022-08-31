Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Official: Fenerbahçe sign Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea
The Batsman’s six-year cinematic universe has officially come to its conclusion. Michy Batshuayi is a Chelsea player no more, completing his transfer to Fenerbahçe today on a 2+1 year deal. This may not have been his first-choice outcome, with a proposed transfer to Nottingham Forest collapsing at the...
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. West Ham United, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
Thomas Tuchel has called this match a chance to start the season anew, so let’s see if we can indeed do that and make this a turning point. Of course we cannot erase the previous five games, but it’s a long season ahead with plenty on offer. To...
SB Nation
Liverpool Team News
Forced into more starts than he might have had otherwise, Firmino has impressed. It looks like they are going on the pitch to play together, says the club no. 1 goalkeeper about Liverpool fans. By Avantika Goswami September 2. Notable journalist believes that the Reds’ surprise deadline day signing can...
SB Nation
When does the transfer window close - Everton’s key dates, times & upcoming schedule
The Premier League season is well underway and each team will have played five games by the time the summer transfer window comes to a close. Everton have been very active in this summer, confirming six signings with a seventh close to being sealed, but Frank Lampard and Kevin Thelwell will be very aware that there are still some key areas in this side that need to be addressed.
Erik ten Hag to be ‘friend’ and ‘teacher’ for Ronaldo as fitness issues remain
Erik ten Hag has said he will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s friend or teacher depending on what is required to manage him productively for the team, but the Manchester United manager has concerns about the 37-year-old’s fitness. “I will be his friend and sometimes I will be his teacher....
SB Nation
Tuchel hoping to rebuild confidence, belief in Chelsea after comeback win against West Ham United
Thomas Tuchel was looking to start the season anew this weekend, at least figuratively since we obviously cannot get back the eight points we had dropped in the first five games of the season, and in terms of narrative, he probably couldn’t have asked for a better way to do it.
SB Nation
Thursday September 1st Open Thread
Thursday September 1st Open Thread
FIFA・
SB Nation
Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Match Recap | Dogged determination
As far as footballing spectacles go, the Merseyside Derby as a Saturday early kickoff was never going to be one for the ages. However, the performance Everton put in is going to be one that Frank Lampard points to when he’s talking about how he is changing things on the Blue half of Merseyside. In the end the 0-0 scoreline was fair to both sides even though both clubs will know they could have won this one too.
SB Nation
September 2nd-5th Long Weekend Open Thread
September 2nd-5th Long Weekend Open Thread
SB Nation
Lampard provides squad update ahead of Merseyside Derby
With the transfer window now firmly shut, it’s back to the drawing board for Frank Lampard and his coaching staff as they attempt to convert Everton’s awkward start to the Premier League season into wins and more points on the board. That starts with a challenging ask tomorrow...
SB Nation
Luke Mbete Joins Huddersfield On Loan -Official
Luke Mbete has joined Huddersfield Town on a season-long loan. The 18-year-old defender will spend the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign with Danny Schofield’s Championship outfit in what is the first loan move of his career. A good deal as business with Huddy has been well and he should...
SB Nation
Liverpool Move for Arthur Melo Reportedly Forced by Henderson Injury
Liverpool don’t like to make panic buys. That has been clear in recent seasons, and was an approach again on display this summer when Aurélien Tchouaméni chose Real Madrid and Dortmund was unwilling to sell Jude Bellingham and they decided to stick with what they already had for the 2022-23 season.
SB Nation
Talking Arsenal and Manchester United w/Aaron Lerner
Colin and Pauly are joined by Aaron Lerner from The Short Fuse, SB Nation’s Arsenal blog. They discuss Arsenal’s great start to the season, their rebuild process in comparison to Manchester United’s, and the match between the two clubs on Sunday. Be sure to like, share, rate...
SB Nation
How do you rate Chelsea’s 2022 summer transfer window?
This time last year, no one would’ve expect that we had just witnessed the final summer transfer window of the Roman Abramovich era, which, despite breaking the club transfer record, was a relatively quiet one, with Chelsea almost breaking even in terms of net spend. There was no danger...
SB Nation
Talking Points: What changes did we see under new Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray?
Despite a change of head coach, the formation and team were the same as the XI that started at home to Norwich early last Saturday afternoon. The other key trend that continued from Saturday and previous matches was the intense high press applied by the lads right from the first whistle.
SB Nation
Tuchel explains Billy Gilmour departure, Denis Zakaria arrival
In general, people seem quite happy with Chelsea’s 2022 summer transfer window. A little over 50 per cent in our incredibly uber-scientific poll rated it a “smiley face”, while the “grinning face” and the “neutral face” each got about one-fifth of the vote. Only six per cent were unhappy or very unhappy.
BBC
West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Burnley: Brandon Thomas-Asante rescues point for Baggies
West Bromwich Albion left it until the last second to rescue a point against Burnley as debutant Brandon Thomas-Asante came off the bench to scramble in a 98th-minute equaliser. Former Albion striker Jay Rodriguez looked to have made a winning return to The Hawthorns when he scored from the penalty...
SB Nation
SB Nation
Official: Liverpool Sign Juventus Midfielder Arthur Melo
Liverpool have this evening officially completed the loan signing of 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus, with the controlling player set to join a side in the midst of an injury crisis that compelled them to seek to sign a player at his position. It’s not the signing of...
SB Nation
Lampard ‘very pleased’, explains why no forwards were signed on deadline day
Everton host Liverpool tomorrow in the latest edition of the Merseyside Derby, but with the summer transfer window closing last night, all the questions right now centre around the club’s transfer activity and latest two signings, Idrissa Gueye making a return to the Blues and local-born youngster James Garner joining from Manchester United on deadline day.
