Kearney Hub
Photos: Friday night football in Kearney and Bertrand
Kearney beat Fremont, 49-21, at Foster Field in Kearney. Kearney Catholic beat Hershey, 31-7, at Kearney Catholic. Elm Creek beat Bertrand, 44-32, at Bertrand.
Kearney High ready to show improvement against Fremont
KEARNEY — Kearney High notched a huge victory over Lincoln East in its opening game and returns home Friday to keep the momentum going against Fremont. In its season opener, the Bearcats saw success with a simple game plan, and not beating themselves with preventable mistakes. KHS head coach Brandon Cool still saw room for improvement, which he has focused his attention on correcting this week.
Thursday's Hub Territory volleyball highlights
— Overton’s JoLee Ryan shredded the Pleasanton defense with 11 kills and Daisy Ryan followed with eight kills in the Eagles’ 25-21, 25-15 victory. Daisy Ryan added four ace serves while Ashlyn Florell had three aces and 26 assists. — In a 25-10, 25-16 win over Loomis, Overton’s...
Healthy Elm Creek goes to 2-0 with win at Bertrand
BERTRAND — The Elm Creek Buffaloes are feeling good, in more ways than one. The Buffaloes, shredded by injuries and winless last year, have started this season 2-0 thanks to a 44-32 win over Bertrand on Friday afternoon in Bertrand. “We knew we had the talent. ... I guess...
Minden couple retiring, selling Joy's Floral to spend time with family
MINDEN — Joy and Don Phillips still enjoy going to work each day. For 45 years, the pair has owned and operated Joy’s Floral in Minden. But the couple is ready to turn over a new leaf. Joy, a Minden native, met Don while the duo attended technical...
Axtell-area teen the victim of car-school bus Thursday in Kearney
KEARNEY — An Axtell girl has been identified as the victim in a school bus-car crash Thursday night in south Kearney. Britney Royle, 17, of the Axtell area was the front seat passenger of a 1993 Cadillac that was traveling south on Second Avenue and collided with a Cozad Community School bus around 8 p.m. just south of the Interstate 80 interchange at Platte Road and Second Avenue/U.S. Highway 44.
Kearney railroad crossings to close for maintenance work
KEARNEY — Two Union Pacific Railroad crossings in Kearney will be closed the first few days of September. The crossing at Central Avenue will be closed Thursday and Friday for track maintenance. Tuesday and Wednesday the track crossing at Fifth Avenue will be closed for similar maintenance. Motorists will...
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Kearney.
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (32) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Violent patient forced Grand Island nurses to hide in locked room, police say
Nurses at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island barricaded themselves in a locked room Wednesday evening after a 50-year-old man allegedly ran around the hospital floor damaging equipment and threatening to kill them. Grand Island police say Gerald Carrabba threw coffee on officers and kicked and scratched one officer...
One to prison, one convicted in 2021 Kearney shooting
KEARNEY — A Kearney man has been sent to prison for an August 2021 shooting in east Kearney, and a second man involved in the incident is awaiting his fate. Trevon Weindorff, 23, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to two to five years in prison for felony attempted first-degree assault in the August 2021 shooting. Judge John Marsh gave him 218 days credit for time already served.
Suspected fentanyl, meth, pills seized from Kearney house Wednesday
KEARNEY — A Kearney woman is being held on a $100,000 bond for allegedly distributing and possessing a variety of drugs and prescription medications. Around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, the Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT) served a search warrant in the 1400 block of Second Avenue for two fugitives wanted on felony warrants. A KPD news release said officers located and arrested Jarred Shah, 27, of North Platte and Abagail Allmon, 19, of Kearney.
