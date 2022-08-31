Read full article on original website
Milwaukee Bucks Land Seth Curry In Major Trade Scenario
Life is great when you’re at the top. When you achieve the highest honor in your field, there’s nothing left to do but bask in the glory. In the NBA, that honor is winning the championship. After all, 29 general managers will spend their summer racking their brains,...
Jae Crowder’s not-so-subtle hint indicates he wants to reunite with Miami Heat
Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder offered a subtle hint on social media that the Miami Heat should again consider acquiring him either this season or after when he becomes a free agent. Crowder has been with the Suns for the past two seasons, but cracks in that relationship have apparently...
Knicks could now target Thunder star in trade?
The New York Knicks have officially lost out in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes after pursuing him all offseason, and they could now turn their attention toward another star guard. Marc Berman of the New York Post still expects the Knicks to try to make a trade for a star player...
Donovan Mitchell reportedly traded to Cavaliers: LeBron James, Darius Garland, more react to blockbuster deal
The Cleveland Cavaliers have pulled off a blockbuster trade by acquiring Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal has sent shockwaves throughout the league and social media. In exchange for Mitchell, the Jazz have reportedly acquired three unprotected first-round picks, plus two pick swaps. Utah also...
Utah Jazz trading Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers
Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported. The Cavaliers will send three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps to the Jazz in exchange, as well as Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji.
Cavs Acquire Donovan Mitchell, Trade Collin Sexton, Others To Jazz
In exchange, the Cavs are sending Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and rookie lottery pick Ochai Agbaji to the Jazz, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. In exchange for Mitchell, the Cavs will send three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps to the Jazz, Wojnarowski reported. Those picks are unprotected and are for the 2025, ’27 and ’29 drafts, sources told Hoops Wire.
NBA Power Rankings: Jazz now the Association’s least-talented, Warriors remain on top
NBA power rankings: Now that the 2022-23 season is less than two months from starting, teams are pretty much set
