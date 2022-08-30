ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Kearney Hub

Kearney High ready to show improvement against Fremont

KEARNEY — Kearney High notched a huge victory over Lincoln East in its opening game and returns home Friday to keep the momentum going against Fremont. In its season opener, the Bearcats saw success with a simple game plan, and not beating themselves with preventable mistakes. KHS head coach Brandon Cool still saw room for improvement, which he has focused his attention on correcting this week.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Thursday's Hub Territory volleyball highlights

— Overton’s JoLee Ryan shredded the Pleasanton defense with 11 kills and Daisy Ryan followed with eight kills in the Eagles’ 25-21, 25-15 victory. Daisy Ryan added four ace serves while Ashlyn Florell had three aces and 26 assists. — In a 25-10, 25-16 win over Loomis, Overton’s...
OVERTON, NE
Kearney Hub

Healthy Elm Creek goes to 2-0 with win at Bertrand

BERTRAND — The Elm Creek Buffaloes are feeling good, in more ways than one. The Buffaloes, shredded by injuries and winless last year, have started this season 2-0 thanks to a 44-32 win over Bertrand on Friday afternoon in Bertrand. “We knew we had the talent. ... I guess...
BERTRAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Axtell-area teen the victim of car-school bus Thursday in Kearney

KEARNEY — An Axtell girl has been identified as the victim in a school bus-car crash Thursday night in south Kearney. Britney Royle, 17, of the Axtell area was the front seat passenger of a 1993 Cadillac that was traveling south on Second Avenue and collided with a Cozad Community School bus around 8 p.m. just south of the Interstate 80 interchange at Platte Road and Second Avenue/U.S. Highway 44.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney railroad crossings to close for maintenance work

KEARNEY — Two Union Pacific Railroad crossings in Kearney will be closed the first few days of September. The crossing at Central Avenue will be closed Thursday and Friday for track maintenance. Tuesday and Wednesday the track crossing at Fifth Avenue will be closed for similar maintenance. Motorists will...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

One to prison, one convicted in 2021 Kearney shooting

KEARNEY — A Kearney man has been sent to prison for an August 2021 shooting in east Kearney, and a second man involved in the incident is awaiting his fate. Trevon Weindorff, 23, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to two to five years in prison for felony attempted first-degree assault in the August 2021 shooting. Judge John Marsh gave him 218 days credit for time already served.
Kearney Hub

Suspected fentanyl, meth, pills seized from Kearney house Wednesday

KEARNEY — A Kearney woman is being held on a $100,000 bond for allegedly distributing and possessing a variety of drugs and prescription medications. Around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, the Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT) served a search warrant in the 1400 block of Second Avenue for two fugitives wanted on felony warrants. A KPD news release said officers located and arrested Jarred Shah, 27, of North Platte and Abagail Allmon, 19, of Kearney.
KEARNEY, NE

