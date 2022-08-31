ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Yardbarker

Cavs Acquire Donovan Mitchell, Trade Collin Sexton, Others To Jazz

In exchange, the Cavs are sending Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and rookie lottery pick Ochai Agbaji to the Jazz, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. In exchange for Mitchell, the Cavs will send three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps to the Jazz, Wojnarowski reported. Those picks are unprotected and are for the 2025, ’27 and ’29 drafts, sources told Hoops Wire.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

