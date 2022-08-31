ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Official: Fenerbahçe sign Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea

The Batsman’s six-year cinematic universe has officially come to its conclusion. Michy Batshuayi is a Chelsea player no more, completing his transfer to Fenerbahçe today on a 2+1 year deal. This may not have been his first-choice outcome, with a proposed transfer to Nottingham Forest collapsing at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool Team News

Forced into more starts than he might have had otherwise, Firmino has impressed. It looks like they are going on the pitch to play together, says the club no. 1 goalkeeper about Liverpool fans. By Avantika Goswami September 2. Notable journalist believes that the Reds’ surprise deadline day signing can...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

When does the transfer window close - Everton’s key dates, times & upcoming schedule

The Premier League season is well underway and each team will have played five games by the time the summer transfer window comes to a close. Everton have been very active in this summer, confirming six signings with a seventh close to being sealed, but Frank Lampard and Kevin Thelwell will be very aware that there are still some key areas in this side that need to be addressed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Nottingham Forest#Manchester City#Bournemouth
SB Nation

Thursday September 1st Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
FIFA
SB Nation

Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Match Recap | Dogged determination

As far as footballing spectacles go, the Merseyside Derby as a Saturday early kickoff was never going to be one for the ages. However, the performance Everton put in is going to be one that Frank Lampard points to when he’s talking about how he is changing things on the Blue half of Merseyside. In the end the 0-0 scoreline was fair to both sides even though both clubs will know they could have won this one too.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

September 2nd-5th Long Weekend Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
TV & VIDEOS
SB Nation

Lampard provides squad update ahead of Merseyside Derby

With the transfer window now firmly shut, it’s back to the drawing board for Frank Lampard and his coaching staff as they attempt to convert Everton’s awkward start to the Premier League season into wins and more points on the board. That starts with a challenging ask tomorrow...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Luke Mbete Joins Huddersfield On Loan -Official

Luke Mbete has joined Huddersfield Town on a season-long loan. The 18-year-old defender will spend the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign with Danny Schofield’s Championship outfit in what is the first loan move of his career. A good deal as business with Huddy has been well and he should...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Liverpool Move for Arthur Melo Reportedly Forced by Henderson Injury

Liverpool don’t like to make panic buys. That has been clear in recent seasons, and was an approach again on display this summer when Aurélien Tchouaméni chose Real Madrid and Dortmund was unwilling to sell Jude Bellingham and they decided to stick with what they already had for the 2022-23 season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Talking Arsenal and Manchester United w/Aaron Lerner

Colin and Pauly are joined by Aaron Lerner from The Short Fuse, SB Nation’s Arsenal blog. They discuss Arsenal’s great start to the season, their rebuild process in comparison to Manchester United’s, and the match between the two clubs on Sunday. Be sure to like, share, rate...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

How do you rate Chelsea’s 2022 summer transfer window?

This time last year, no one would’ve expect that we had just witnessed the final summer transfer window of the Roman Abramovich era, which, despite breaking the club transfer record, was a relatively quiet one, with Chelsea almost breaking even in terms of net spend. There was no danger...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tuchel explains Billy Gilmour departure, Denis Zakaria arrival

In general, people seem quite happy with Chelsea’s 2022 summer transfer window. A little over 50 per cent in our incredibly uber-scientific poll rated it a “smiley face”, while the “grinning face” and the “neutral face” each got about one-fifth of the vote. Only six per cent were unhappy or very unhappy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Official: Liverpool Sign Juventus Midfielder Arthur Melo

Liverpool have this evening officially completed the loan signing of 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus, with the controlling player set to join a side in the midst of an injury crisis that compelled them to seek to sign a player at his position. It’s not the signing of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Lampard ‘very pleased’, explains why no forwards were signed on deadline day

Everton host Liverpool tomorrow in the latest edition of the Merseyside Derby, but with the summer transfer window closing last night, all the questions right now centre around the club’s transfer activity and latest two signings, Idrissa Gueye making a return to the Blues and local-born youngster James Garner joining from Manchester United on deadline day.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy